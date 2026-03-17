First Student Sets New Standard for Student-Centered Transportation in Wichita Public Schools

Through its First Serves behavioral support program, First Student develops innovative strategies to improve safety, consistency, and student well-being

CINCINNATI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student, North America's largest student transportation services provider, today announced the positive outcome from a unique collaborative effort between its local transportation team and school district partners within Wichita Public Schools. This work led to the development of creative, student-centered strategies delivered through its First Serves behavioral support program that help drivers provide a calmer, safer, and more consistent ride to a student who benefits from additional support.

The local First Student team meets biweekly with district leaders to assess student needs, share updates, and brainstorm new approaches. Over the past several months, these discussions have led to practical innovations that deepen staff understanding of student behaviors, enable proactive intervention, and ensure consistent support throughout each ride.

One notable solution stemmed from a simple yet impactful idea: introducing lightweight, soft items, such as lightweight silk scarves, as a safe alternative for a student who frequently throws objects. These items provide an appropriate outlet for the student's sensory needs and help maintain a controlled, comfortable, and safe ride for everyone on board.

"As a driver, I see this student every single day, and the difference has been incredible," said David Cantrell, a First Student driver. "What used to be a really challenging ride is now calmer and more predictable – not just for this student, but for everyone on the bus. Through First Serves' behavioral support approach, which focuses on understanding the root causes of behavior and equipping drivers with practical tools, I've learned to respond with patience and consistency. This approach has completely changed how we support students, and it's rewarding to see students feel safer and more comfortable each morning."

"By working closely with the First Student team, we've been able to identify solutions that are both thoughtful and effective," said Lisa Riveros, Transportation Director for Wichita Public Schools. "The progress we've seen with First Serves is a direct result of open communication, shared problem-solving, and a commitment to doing what's best for our students."

Through patience, persistence, and a commitment to meeting students where they are, First Student demonstrates its value of setting the highest standards in school bus safety through shared problem-solving and strong partnerships. First Serves behavioral insights have played a key role in guiding decisions, ensuring staff understand the "why" behind behaviors and can respond with empathy and practical tools.

"At First Student, our values of caring for students and focusing on safety guide everything we do, and our mission is to provide the best transportation experience, so students arrive ready to achieve their full potential," said John Kenning, CEO and President of First Student. "First Serves is a powerful example of how we bring that mission to life, combining expertise, empathy, and innovation to create safer, calmer, and more supportive rides for students who need it most. When we partner closely with districts, we can truly transform the student transportation experience."

About First Student

First Student is reimagining the school experience with 4.6 million student rides across North America every single day. As the largest student transportation services provider in North America, the company completes 825 million student rides annually, delivering not just students, but confidence, reliability, and peace of mind to families and school districts alike. Backed by a workforce of highly trained drivers and an industry-leading fleet of 47,000 vehicles, including electric buses, First Student is a mission-driven partner in education.

Named one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies, First Student offers cutting-edge services including special needs transportation, AI route optimization, fleet electrification, vehicle maintenance services, and charter services. First Student's impact extends beyond logistics: every ride is designed to be a safe and supportive space where students can start and end their day with a great experience. With innovation at its core, First Student is driving the future of student transportation one ride at a time. Learn more at https://firststudentinc.com

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Brenna Rudisill

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SOURCE First Student, Inc.