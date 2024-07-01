First Time Visitor to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Wins $1,593,457 Slot Jackpot with $10 Bet

Link to Photo of Winning Slot Machine with $1,593,457.33 Jackpot

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An out-of-state, first-time visitor to Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has won a wide area progressive jackpot of $1,593,457.

The lucky player bet $10 on a Wheel of Fortune slot machine with a $1 denomination. According to slot manufacturer IGT Jackpots, its Wheel of Fortune slot machines are the nation's most popular slots.

The lucky player's total amount wagered was $87 during this extremely profitable visit to the casino resort.

$1,593,457 is among the top five slot machine jackpots won at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City since its opening in June of 2018.

The jackpot amount is based on a 20-year annual annuity payout. The lucky winner declined to participate in jackpot publicity.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City features an award-winning gaming floor that offers 2,425 slots, including a private high-end slot salon, plus 130 table games of blackjack, baccarat, craps, roulette and more.

Set on 17 acres, with the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk as its backdrop, the music inspired casino resort features legendary entertainment, as well as award-winning restaurants, lounges, a nightlife experience, retail shops and other amenities.

