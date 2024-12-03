First Tech Deepens Philanthropic Commitment, Contributing $3.5M to Nonprofits in 2024

First Tech's extensive support spans over 100 nonprofit organizations across the West Coast

SAN JOSE, Calif. and HILLSBORO, Ore., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Tech Federal Credit Union announced today, in honor of Giving Tuesday, that it has contributed more than $3.5 million in 2024 to over 100 nonprofit organizations across California, Oregon, and Washington, reinforcing its commitment to community impact. This follows a decade-long tradition of philanthropic support, with over $20 million invested in local organizations to help build the next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

In honor of Giving Tuesday, First Tech Federal Credit Union announces that it has contributed more than $3.5 million in 2024 to over 100 nonprofit organizations across California, Oregon, and Washington.

First Tech's dedication extends far beyond financial support. Through its Community Engagement programs, First Tech partners with organizations that provide critical resources, expand access to education, and meet the most basic needs to ensure children and families have the tools to succeed. In 2024, more than 86% of First Tech employees participated in these efforts.

"I'm continuously amazed by the incredible commitment of our employees, members, and nonprofit partners in creating positive change for our communities," said Chylon Pappas, VP of Corporate & Government Engagement at First Tech Federal Credit Union. "The privilege of partnering with these organizations—and providing vital support—wouldn't be possible without the people who give of their heart, time and resources. We're proud to live out the credit union difference of people helping people in creating a better and more equitable future for all."

As the year comes to an end, First Tech is capping off its annual Season of Giving campaign. This campaign unites members, employees, and the broader community to help direct $10,000 to five nonprofit organizations within First Tech's funding focus areas through voting and volunteerism.

Community Partner Spotlight:

One of First Tech's valued community partners is Lines for Life , a Portland-based nonprofit dedicated to preventing substance abuse and suicide while promoting mental wellness. Over the past two years, First Tech has supported its YouthLine program, a free 24-hour helpline for youth in crisis.

"Our YouthLine team is so excited to continue promoting mental health and well-being among East Portland youth," said Craig Leets, YouthLine Program's Deputy Director. "First Tech's support allows us to elevate youth mental health by connecting East Portland students to YouthLine's help, support, and crisis line and our youth volunteering program at McDaniel High School. Thank you for making this lifesaving and life-changing work possible!"

First Tech has fostered purposeful partnerships with over 100 diverse nonprofit organizations, each supporting essential programs. Explore some of First Tech's other community partners below.

California First Tech Nonprofit Partners:

Oregon First Tech Nonprofit Partners:

Washington First Tech Nonprofit Partners:

ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION'S COMMUNITY COMMITMENT

First Tech Federal Credit Union is committed to supporting the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators. In 2023, First Tech provided over $3.6 million in charitable giving to 130 organizations and more than 97.4% of employees participated in community engagement; directing dollars and time to nonprofit partners who provide programs and services to children and families in need. First Tech's philanthropic focus areas include support for education (STEM, early childhood literacy, financial education, and scholarships), fundamental needs (hunger, shelter, and community health), and Credit Unions for Kids. Visit www.firsttechfed.com/community to learn more about the ways First Tech pays it forward throughout the year.

About First Tech Federal Credit Union

First Tech Federal Credit Union is a nearly $17 billion institution headquartered in San Jose, California. The nation's premier credit union serves the world's leading technology-oriented companies and their employees, including HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Agilent, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Nike, Intuit, Google, and more. First Tech is recognized as the industry catalyst for delivering effortless banking experiences to more than 660,000 members through its 31 branch locations, more than 5,600 CO-OP Shared Branch locations, 30,000 CO-OP Network ATMs, and online platforms. First Tech offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking, online banking, mortgages, financial planning, various consumer loans, and insurance services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.firsttechfed.com .

CONTACT

Sophia Gilbert

The Hoffman Agency

(541) 521-2459

[email protected]

SOURCE First Tech Federal Credit Union