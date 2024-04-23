FIRST UNITED CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS

OAKLAND, Md., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (the "Corporation, "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024. Consolidated net income was $3.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $4.4 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023 and $1.8 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

According to Carissa Rodeheaver, Chairman, President and CEO, "The first quarter of 2024 was a solid quarter with stable net income impacted slightly by the slowing of loan growth, stabilization of the net interest margin and the final costs associated with the branch consolidation announced last quarter. We experienced positive growth in our wealth management income spurred by improving market conditions and growth in new relationships and we successfully managed our core operating expenses. Our associates remain committed to working with our customers as they adjust to the higher interest rate and inflationary cost environment."

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

Total assets at March 31, 2024 increased by $7.1 million , or 0.4%, when compared to December 31 , 2023. Significant changes during the first quarter included: Cash balances increased by $37.2 million . Investment securities decreased by $32.8 million due primarily to the maturity of $30.0 million of held-to-maturity ("HTM") U.S. Treasury Bonds during the quarter. Gross loans increased by $5.7 million as: commercial balances increased by $5.6 million ; mortgage balances increased by $2.1 million ; and consumer loans decreased by $2.1 million . Deposits increased by $12.5 million as: non-interest-bearing deposits decreased by $4.9 million ; interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $26.9 million ; savings and money market accounts increased by $4.9 million ; and time deposits decreased by $14.4 million . Short-term borrowings increased by $34.1 million as the Bank borrowed $40.0 million from the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP") in January 2024 , which was partially offset by a decrease of $5.9 million in other short-term borrowings due to fluctuations in municipal customer balances in overnight investment sweep products. Long-term borrowings decreased by $40.0 million as a $40.0 million Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advance matured in March 2024 and was fully repaid.

increased by , or 0.4%, when compared to , 2023. Significant changes during the first quarter included: For the first quarter of 2024, consolidated net income was $3.7 million , inclusive of $0.4 million , net of tax, of accelerated depreciation expenses related to the closure of four branches in February 2024 . Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.12% for the first quarter of 2024 compared to 3.53% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.13% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Non-interest income, excluding net gains and losses, remained stable in the first quarter of 2024 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 and increased by $0.5 million when compared to the first quarter of 2023 due primarily to increases in wealth management income. Non-interest expense increased by $0.6 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 due to increased salaries and benefits of $0.8 million and a $0.5 million increase in other real estate owned ("OREO") expenses. The increase in salaries and benefits was related to increases in full-time salaries, incentive compensation, life and health insurance, and executive officer long-term and short-term expense, partially offset by a decrease in stock compensation expense and 401(k) plan expense. OREO expense increased due to a credit to expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 from gain on sales. The foregoing increases were offset primarily by reductions in occupancy associated with the accelerated lease expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 related to closure of four branches in the first quarter of 2024, as well as reductions in data processing, marketing and professional services expenses. When compared to the first quarter of 2023, the increases were primarily due to accelerated depreciation expenses associated with the branch closures, partially offset by reduced salaries and benefits.

Income Statement Overview

On a GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $3.7 million, inclusive of $0.4 million, net of tax, accelerated depreciation expenses related to branch closures. This compares to $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 and $1.8 million, inclusive of a $3.3 million, net of tax, loss on the sale of securities and $0.5 million, net of tax, accelerated depreciation and lease termination expenses related to the branch closures, for the fourth quarter of 2023.



Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q1 2023 Net Income, non-GAAP (millions) $ 4.1 $ 5.5 $4.4 Net Income, GAAP (millions) $ 3.7 $ 1.8 $ 4.4 Basic net income per share, non-GAAP $ 0.62 $ 0.82 $ 0.66 Diluted net income per share, non-GAAP $ 0.62 $ 0.82 $ 0.65 Basic net income per share, GAAP $ 0.56 $ 0.26 $ 0.66 Diluted net income per share, GAAP $ 0.56 $ 0.26 $ 0.65

The $0.7 million decrease in net income year over year was primarily driven by a $0.7 million decrease in net interest income and a $0.4 million increase in provision for credit losses. Two large commercial relationships with combined loan balances of $12.1 million were moved to non-accrual status during the first quarter of 2024, which resulted in a reversal of $0.4 million in accrued interest income and fees during the quarter. Additionally, interest expense increased at a slightly faster pace than interest income comparing year over year. The provision for credit loss also increased year over year due to increased qualitative risk factors associated with the non-accrual loan balances. Management is actively managing these credits, which we anticipate will lead to normal collection procedures such as returning the credits to accrual or moving loans through the foreclosure process over the next year. Other activity comparing the first quarter of 2024 to the same period in 2023 was a $0.4 million increase in wealth management income year over year due to improving market conditions and growth of new relationships and an increase in operating expenses of $0.2 million. The provision for income tax expense was down $0.2 million when comparing the two quarters due to decreased net income before tax.

Compared to the linked quarter, net income increased by $1.9 million due primarily to $4.2 million in recognized losses from the restructuring of the investment portfolio. This was partially offset by the $0.4 million decrease in net interest income and the $0.5 million increase in provision expense when compared to the prior quarter. Comparing the linked quarters, interest income was impacted by the $0.4 million reversal of accrued interest, and provision expense increased by $0.1 million due to increased qualitative factors associated with the increase in non-accrual loans described above. Operating expenses increased by $0.6 million due primarily to increased salary and employee benefits and net OREO expenses offset by decreases in occupancy marketing and professional services.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, decreased by $0.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 when compared to the first quarter of 2023. This decrease was driven by an increase of $4.8 million in interest expense due to an increase of 133 basis points on interest paid on deposit accounts. The average balances decreased by $39.4 million when compared to the first quarter of 2023 due primarily to the increased deposit pricing pressures that began in the first quarter of 2023 as a result of the bank failures in March 2023 and liquidity fears in the market. Interest income increased by $3.9 million. Interest income on loans increased by $3.8 million due to the increase of 59 basis points in overall yield on the loan portfolio as new loans were booked at higher rates as well as adjustable-rate loans repricing in correlation to the rising rate environment and an increase in average balances of $128.3 million. Investment income decreased by $0.4 million due to a decrease of $64.4 million in average balances related to the balance sheet restructuring of our investment portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the maturity of $30.0 million of U.S. Treasury bonds. The net interest margin for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was 3.12% compared to 3.53% for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Excluding the reversal of $0.4 million of interest and fees on loans related to the movement of $12.1 million of loans to non-accrual, the net interest margin would have been 3.21%.

Comparing the first quarter of 2024 to the fourth quarter of 2023, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, decreased by $0.4 million. This decrease was driven by a decrease of $0.3 million in interest income and an increase of $0.1 million in interest expense. Interest income on loans decreased by $0.1 million related to the reversal of $0.4 million in accrued interest and loan fees related to the non-accrual loans in the first quarter of 2024 offset by an overall increase of 1 basis point in the yield and an increase of $9.5 million in average loan balances. Interest expense on deposits decreased by $0.2 million due to a decrease in average deposit balances of $98.7 million during the quarter. Interest expense on short-term borrowings increased by $0.4 million due to the Corporation's decision to borrow $40.0 million from the BTFP in the first quarter of 2024.

Non-Interest Income

Other operating income, including net gains/(losses), for the first quarter of 2024 increased by $0.5 million when compared to the same period of 2023. The growth was driven by an increase of $0.4 million in wealth management income due to improving market conditions and growth in new and existing customer relationships.

On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, including net losses, increased by $4.3 million due primarily to the $4.2 million in losses related to the sale of available-for-sale ("AFS") securities in the fourth quarter of 2023 related to the Corporation's balance sheet restructuring. Additionally, debit card income decreased by $0.2 million when compared to the previous quarter. These decreases were partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in wealth management income.

Non-Interest Expense

Operating expenses increased by $0.2 million in the first quarter of 2024 when compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase was largely driven by a $0.3 million increase in equipment and occupancy expense due to the accelerated depreciation expenses recognized in the first quarter of 2024 in conjunction with the announced branch closures in February 2024. This increase was partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in salaries and employee benefits year over year due to unusually high health insurance premiums recognized in the first quarter of 2023 offset by higher salaries and benefits associated with normal merit increases effective April 1, 2023.

Non-interest expense increased by $0.6 million when compared to the linked quarter due to increased salaries and benefits of $0.8 million and increased OREO expense of $0.5 million. The increase in salaries and benefits was related to increases in full-time salaries, incentive compensation, life and health insurance, and executive officer long-term and short-term expense, partially offset by decreases in stock compensation expense and 401(k) plan expense. OREO expense increased due to a credit to expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 from gain on sales. These increases were offset by reductions in occupancy, data processing, marketing and professional service expenses.

The effective income tax rates as a percentage of income for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 were 23.9% and 23.6%, respectively.

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at March 31, 2024 were $1.9 billion, representing a $7.1 million increase since December 31, 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks increased by $37.2 million. The investment portfolio decreased by $32.8 million due to the maturities of $30.0 million of U.S. Treasury bonds during the quarter and normal principal amortization. Gross loans increased by $5.7 million. Other assets, including deferred taxes, premises and equipment, and accrued interest receivable, remained stable.

Total liabilities at March 31, 2024 were $1.7 billion, representing a $3.5 million increase since December 31, 2023. Total deposits increased by $12.5 million when compared to December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits was primarily attributable to the shift of $10.0 million in overnight investment sweep balances to the IntraFi Cash Service ("ICS") product, as a result of management's strategy to release pledging of investment securities for municipalities to increase available liquidity. Short term borrowings increased by $34.1 million since December 31, 2023 due primarily to the Bank's utilization of the BTFP to obtain $40.0 million in borrowings during January 2024 at a rate of 4.87% with a one-year maturity. There are no prepayment penalties associated with early payments on the BTFP. Long-term borrowings decreased by $40.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 when compared to December 31, 2023 due to the repayment of $40.0 million in FHLB borrowings.

Total AFS and HTM securities totaled $278.7 million at March 31, 2024, representing a $32.8 million decrease when compared to December 31, 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, $30.0 million in U.S. Treasury bonds matured and were reinvested into cash at the Federal Reserve in anticipation of the $40.0 million maturing FHLB advance. Additionally, there were $2.5 million of other principal amortizations in the portfolio during the quarter.

Outstanding loans of $1.4 billion at March 31, 2024 reflected growth of $5.7 million for the first quarter of 2024. Since December 31, 2023, commercial real estate loans decreased by $0.9 million and acquisition and development loans increased by $6.4 million. Commercial and industrial loans increased by $0.1 million. Residential mortgage loans increased $2.1 million, offset by a decline of $2.1 million in the consumer loan portfolio related to new production offset by monthly amortization.

New commercial loan production for the three months ended March 31, 2024 was approximately $28.3 million. The pipeline of commercial loans as of March 31, 2024 was $30.9 million. At March 31, 2024, unfunded, committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $8.2 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $35.5 million through March 31, 2024, due primarily to pay-offs of short-term commercial loans as well as normal amortizations of the commercial loan portfolio.

New consumer mortgage loan production for the first quarter of 2024 was approximately $11.2 million, with most of this production comprised of in-house mortgages. The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans as of March 31, 2024 was $9.8 million. The residential mortgage production level declined in the first quarter of 2024 due to the higher interest rates and seasonality of this line of business. Unfunded commitments related to residential construction loans totaled $13.9 million at March 31, 2024. Management has chosen to shift activity to the secondary market in the first quarter of 2024 to preserve liquidity.

Total deposits at March 31, 2024 increased by $12.5 million when compared to December 31, 2023. During the quarter, non-interest-bearing deposits decreased by $4.9 million. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $26.9 million, primarily related to the shift of $10.0 million in overnight investment sweep balances into the ICS product to maintain FDIC insurance due to management's strategy to release pledging of investment securities for municipalities to increase available liquidity. Money market accounts increased by $7.3 million due primarily to the expansion of current relationships and new relationships during the quarter. Traditional savings accounts decreased by $2.4 million and time deposits decreased by $14.4 million. The decrease in time deposits was primarily due to the maturing of a nine-month CD product that was offered by the Bank in 2023 at higher rates. The Bank has worked closely with customers as these CDs mature to transition them to other deposit and wealth management products offered by the Bank.

Short-term borrowings increased by $34.1 million as the Bank borrowed $40.0 million from the BTFP in January 2024, which was partially offset by a decrease of $5.9 million in other short-term borrowings due to fluctuations in municipal customer balances in overnight investment sweep products. Long-term borrowings decreased by $40.0 million as a $40.0 million FHLB advance matured in March 2024 and was fully repaid.

The book value of the Corporation's common stock was $24.89 per share at March 31, 2024 compared to $24.38 per share at December 31, 2023. At March 31, 2024, there were 6,648,645 of basic outstanding shares and 6,657,239 of diluted outstanding shares of common stock. The increase in the book value at March 31, 2024 was due to the undistributed net income of $2.4 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $18.0 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $16.9 million recorded at March 31, 2023 and $17.5 million at December 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $0.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to $0.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and $0.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increased provision expense recorded in 2024 was primarily related to increases in qualitative risk factors of our commercial and industrial portfolio, as two large relationships moved to non-accrual status during the quarter. Net charge-offs of $0.5 million were recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to net charge-offs of $0.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The ratio of the ACL to loans outstanding was 1.27% at March 31, 2024 compared to 1.24% at December 31, 2023 and 1.31% at March 31, 2023.

The ratio of net charge offs to average loans was 0.13% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, and 0.08% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The commercial and industrial portfolio had net charge offs of 0.12% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 compared to a net recovery of 0.01% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. This shift was due to charge offs of equipment loan balances on two commercial relationships during the first quarter of 2024. The increase in net charge offs in consumer loans in the first quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by approximately $0.3 million in charge offs of overdrawn demand deposit balances during the quarter. Details of the ratios, by loan type, are shown below. Our special assets team continues to actively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in overall low net charge-off ratios.

Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans

3/31/2024 3/31/2023 Loan Type (Charge Off) / Recovery (Charge Off) / Recovery Commercial Real Estate 0.03 % 0.00 % Acquisition & Development 0.01 % 0.03 % Commercial & Industrial (0.12 %) 0.01 % Residential Mortgage 0.01 % 0.01 % Consumer (2.89 %) (1.79 %) Total Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries (0.13 %) (0.08 %)

Non-accrual loans totaled $16.0 million at March 31, 2024 compared to $4.0 million at December 31, 2023. The increase in non-accrual balances at March 31, 2024 was related to two commercial and industrial loan relationships that were moved to non-accrual during the first quarter. Management believes that these loans are marked appropriately, and our credit department is actively working with these borrowers on work-out plans.

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $0.1 million at both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $1.8 million at both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more was 0.40% at March 31, 2024 compared to 0.24% at December 31, 2023 and 0.17% as of March 31, 2023.

ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

First United Corporation is a Maryland corporation chartered in 1985 and a financial holding company registered with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, that elected financial holding company status in 2021. The Corporation's primary business is serving as the parent company of the Bank, First United Statutory Trust I ("Trust I") and First United Statutory Trust II ("Trust II" and together with Trust I, "the Trusts"), both Connecticut statutory business trusts. The Trusts were formed for the purpose of selling trust preferred securities that qualified as Tier 1 capital. The Bank has two consumer finance company subsidiaries- Oak First Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia corporation, and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company – and two subsidiaries that it uses to hold real estate acquired through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure – First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust, and FUBT OREO I, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company. In addition, the Bank owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland, and a 99.9% non-voting membership interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Allegany County, Maryland (the "MCC Fund"). The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives. These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions. Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true. The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors". In addition, investors should understand that the Corporation is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of the consolidated financial statements included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and the impact that any such events have on our critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of March 31, 2024, which could require us to make adjustments to the amounts reflected in this press release.

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

Oakland, MD

Stock Symbol : FUNC

Financial Highlights - Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended









March 31,

March 31,









2024

2023

Results of Operations:









Interest income

$ 21,898

$ 17,829

Interest expense

8,086

3,311

Net interest income

13,812

14,518

Provision for credit losses

946

543

Other operating income

4,793

4,339

Net gains



82

54

Other operating expense

12,881

12,638

Income before taxes

$ 4,860

$ 5,730

Income tax expense

1,162

1,355

Net income



$ 3,698

$ 4,375

















Per share data:











Basic net income per share

$ 0.56

$ 0.66

Diluted net income per share

$ 0.56

$ 0.65

Adjusted Basic net income (1)

$ 0.62

$ 0.66

Adjusted Diluted net income (1)

$ 0.62

$ 0.65

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

Book value

$ 24.89

$ 22.85

Diluted book value

$ 24.86

$ 22.81

Tangible book value per share

$ 23.08

$ 21.01

Diluted Tangible book value per share

$ 23.05

$ 20.96

















Closing market value

$ 22.91

$ 16.89

Market Range:









High



$ 23.85

$ 20.41

Low



$ 21.21

$ 16.75

















Shares outstanding at period end: Basic

6,648,645

6,688,710

Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,657,239

6,703,252

















Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)









Return on average assets





0.76 %

0.94 %

Adjusted return on average assets (1)





0.85 %

0.97 %

Return on average shareholders' equity





9.07 %

11.87 %

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)





10.11 %

11.50 %

Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $57 and $227





3.12 %

3.53 %

Net interest margin GAAP





3.10 %

3.48 %

Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1)

65.71 %

67.02 %

















(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating

expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating

income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets.

March 31,

December 31









2024

2023

Financial Condition at period end:









Assets



$ 1,912,953

$ 1,905,860

Earning assets



$ 1,695,962

$ 1,725,236

Gross loans



$ 1,412,327

$ 1,406,667

Commercial Real Estate

$ 492,819

$ 493,703

Acquisition and Development

$ 83,424

$ 77,060

Commercial and Industrial

$ 274,722

$ 274,604

Residential Mortgage

$ 501,990

$ 499,871

Consumer



$ 59,372

$ 61,429

Investment securities

$ 278,716

$ 311,466

Total deposits



$ 1,563,453

$ 1,550,977

Noninterest bearing

$ 422,759

$ 427,670

Interest bearing

$ 1,140,694

$ 1,123,307

Shareholders' equity

$ 165,481

$ 161,873









.





















Capital ratios:



























Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

14.58 %

14.42 %

Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

12.60 %

12.44 %

Tier 1 Leverage

11.48 %

11.30 %

Total risk based capital

15.83 %

15.64 %

















Asset quality:



























Net charge-offs for the quarter

$ (459)

$ (195)

Nonperforming assets: (Period End)









Nonaccrual loans

$ 16,007

$ 3,956

Loans 90 days past due and accruing

120

543

Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due

$ 16,127

$ 4,499

















Other real estate owned

$ 4,402

$ 4,493

















Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.27 %

1.24 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans

112.34 %

441.86 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets

87.59 %

194.40 %

Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans

1.14 %

0.32 %

Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets

0.84 %

0.24 %

Non-accrual loans to total loans

1.13 %

0.28 %

Non-performing assets to total assets





1.07 %

0.47 %



FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

Oakland, MD

Stock Symbol : FUNC

Financial Highlights - Unaudited



































March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Results of Operations:









Interest income $ 21,898 $ 22,191 $ 21,164 $ 19,972 $ 17,829 Interest expense 8,086 7,997 7,180 5,798 3,311 Net interest income 13,812 14,194 13,984 14,174 14,518 Provision for credit losses 946 419 263 395 543 Other operating income 4,793 4,793 4,716 4,483 4,339 Net gains/(losses) 82 (4,184) 182 86 54 Other operating expense 12,881 12,309 12,785 12,511 12,638 Income before taxes $ 4,860 $ 2,075 $ 5,834 $ 5,837 $ 5,730 Income tax expense 1,162 317 1,321 1,423 1,355 Net income

$ 3,698 $ 1,758 $ 4,513 $ 4,414 $ 4,375















Per share data:











Basic net income per share $ 0.56 $ 0.26 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 Diluted net income per share $ 0.56 $ 0.26 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.65 Adjusted basic net income (1) $ 0.62 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 Adjusted diluted net income (1) $ 0.62 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 $ 0.65 Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Book value

$ 24.89 $ 24.38 $ 23.08 $ 23.12 $ 22.85 Diluted book value $ 24.86 $ 24.33 $ 23.03 $ 23.07 $ 22.81 Tangible book value per share $ 23.08 $ 22.56 $ 21.27 $ 21.29 $ 21.01 Diluted Tangible book value per share $ 23.05 $ 22.51 $ 21.22 $ 21.25 $ 20.96















Closing market value $ 22.91 $ 23.51 $ 16.23 $ 14.26 $ 16.89 Market Range:









High

$ 23.85 $ 23.51 $ 17.34 $ 17.01 $ 20.41 Low

$ 21.21 $ 16.12 $ 13.70 $ 12.56 $ 16.75















Shares outstanding at period end: Basic 6,648,645 6,639,888 6,715,170 6,711,422 6,688,710 Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted 6,657,239 6,653,200 6,728,482 6,724,734 6,703,252















Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)









Return on average assets



0.76 % 0.78 % 0.93 % 0.95 % 0.94 % Adjusted return on average assets (1)



0.85 % 0.94 % 0.94 % 0.94 % 0.94 % Return on average shareholders' equity



9.07 % 9.68 % 11.44 % 11.43 % 11.87 % Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)



10.11 % 11.87 % 11.87 % 11.87 % 11.87 % Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $57 and $227



3.12 % 3.26 % 3.30 % 3.39 % 3.53 % Net interest margin GAAP



3.10 % 3.22 % 3.25 % 3.34 % 3.48 % Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1) 65.71 % 65.12 % 66.41 % 66.00 % 67.02 %















(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating

expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income,

less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets. March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,





2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Financial Condition at period end:









Assets

$ 1,912,953 $ 1,905,860 $ 1,928,201 $ 1,928,393 $ 1,937,442 Earning assets

$ 1,695,962 $ 1,725,236 $ 1,717,244 $ 1,707,522 $ 1,652,688 Gross loans

$ 1,412,327 $ 1,406,667 $ 1,380,019 $ 1,350,038 $ 1,289,080 Commercial Real Estate $ 492,819 $ 493,703 $ 491,284 $ 483,485 $ 453,356 Acquisition and Development $ 83,424 $ 77,060 $ 79,796 $ 79,003 $ 76,980 Commercial and Industrial $ 274,722 $ 274,604 $ 254,650 $ 249,683 $ 241,959 Residential Mortgage $ 501,990 $ 499,871 $ 491,686 $ 475,540 $ 456,198 Consumer

$ 59,372 $ 61,429 $ 62,603 $ 62,327 $ 60,587 Investment securities $ 278,716 $ 311,466 $ 330,053 $ 350,844 $ 357,061 Total deposits

$ 1,563,453 $ 1,550,977 $ 1,575,069 $ 1,579,959 $ 1,591,285 Noninterest bearing $ 422,759 $ 427,670 $ 429,691 $ 466,628 $ 468,554 Interest bearing $ 1,140,694 $ 1,123,307 $ 1,145,378 $ 1,113,331 $ 1,122,731 Shareholders' equity $ 165,481 $ 161,873 $ 154,990 $ 155,156 $ 152,868















Capital ratios:



























Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 14.58 % 14.42 % 14.60 % 14.40 % 14.90 % Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 12.60 % 12.44 % 12.60 % 12.40 % 12.82 % Tier 1 Leverage 11.48 % 11.30 % 11.25 % 11.25 % 11.47 % Total risk based capital 15.83 % 15.64 % 15.81 % 15.60 % 16.15 %















Asset quality:



























Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter $ (459) $ (195) $ (83) $ (398) $ (245) Nonperforming assets: (Period End)









Nonaccrual loans $ 16,007 $ 3,956 $ 3,479 $ 2,972 $ 3,258 Loans 90 days past due and accruing 120 543 145 160 87 Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due $ 16,127 $ 4,499 $ 3,624 $ 3,132 $ 3,345















Modified/restructured loans $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Other real estate owned $ 4,402 $ 4,493 $ 4,878 $ 4,482 $ 4,598















Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.27 % 1.24 % 1.24 % 1.25 % 1.31 % Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 112.34 % 441.86 % 492.84 % 568.81 % 517.83 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 87.59 % 194.40 % 473.12 % 539.79 % 212.40 % Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans 1.14 % 0.32 % 0.26 % 0.23 % 0.26 % Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets 0.84 % 0.24 % 0.19 % 0.16 % 0.17 % Non-accrual loans to total loans 1.13 % 0.28 % 0.25 % 0.22 % 0.25 % Non-performing assets to total assets



1.07 % 0.47 % 0.44 % 0.39 % 0.41 %

Consolidated Statement of Condition

(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023









Assets







Cash and due from banks $ 85,578 $ 48,343 Interest bearing deposits in banks

1,354

1,410 Cash and cash equivalents

86,932

49,753 Investment securities – available for sale (at fair value)

95,580

97,169 Investment securities – held to maturity (at cost)

183,136

214,297 Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost

3,390

5,250 Loans held for sale

175

443 Loans

1,412,327

1,406,667 Unearned fees

(314)

(340) Allowance for credit losses

(17,982)

(17,480) Net loans

1,394,031

1,388,847 Premises and equipment, net

30,268

31,459 Goodwill and other intangible assets

12,021

12,103 Bank owned life insurance

47,933

47,607 Deferred tax assets

10,736

11,948 Other real estate owned, net

4,402

4,493 Operating lease asset

1,299

1,367 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

43,050

41,124 Total Assets $ 1,912,953 $ 1,905,860 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







Liabilities:







Non-interest bearing deposits $ 422,759 $ 427,670 Interest bearing deposits

1,140,694

1,123,307 Total deposits

1,563,453

1,550,977 Short-term borrowings

79,494

45,418 Long-term borrowings

70,929

110,929 Operating lease liability

1,484

1,556 Allowance for credit loss on off balance sheet exposures

858

873 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

29,925

32,904 Dividends payable

1,329

1,330 Total Liabilities

1,747,472

1,743,987 Shareholders' Equity:







Common Stock – par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000

shares; issued and outstanding 6,715,170 shares at September 30, 2023

and 6,666,428 at December 31, 2022

66

66 Surplus

23,865

23,734 Retained earnings

176,272

173,900 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(34,722)

(35,827) Total Shareholders' Equity

165,481

161,873 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,912,953 $ 1,905,860

Historical Income Statement































2024

2023



Q1

Q4

Q3 Q2 Q1 In thousands (Unaudited) Interest income



















Interest and fees on loans $ 19,218 $ 19,290 $ 18,055 $ 16,780 $ 15,444 Interest on investment securities



















Taxable

1,744

1,834

1,792

1,779

1,768 Exempt from federal income tax

53

53

123

268

270 Total investment income

1,797

1,887

1,915

2,047

2,038 Other

883

1,014

1,194

1,145

347 Total interest income

21,898

22,191

21,164

19,972

17,829 Interest expense



















Interest on deposits

6,266

6,498

5,672

4,350

2,678 Interest on short-term borrowings

461

54

33

29

31 Interest on long-term borrowings

1,359

1,445

1,475

1,419

602 Total interest expense

8,086

7,997

7,180

5,798

3,311 Net interest income

13,812

14,194

13,984

14,174

14,518 Credit loss expense/(credit)



















Loans

961

530

322

434

414 Debt securities held to maturity

—

—

45

—

— Off balance sheet credit exposures

(15)

(111)

(104)

(39)

129 Provision for credit losses

946

419

263

395

543 Net interest income after provision for credit losses

12,866

13,775

13,721

13,779

13,975 Other operating income



















Net losses on investments, available for sale

—

(4,214)

—

—

— Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans

82

59

182

86

54 Losses on disposal of fixed assets

—

(29)

—

—

— Net gains/(losses)

82

(4,184)

182

86

54 Other Income



















Service charges on deposit accounts

556

567

569

546

516 Other service charges

215

223

230

244

232 Trust department

2,188

2,148

2,139

2,025

1,970 Debit card income

932

1,120

995

1,031

955 Bank owned life insurance

326

325

320

311

305 Brokerage commissions

495

360

245

258

297 Other

81

50

218

68

64 Total other income

4,793

4,793

4,716

4,483

4,339 Total other operating income

4,875

609

4,898

4,569

4,393 Other operating expenses



















Salaries and employee benefits

7,157

6,390

6,964

6,870

7,296 FDIC premiums

269

268

254

277

193 Equipment

923

912

718

747

780 Occupancy

954

1,169

745

742

785 Data processing

1,318

1,384

1,388

1,306

1,306 Marketing

134

311

242

160

120 Professional services

486

631

488

520

494 Contract labor

183

170

155

157

134 Telephone

109

125

115

116

110 Other real estate owned

86

(370)

139

18

124 Investor relations

53

65

74

123

83 Contributions

32

12

74

79

64 Other

1,177

1,242

1,429

1,396

1,149 Total other operating expenses

12,881

12,309

12,785

12,511

12,638 Income before income tax expense

4,860

2,075

5,834

5,837

5,730 Provision for income tax expense

1,162

317

1,321

1,423

1,355 Net Income $ 3,698 $ 1,758 $ 4,513 $ 4,414 $ 4,375 Basic net income per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.26 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.66 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.56 $ 0.26 $ 0.67 $ 0.66 $ 0.65 Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding

6,642

6,649

6,714

6,704

6,675 Weighted average number of diluted shares

outstanding

6,655

6,663

6,728

6,718

6,697 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.20

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures

The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under generally accepted

accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of

historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are

required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in

the United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provide

investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in

accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's

performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with

GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude accelerated depreciation expenses related to the branch closures.





Three months ended March 31,



2024

2023 (in thousands, except for per share amount)











Net income - as reported

$ 3,698

$ 4,376 Adjustments:











Accelerated depreciation expenses



562



— Income tax effect of adjustments



(137)



— Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$ 4,123

$ 4,376













Diluted earnings per share - as reported

$ 0.56

$ 0.65 Adjustments:











Accelerated depreciation expenses



0.08



— Income tax effect of adjustments



(0.02)



— Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (non-

GAAP)

$ 0.62

$ 0.65































As of or for the three months ended



March 31, (in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023 Per Share Data











Basic net income per share (1) - as reported

$ 0.56

$ 0.66 Basic net income per share (1) - non-GAAP



0.62



0.66 Diluted net income per share (1) - as reported

$ 0.56

$ 0.65 Diluted net income per share (1) - non-GAAP



0.62



0.65 Basic book value per share

$ 24.89

$ 22.85 Diluted book value per share

$ 24.86

$ 22.81



























Significant Ratios:

























Return on Average Assets (1) - as reported



0.76 %



0.94 % Accelerated depreciation expenses



0.12 %



— Income tax effect of adjustments



(0.03 %)



— Adjusted Return on Average Assets (1) (non-GAAP)



0.85 %



0.94 %













Return on Average Equity (1) - as reported



9.07 %



11.87 % Accelerated depreciation expenses



1.38 %



— Income tax effect of adjustments



(0.34 %)



— Adjusted Return on Average Equity (1) (non-GAAP)



10.11 %



11.87 %



(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.





Three Months Ended





March 31





2024

2023

(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Assets

































Loans

$ 1,407,886

$ 19,234

5.49 % $ 1,279,547

$ 15,457

4.90 % Investment Securities:

































Taxable



294,526



1,744

2.38 %

340,622



1,768

2.11 % Non taxable



7,806



94

4.84 %

26,104



484

7.52 % Total



302,332



1,838

2.45 %

366,726



2,252

2.49 % Federal funds sold



63,843



758

4.78 %

40,092



307

3.11 % Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



8,787



31

1.42 %

5,001



26

2.11 % Other interest earning assets



5,107



94

7.40 %

1,632



14

3.48 % Total earning assets



1,787,955



21,955

4.94 %

1,692,998



18,056

4.33 % Allowance for credit losses



(17,696)













(14,816)











Non-earning assets



188,425













213,929











Total Assets

$ 1,958,684











$ 1,892,111











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 348,998

$ 1,441

1.66 % $ 353,072

$ 888

1.02 % Interest-bearing money markets



322,965



3,260

4.06 %

340,128



1,298

1.55 % Savings deposits



189,572



48

0.10 %

246,708



79

0.13 % Time deposits - retail



157,678



1,118

2.85 %

118,667



281

0.96 % Time deposits - brokered



30,000



399

5.35 %

10,180



132

5.26 % Short-term borrowings



73,351



461

2.53 %

57,364



31

0.22 % Long-term borrowings



103,017



1,359

5.31 %

43,373



602

5.63 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,225,581



8,086

2.65 %

1,169,492



3,311

1.15 % Non-interest-bearing deposits



534,413













545,215











Other liabilities



34,746













27,988











Shareholders' Equity



163,944













149,416











Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,958,684











$ 1,892,111











Net interest income and spread







$ 13,869

2.29 %





$ 14,745

3.18 % Net interest margin













3.12 %











3.53 %

