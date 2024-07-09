First Tech Federal Credit Union Appoints Evelyn Prime-MacAdam to SVP, Digital Products

Established leader joins First Tech to further enhance digital experiences of members and employees.

SAN JOSE, Calif. and HILLSBORO, Ore., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Tech Federal Credit Union (First Tech), the financial partner for the people in tech, announced the appointment of Evelyn Prime-MacAdam to the SVP of Digital Products, where she will drive digital innovation to deliver an exceptional member experience. Prime-MacAdam will report directly to First Tech Chief Experience Officer Jason Heupel.

Prime-MacAdam joins First Tech with over 20 years of experience in leading product teams and digital strategy for top financial services and global media and technology companies, including AoL and Yahoo. Most recently, she served as the VP, Head of Digital Product Management at USAA – an organization dedicated to providing support and financial security to the military community and their families.

In this new role, Prime-MacAdam will be instrumental in developing the product roadmap, overseeing the digital products team, and directing the member experience across channels. Her work will ultimately move First Tech forward as digital innovators in the tech space.

"We're thrilled to welcome Evelyn to the First Tech community," said First Tech Chief Experience Officer Jason Heupel. "As we continue to grow and innovate, Evelyn's expertise in finance and technology combined with her commitment to member loyalty will be key in further advancing First Tech's mission of providing personalized experiences to our members and employees."

"I couldn't be more excited to join such an incredible organization that puts digital innovation and member-centricity at the heart of everything it does," said Prime-MacAdam. "I'm honored to be a part of a team that not only strives to offer leading products, but to promote financial wellness and help people achieve their dreams."

