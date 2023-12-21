FIRST STUDENT WORKERS IN HUDSON RATIFY FIRST SUPPLEMENTAL CONTRACT

News provided by

Teamsters Local 170

21 Dec, 2023, 17:25 ET

School Bus Operators, Monitors Secure Significant Gains in Five-Year Supplement

HUDSON, Mass., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Student bus workers represented by Teamsters Local 170 have voted overwhelmingly to ratify their first supplemental agreement. These bus operators and monitors provide student transportation for Hudson Public Schools.

"First Student Teamsters play an important role in the Hudson community and ensure our children get to and from school safely," said Shannon George, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 170. "This supplemental agreement raises the bar for the entire industry and ensures that these Teamsters are paid their fair share. We are thrilled we were able to get these 29 workers the compensation and protections they deserve."

The drivers are covered under the Teamsters' First Student National Master Agreement, the largest collective bargaining agreement at any private school bus company in the United States. The new five-year supplemental agreement, which covers compensation and work rules specific to their location, includes significant wage increases, guaranteed hours, 401(k) contributions from the employer, and performance and attendance bonuses.

Located in Worcester, Massachusetts, Teamsters Local 170 has been helping the working class and the community since 1933. For more information about Local 170, go to teamsterlocal170.com.

Contact:
Matt McQuaid, (202) 624-6877
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 170

News Releases in Similar Topics

