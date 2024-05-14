First Tech Federal Credit Union Promotes Holly McHugh to General Counsel

Established leader joins executive leadership team to enhance legal, vendor management, and compliance operations and strengthen lending partnerships

SAN JOSE, Calif. and HILLSBORO, Ore., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Tech Federal Credit Union (First Tech), the financial partner for the people in tech, announced the promotion of Holly McHugh to General Counsel, where she will lead the credit union's Enterprise Governance & Legal Affairs (EGLA), Vendor Management, and Compliance teams. McHugh will report directly to First Tech President and CEO Greg Mitchell.

McHugh brings over a decade of experience in commercial real estate finance, bond finance, asset-based finance, and corporate governance – representing national and regional banks, as well as lenders in commercial and multi-family lending, loan syndications, and other commercial transactions.

Prior to joining First Tech as VP of EGLA in 2022, McHugh worked at the law firm Miller Nash LLP where she was a partner in the financial institutions practice. Beyond her professional experience, she's also an avid volunteer in the community, most notably serving as a Board Member and Corporate Secretary of the Metropolitan Youth Symphony of Portland.

Within her new role, McHugh will provide legal guidance to the credit union and its business and project teams to identify solutions that help First Tech serve its members, while also bringing a background and knowledge that will assist the credit union in continuing to develop its lending partner relationships.

McHugh's appointment succeeds the position of Phil Campbell, former general counsel for First Tech, following his retirement on March 1 after 12 years.

"We congratulate Holly on this promotion to General Counsel. First Tech's extended family of members, team members, and regulators will greatly benefit from Holly's intellect, business savvy, and pragmatic approach to problem solving," said Greg Mitchell, President and CEO of First Tech Federal Credit Union. "We also want to thank Phil, who retired after cultivating a strong personal and professional legacy of legal and regulatory service, for his unwavering leadership throughout the years."

"I'm thrilled to join the executive leadership team and am honored to continue working alongside a team of professionals who share the same people helping people focus and passion for making a positive impact on our community and the financial services industry," said McHugh.

About First Tech Federal Credit Union

First Tech Federal Credit Union is a nearly $16.5 billion institution headquartered in San Jose, California. The nation's premier credit union serves the world's leading technology-oriented companies and their employees, including HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Agilent, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Nike, Intuit, Google, and more. First Tech is recognized as the industry catalyst for delivering effortless banking experiences to more than 660,000 members through its 34 branch locations, more than 5,600 CO-OP Shared Branch locations, 30,000 CO-OP Network ATMs, and online platforms. First Tech offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking, online banking, mortgages, financial planning, various consumer loans, and insurance services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit www.firsttechfed.com .

