First Tech Federal Credit Union Named First Partner of Portland's New WNBA Team and Inaugural "Community Game Changer" Partner of Portland Thorns

Partnerships to spark interest in STEM among young women, support local tech community

PORTLAND, Ore. and HILLSBORO, Ore., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RAJ Sports announced today First Tech Federal Credit Union (First Tech) as the inaugural partner and Official Credit Union of Portland's new WNBA team, and the Official Credit Union of the Portland Thorns.

The partnerships will feature community initiatives focused on creating interest in STEM among populations historically underrepresented in the tech industry, exclusive benefits for First Tech members, and collaborations to highlight emerging tech companies from across the region.

First Tech will also become the first "Community Game Changer" partner of both teams, a top-tier designation reserved for partners demonstrating a significant commitment to women's sports.

"We are thrilled to welcome First Tech Federal Credit Union as our first game changer to our Portland Thorns and Portland WNBA family," said Lisa Bhathal Merage, owner, Portland Thorns and Portland WNBA. "First Tech is an innovative company that shares our values and is committed to the growth of women's sports. This partnership shows a collaborative alignment in support of our community and collectively we will continue to make Portland the best place in the world for women's sports."

First Tech, as one of the nation's largest credit unions, understands the unique financial needs of the tech community and tailors services and solutions for them with a full suite of financial products and services. Through this partnership, First Tech will be providing access to financial literacy resources and banking solutions to members from both organizations, including First Tech's leading Relocation Banking Services.

"At First Tech, we know our tech community is passionate about women's sports. We're proud to invest and support their interests," said Greg Mitchell, President and CEO of First Tech. "This partnership will not only bolster women's sports but also deliver significant and meaningful benefits to both our current and future members."

Additional partnership highlights include the introduction of a new game-day tradition, collaboration to deeper integrate advanced stats into the fan experience and providing special opportunities for local non-profits that focus on STEM education, aligning with First Tech's commitment to tech innovation.

"I'm excited for our fans, our club, and for First Tech's members," said Thorns' President of Business Operations Alexis Lee. "Having a forward-thinking company like First Tech as our Official Credit Union partner will contribute to our goal of being the premier women's soccer club while positively impacting our community."

Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

About Portland Thorns FC

Founded in 2012, Portland Thorns FC have set the standard for fan support and on-field success in women's soccer since its inaugural 2013 season. One of the world's most supported women's soccer clubs, Portland has led the league in attendance for eight seasons and set a new club playoff attendance record last year with 25,218 fans supporting Thorns FC in the 2023 semifinal match at Providence Park.

Thorns FC have won the NWSL Championship a league-record three times (2013, 2017, 2022) and finished as runners-up in 2018. The club has made the postseason a league-high nine times and has won the NWSL Shield in 2016 and 2021.

The Thorns are owned by RAJ Sports, with Lisa Bhathal Merage serving as Governor and Alex Bhathal as Alternate Governor. The Bhathal family are principal co-owners of the Sacramento Kings (NBA); subsequently building the platform to include the Sacramento RiverCats (MiLB), Stockton Kings (NBA G-League) and several sports anchored real estate developments. The 2024 acquisitions of Portland Thorns (NWSL) and the WNBA Portland expansion team represents a milestone for the city of Portland and places it at the epicenter of growth for women's sports.

About First Tech Federal Credit Union

First Tech Federal Credit Union is the financial partner for tech innovators. As the largest national credit union founded by and for the people of tech, First Tech understands the unique financial needs of their community and tailors services and solutions for them, including in-person banking, online and mobile banking, mortgages, loans, an investment division, and more. Because First Tech is member-owned, it puts people over profits, with competitive rates and lower fees that provide members with the roadmap they need for future financial success. Founded more than 70 years ago, First Tech has over $17 billion in assets and serves employees of cutting-edge companies like Microsoft, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Nike, and Google through its dozens of branch locations and more than 5,000 Co-Op Shared Branch locations across the U.S. First Tech is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.firsttechfed.com.

