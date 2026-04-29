First Student Named to TIME100 Most Influential Companies List

Recognized for redefining student transportation at scale through its AI-powered HALO™ platform

CINCINNATI, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student, North America's largest student transportation services provider, today announced it has been named to the TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2026. First Student was named in the Industry Leaders: Transportation category, which honors organizations making an extraordinary impact in their industries. The recognition highlights First Student's leadership in transforming and redefining student transportation through its proprietary HALO™ technology platform, which integrates real-time data, AI technology and predictive analytics.

HALO was developed in-house to address the growing complexity in K–12 operations and the long-standing problems of fragmented systems and a lack of real-time visibility in school transportation. With HALO, dispatching and routing intelligence, vehicle tracking, safety insights, preventive maintenance, and communication are all seamlessly connected, unifying First Student's fleet of over 48,000 vehicles and supporting approximately 4.8 million student journeys each day for approximately 1,400 customers, creating a unified, real-time operating platform for student transportation at scale.

The impact of HALO is measurable across the business, driving improvements in workforce stability, operational efficiency, and safety outcomes.

In pilot programs conducted across six locations, HALO-enabled safety technology delivered strong early results, including:

81% reduction in inattentive driving events

63% reduction in forward collision rates

54% reduction in rolling stops

Beyond safety, HALO is also improving workforce and operational performance across the platform, including:

115% increase in driver interview completion rates

38% reduction in training time

"Being named to the TIME100 Companies list is a meaningful recognition for First Student and reflects the impact we're making for millions of students and families every day," said John Kenning, CEO and President of First Student. "At First Student, caring for students is at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide the best transportation experience, so students arrive ready to achieve their full potential, and this recognition reflects our team's commitment to living our values and delivering on that promise every day. As we look ahead, we remain committed to setting the highest standards in safety and service for the thousands of communities we serve."

Enhanced through a strategic partnership with Samsara (NYSE: IOT), the HALO platform incorporates AI-powered cameras, advanced analytics, and predictive safety insights. The results are measurable with HALO driving meaningful improvements in safety, operational efficiency, and the student experience. From reducing road incidents to improving driver performance and streamlining claims management, the platform is helping deliver safer, more reliable transportation at scale. At the same time, HALO provides real-time visibility to parents and caregivers through its First View app, offering peace of mind and strengthening trust in every ride.

"HALO represents a fundamental shift from reactive to predictive operations in student transportation," said Sean McCormack, CIO of First Student. "We've taken an industry that has long been siloed and reimagined it through AI-powered innovation at scale. By integrating real-time data across routing, safety, maintenance, and communications, HALO turns insight into action, improving outcomes for students, drivers, parents and school districts alike. This recognition from TIME underscores how purpose-built technology can transform complex, real-world systems and improve the transportation experience for millions of students and parents."

By combining scale, technology, and a deep commitment to operational excellence, First Student is setting a new global standard for student transportation. The company is redefining how it operates at scale and delivering not just students, but confidence, safety, and a better start to every school day.

About First Student

First Student is reimagining the school bus experience, making approximately 4.8 million student journeys across North America every day. As a leader in K-12 transportation, the company completes approximately 860 million student rides annually, delivering not just students, but confidence, reliability, and peace of mind to families and school districts alike. Backed by a workforce of highly trained drivers and an industry-leading fleet of over 48,000 vehicles, including electric buses, First Student is a mission-driven partner in education.

Named one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies, First Student offers cutting-edge services including special needs transportation, AI route optimization, fleet electrification, vehicle maintenance services, and charter services. First Student's impact extends beyond logistics: every ride is designed to be a safe and supportive space where students can start their day with a great experience. With innovation at our core, First Student is driving the future of student transportation one ride at a time.

Contact

Brenna Rudisill

[email protected]

SOURCE First Student, Inc.