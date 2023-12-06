First Taiwan Design Week Connects Design Communities Worldwide via Outstanding Creativity

News provided by

Taiwan Design Research Institute

06 Dec, 2023, 20:58 ET

TAIPEI, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Design weeks have been the ideal occasion for designers to make statements, convey messages, and exhibit works. They are also crucial for cities and countries to showcase their design prowess. Industrial Development Administration of MOEA and Taiwan Design Research Institute initiate a design week for Taiwan. With the mission to "broaden views and push boundaries for exchanges", the first edition in December this year focuses on sustainable development and smart innovation topics. Under the theme "Elastic Bridging", Taiwan Design Week (TDW) demonstrates flexible and responsive design in Taiwan. By bridging wisdom in various disciplines, it inspires more impacts.

The TDW theme exhibition creates a space resembling a hotel lobby, allowing visitors of different ages to stand or sit while encountering beautiful works with ease.
Theme Exhibition invites two brilliant young curators and 54 local teams to present creative ideas. Exhibits, including digital media, graphic design, product design, applied materials, plant-based works, food design, and public aesthetics, show the best in Taiwan. In response to sustainable development, 90% of exhibition panels are sourced from WPC with marine wastes by GoodPoint Exchange. Five other teams from Thailand, Germany, Greece, and Mexico create time-limited installations indoors and outdoors to highlight unconventional creative processes to Taiwan.

Design Forum includes nearly 70 interdisciplinary experts from 9 countries in 12 panels. Subjects range from sustainable development, smart innovation, artificial intelligence technologies, human-machine interactions, design policy, urban design indicators, architectural trends, and urban aesthetics. They will bring latest updates and insights as critical references to participants for the coming year.

After brainstorming sessions in daytime, TDW also prepares fascinating events in the evening. The opening night gathers foreign representatives in Taiwan, government officials, journalists, and participating designers to celebrate the inaugural milestone. Design Nights center around industrial development and public services. Invited designers and teams in these fields will review achievements in the past year, and envision what's to come.

SOURCE Taiwan Design Research Institute

