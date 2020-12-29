First Tru by Hilton Opens in Washington State

"We are incredibly honored to join the Tru by Hilton brand and introduce the brand and its innovative type of lodging to visitors of Spokane Valley," Stacie Harper, the hotel's General Manager, said. "Our ideal location, unique set of offerings, and affordable price make us a top choice for guests visiting the Spokane Valley area."

Spaces in the hotel are carefully crafted to create an eclectic and modern feel that produces memorable moments for guests. The hotel experience is enabled by technology including mobile check-in, Digital Key, super-fast free WiFi, a lobby table with remote printing, a social media wall, and accessibility to outlets everywhere. Additionally, Tru by Hilton Spokane Valley offers a fitness center that leverages the latest fitness trends including barre, TRX bands, free weights, cardio, and flexibility gear. Complimentary breakfast, an indoor pool and hot tub, outdoor patio and firepit, and a 24/7 "Eat. & Sip" market are all available to guests during their stay.

The hotel also features Connected Room, Hilton's high-tech, mobile-centric room where guests can use their mobile device and the Hilton Honors app to control nearly everything in their room, from entertainment and television programming to lighting and temperature controls.

The heart and soul of Spokane Valley can be found throughout the hotel with a homegrown feel. A custom Spokane Valley-themed mural was designed specifically for the property by Idaho-based artist Marie Withers, highlighting some history and landmarks in the region. The hotel is locally owned by a family rooted in the area, with new team members being hired locally during a time when the hospitality industry is devastated by layoffs and furloughs. The hotel is a shining example of a bright future in travel to Spokane Valley.

As Tru by Hilton responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, some services and amenities have been adjusted in order to adhere to health and safety guidance from local government. To emphasize our commitment to the health and safety of guests, the property is participating in the Hilton CleanStay Program with Lysol Protection to deliver an industry-defining standard of cleanliness and disinfection. Our elevated processes and Team Member training have been developed with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, to help Tru by Hilton Spokane Valley guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out. New standards for Hilton CleanStay that have been rolled out include a Hilton CleanStay Room Seal to indicate that a room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, as well as flexible housekeeping options.

Tru by Hilton Spokane Valley is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 18 distinct hotel brands. To make a reservation, visit Tru by Hilton Spokane Valley or call +1-509-782-9878.

Learn more about Tru by Hilton at newsroom.hilton.com/trubyhilton and www.trubyhilton.com.

About Tru by Hilton

Tru by Hilton is a game-changing hotel brand with more than 150 open locations across North America, providing guests with a consistent, fun experience at an affordable price. Spirited, simplified, and grounded in value, Tru by Hilton is designed for cross-generational appeal. Efficiently designed modern guestrooms feature rolling desks, oversized windows for natural light, and bright, spacious bathrooms. Guests can enjoy complimentary breakfast and fast WiFi. Premium snacks, light meal options and single-serve wine and beer are available for purchase at the 24/7 Eat. & Sip. market. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more at www.trubyhilton.com or newsroom.hilton.com/trubyhilton, and connect with Tru by Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 39 properties with over 5,000 rooms.

