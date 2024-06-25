First Tech Federal Credit Union Names Kalyan Rajamani as Chief Technology Officer

Accomplished leader joins credit union to drive technological and digital transformations for enhanced member experiences.

SAN JOSE, Calif. and HILLSBORO, Ore., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Tech Federal Credit Union (First Tech), the financial partner for the people in tech, announced the appointment of Kalyan Rajamani to Chief Technology Officer (CTO), where he will utilize his background in building high-performing teams while designing and delivering innovative, relevant and secure technology solutions that enrich the lives of discriminating members. Kalyan will report directly to First Tech President and CEO Greg Mitchell.

Kalyan joins First Tech with over 20 years of expertise in developing innovative products, software engineering, information security, and analytics. He previously served as CTO for Nielsen Company, Dynata, and PCR Financial, and has been recognized with the Arthur C. Nielsen Award for outstanding leadership.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kalyan as a visionary and senior executive with proven skills in the development of great teams along with the design and delivery of high-performing solutions," said First Tech President and CEO Greg Mitchell. "His experience and clear vision will be instrumental in steering our technology roadmap while building and integrating the best-in-class experiences and product offerings to serve our members, employees, and industry."

"I'm honored to join First Tech and be a part of an organization aligned with my own philanthropic and sustainability principles," said Kalyan. "Emerging technology is transforming how members bank, and it's an opportunity for First Tech to incorporate additional innovative features and capabilities to make banking simpler, more accessible, and more personal. I'm looking forward to equipping our employees and members with technology to keep them safe and achieve their financial goals."

Alongside his professional achievements, Kalyan is an environmental enthusiast. He actively volunteers for sustainability efforts and is a committed member of Eagles of Environment, a nonprofit organization concentrating on restoring the Blackland Prairie ecosystem in Texas.

