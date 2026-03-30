First Tech Federal Credit Union Appoints Chief Legal Officer

Accomplished leader to strengthen financial strategy and governance as the credit union continues to grow and provide meaningful value and financial solutions to its members

SAN JOSE, Calif. and HILLSBORO, Ore., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The two divisions of First Technology Federal Credit Union, Digital Federal Credit Union (DCU) and First Tech Federal Credit Union (First Tech), announced the executive leadership appointment of Steven Wright to Chief Legal Officer (CLO). Wright will report directly to First Tech President and CEO Shruti Miyashiro.

First Tech Federal Credit Union announces the appointment of Steven Wright to Chief Legal Officer.

In the CLO role, Wright will lead First Tech's Enterprise Governance & Legal Affairs (EGLA), Government Affairs, and Compliance teams. He will provide legal guidance across the organization, help strengthen partner relationships, and support First Tech's commitment to serving its members.

"We are pleased to welcome Steven to the First Tech leadership team," said Shruti Miyashiro, President and CEO of First Tech. "His expertise in finance, governance, and strategic leadership will help strengthen our organization as we continue to grow and serve our members."

Wright has served as lead counsel and strategic advisor for several Fortune 200 companies. Most recently, he was General Counsel and Chief Ethics Officer at the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, where he advised senior leadership on legal, policy, and governance matters. During his tenure, Wright also led the institution's Enterprise Services Division, overseeing the Legal department, Real Estate Services Group, Law Enforcement Unit, and the former Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.

"Credit unions play a vital role in strengthening financial well-being and expanding access to opportunities," said Wright. "I'm honored to join an organization so deeply committed to its members and communities. I look forward to partnering with leadership and the Board to ensure we continue operating with the highest standards of integrity, compliance, and strategic foresight as we grow."

ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Technology Federal Credit Union and Digital Federal Credit Union have merged to form a single credit union named First Technology Federal Credit Union (First Tech). As we work to combine operations, we are operating as two divisions: First Tech Federal Credit Union (First Tech) and Digital Federal Credit Union (DCU). First Tech is a $28.7 billion financial institution serving more than two million members. The nation's premier credit union headquartered in San Jose, California, serves the world's leading technology-oriented companies and their employees, including Amazon, Cisco, Google, Hewlett Packard, Intel, Microsoft, and Nike. First Tech operates more than 50 branches in eight states and provides a full range of financial services, including personal and digital banking, mortgages, financial planning, consumer lending, and insurance services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.firsttechfed.com.

FIRST TECH and the First Tech logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of First Technology Federal Credit Union. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

MEDIA CONTACT

Sophia Gilbert

The Hoffman Agency on behalf of First Tech

[email protected]

SOURCE First Tech Federal Credit Union