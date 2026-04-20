FIRST UNITED CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2026 FINANCIAL RESULTS

News provided by

First United Corporation

Apr 20, 2026, 16:36 ET

OAKLAND, Md., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (the "Corporation, "we", "us", and "our") (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026.  Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") net income was $6.7 million for the first quarter of 2026, or $1.03 per diluted share, compared to $5.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025 and $5.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025.  Non-GAAP net income was $6.6 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2026 compared to $5.8 million, or $0.89 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2025 and $7.2 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2025.  Return on Average Assets and Return on Average Equity for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, were 1.29% and 13.06%, respectively.

According to Jason Rush, President and CEO, "We delivered strong earnings this quarter, driven by continued margin expansion. While overall growth was again tempered by elevated loan payoffs and paydowns, we maintained solid credit performance and believe our balance sheet is well-positioned. Our focus on operational efficiency and prudent risk management continues to yield results, positioning us well as we enter 2026 with positive momentum."

First Quarter Financial Highlights:

  • Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.83% for the first quarter of 2026, reflecting increased loan yields and reduced funding costs.
  • Strong loan production during the quarter, with $98.0 million in commercial loan originations and $16.0 million in residential mortgage originations.
  • Provision expense was $0.9 million in the first quarter, as a result of continued economic and political uncertainty and increased off-balance sheet loan commitments, slightly offset by improved qualitative factors.
  • Deposits increased by $15.5 million, inclusive of the repayment of a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit.
  • Operating income, including net gains, increased slightly by $0.1 million when compared to the linked quarter.
  • Operating expenses decreased by $1.2 million when compared to the linked quarter related to a $1.2 million, net of tax, write-down on an other real estate owned ("OREO") property in the fourth quarter 2025.
  • A cash dividend of $0.26 per common share was declared in the first quarter.

Income Statement Overview

On a GAAP basis, net income for the first quarter of 2026 was $6.7 million.  This compares to $5.8 million in the first and fourth quarters of 2025. 

Q1 2026

Q4 2025

Q1 2025

Net Income, GAAP (millions)

$ 6.7

$ 5.8

$ 5.8

Net Income, non-GAAP (millions)

$ 6.6

$ 7.2

$ 5.8

Diluted net income per share, GAAP

$ 1.03

$ 0.89

$ 0.89

Diluted net income per share, non-GAAP

$ 1.02

$ 1.10

$ 0.89

First Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2025

The $0.9 million increase in quarterly net income when compared to the first quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by a $2.1 million increase in net interest income, an increase of $0.4 million in non-interest income, inclusive of gains, partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in provision for credit losses as a result of increased off-balance sheet loan commitments, an increase in non-interest expense of $1.1 million, and an increase in income tax expense of $0.3 million.  Comparing the first quarter of 2026 to the same period of 2025, interest and fees on loans increased by $0.7 million resulting from new loans booked at higher rates late in 2025 and the repricing of adjustable-rate loans.  Interest expense decreased by $0.4 million when comparing year-over-year quarterly expense, resulting from the repayment of a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit in January 2026 and $65.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings in March 2026.  Other operating income increased by $0.4 million, driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.2 million resulting from increased production and a $0.2 million increase in bank owned life insurance ("BOLI") related to a one-time death benefit received in the first quarter of 2026.  Other operating expenses increased by $1.1 million driven by a $0.9 million increase in salaries and benefits as a result of filling open positions throughout 2025, normal merit increases in April 2025 and increased incentive payouts, partially offset by reduced life and health insurance expense due to reduced claims and an increase in the reduction of costs associated with loan originations related to increased loan production.  Professional services expenses increased by $0.1 million and data processing expenses increased by $0.2 million.  These increases were partially offset by reductions in other expenses such as miscellaneous loan fees and net periodic pension expenses.

First Quarter 2026 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2025

Compared to the linked quarter, net income increased by $0.9 million primarily due to reduced non-interest expenses, partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in provision expense.  Net interest income and non-interest income were stable when comparing the first quarter of 2026 to the fourth quarter of 2025.  Other operating expenses decreased by $1.2 million primarily driven by the $1.2 million, net of tax, write-down on an OREO property in the fourth quarter of 2025.  This decrease was partially offset by a $1.1  million increase in salaries and  benefit expenses driven by increased salaries of $0.2 million related to new hires in 2026, an increase of $0.4 million in incentive expense as a result of the reversal of incentives in the fourth quarter of 2025 related to slower loan growth than budgeted, an increase of $0.3 million as a result of maximum payouts in executive incentive plans, and an increase in taxes of $0.2 million associated with these increases.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

First Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2025

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the first quarter of 2025.  This increase was driven by an increase of $1.7 million in interest income.  Interest income on loans increased by $0.7 million due to the increase of 21 basis points in overall yield on the loan portfolio as new loans were booked at higher rates during 2025 as well as the upward repricing of adjustable-rate loans.  Investment income increased slightly by $0.1 million as management continues to reinvest cashflows back into the portfolio resulting in an increase in yield of 14 basis points. Interest income on federal funds sold increased by $0.8 million due to an increase of $87.2 million in average cash balances held at the Federal Reserve Bank as a result of strong deposit growth in 2025.  Interest expense, in the first quarter of 2026, decreased by $0.4 million when compared to the first quarter of 2025.  Interest on deposits remained stable despite a $95.9 million increase in average deposit balances, primarily in interest bearing demand and money market deposits. Long-term borrowing expense decreased by $0.3 million for the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the same period of 2025 due to the repayment of $65.0 million of FHLB advances at their maturity in March of 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2025

Comparing the first quarter of 2026 to the fourth quarter of 2025, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, remained stable.  Interest income decreased by $0.4 million driven by a decrease in average loan balances of $26.4 million in the first quarter of 2026 as a result of elevated loan payoffs during the first quarter of 2026.  The decrease in interest income was partially offset by a decrease in interest expense of $0.5 million.  Interest on deposits decreased by $0.4 million, driven by a decline in rate paid of 13 basis points despite an increase in average deposit balances of $28.4 million.  Long-term borrowing expense decreased by $0.1 million due to the repayment of $65.0 million in March 2026.  Management's strategic focus on margin management during the first quarter of 2026 resulted in an 8 basis point increase in the net interest margin to 3.83% as compared to 3.75% for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Non-Interest Income

First Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2025

Other operating income increased by $0.4 million, driven by an increase in trust and brokerage income of $0.2 million, resulting from increased production as well as favorable increases in market values in assets under management, and a $0.2 million increase in BOLI related to a one-time death benefit received in the first quarter of 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2025

On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, including net gains, increased slightly by $0.1 million.  Net gains increased by $0.2 million related to the loss on the sale of a branch office recognized in the fourth quarter of 2025.  BOLI income increased by $0.2 million attributable to the receipt of a one-time death benefit as discussed above.  These increases were partially offset by a decrease in debit card income of $0.2 million due to an annual incentive payment received in the fourth quarter of 2025. 

Non-Interest Expense

First Quarter 2026 Compared to First Quarter 2025

Other operating expenses increased by $1.1 million driven by a $0.9 million increase in salaries and benefits as a result of filling open positions throughout 2025, normal merit increases in April 2025 and increased incentive payouts, partially offset by reduced life and health insurance expense because of reduced claims and increased reductions in costs associated with loan originations.  Professional services expenses increased by $0.1 million and data processing expenses increased by $0.2 million.  These increases were partially offset by reductions in miscellaneous loan fees and net periodic pension expenses.

First Quarter 2026 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2025

Other operating expenses decreased by $1.2 million driven by the $1.2 million, net of tax, write-down on an OREO property and a $0.2 million, net of tax, contracted sale of a retail branch office in the fourth quarter of 2025. These decreases were partially offset  by a $1.1  million increase in salaries and  benefit expenses driven by increased salaries of $0.2 million related to new hires in 2026, an increase of $0.4 million in incentive expense related to the reversal of incentives in the fourth quarter of 2025 as a result of slower loan growth than budgeted,, an increase of $0.3 million related to maximum payouts on executive incentive plans, and an increase in payroll taxes of $0.2 million associated with the aforementioned salary increases.

The effective income tax rates, as a percentage of income, for the three-month periods ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 were both 24.6%. 

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at March 31, 2026 were $2.0 billion, representing a $48.4 million decrease since December 31, 2025.  During the first quarter of 2026, cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks decreased by $41.8 million.  The investment portfolio increased by $3.2 million as cashflows of the bonds were reinvested in the first quarter of 2026 in an effort to gain yield before long-term rates decline. Gross loans increased slightly by $3.8 million.  While loan production was strong during the quarter, amortization and unusually high payoffs exceeded growth levels.  Pension assets decreased by $0.8 million due to decreased market values. 

Total liabilities at March 31, 2026 were $1.8 billion, representing a $50.1 million decrease since December 31, 2025.  Total deposits increased by $15.5 million when compared to December 31, 2025.  In January 2026, a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit with an interest rate of 4.23% matured and was repaid.  Savings and money market accounts increased by $44.4 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout the first three months of 2026.  Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $1.7 million and interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $1.4 million due primarily to seasonal fluctuations in municipal and commercial account balances and increased spending by businesses and consumers.  Retail time deposits decreased by $0.8 million since December 31, 2025. 

Outstanding loans of $1.5 billion at March 31, 2026 reflected a $3.8 million increase since December 31, 2025.

Loan Type

(in millions)

Change since
December 31, 2025

Commercial


$15.4

Residential Mortgages

($10.6)

Consumer

($1.0)

Gross Loans

$ 3.8

Since December 31, 2025, commercial real estate loans increased by $38.7 million as a result of new customer relationships, acquisition and development loans increased by $7.5 million, commercial and industrial loans decreased by $30.8 million as a result of payoffs related to approximately $15.0 million due to competitive pricing, approximately $5.3 million related to sales of businesses, and approximately $8.0 million as a result of a refinance to another institution, residential mortgage loans decreased by $10.6 million as a result of normal amortization, and consumer loans decreased by $1.0 million.

New commercial loan production for the three months ended March 31, 2026 was approximately $98.0 million.  The pipeline of commercial loans as of March 31, 2026 was robust, and unfunded committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $43.0 million.  Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $43.0 million through March 31, 2026, due primarily to pay-offs of short-term commercial loans as well as normal amortizations of the commercial loan portfolio.

New consumer mortgage loan production for the first quarter of 2026 was approximately $16.0 million, with most of this production comprised of in-house mortgages.  The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans as of March 31, 2026 was $17.5 million.  Unfunded commitments related to residential construction loans totaled $14.4 million at March 31, 2026.  

Total deposits at March 31, 2026 increased by $15.5 million when compared to December 31, 2025.

Deposit Type

(in millions)

Change since
December 31, 2025

Non-Interest-Bearing

($1.7)

Interest-Bearing Demand

($1.4)

Savings and Money Market

$44.4

Time Deposits- Brokered

($25.0)

Time Deposits- Retail

($0.8)

Total Deposits

$15.5

In January 2026, a $25.0 million brokered certificate of deposit, with an interest rate of 4.23%, was repaid at its maturity.  Savings and money market accounts increased by $44.4 million due primarily to the expansion of current and new relationships throughout the first three months of 2026.  Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $1.7 million and interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $1.4 million due primarily to seasonal fluctuations in municipal and commercial account balances and increased spending by businesses and consumers.  Retail time deposits decreased by $0.8 million since December 31, 2025. 

The book value of the Corporation's common stock was $31.84 per share at March 31, 2026 compared to $31.33 per share at December 31, 2025.  At March 31, 2026, there were 6,446,717 basic outstanding shares and 6,459,155 diluted outstanding shares of common stock.  The increase in the book value at March 31, 2026 was due to the undistributed net income of $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2026.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") was $20.0 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $18.5 million recorded at March 31, 2025 and $19.5 million at December 31, 2025.  The provision for credit losses was $0.9 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to $0.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and the fourth quarter of 2025.  Asset quality remained strong during the first quarter of 2026.  Net charge-offs of $0.2 million were recorded for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 compared to net charge-offs of $0.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The ratio of the ACL to loans outstanding was 1.31% at March 31, 2026 compared to 1.28% at December 31, 2025 and 1.25% at March 31, 2025. 

The ratio of net charge offs to average loans was 0.05% for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and 0.10% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.  The commercial and industrial portfolio had net charge offs of 0.11% and 0.50% for the quarters ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.  Net charge offs in consumer loans increased in the first quarter of 2026 when compared to the first quarter of 2025, from 0.65% to 1.23% .  The increase was primarily driven by an increase in charge-offs in unsecured consumer loans.  Details of the ratios, by loan type, are shown below.  Our special assets team continues to actively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in overall low net charge-off ratios.

Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans

3/31/2026

3/31/2025

Loan Type

(Charge Off) / Recovery

(Charge Off) / Recovery

Commercial Real Estate

0.00 %

0.00 %

Acquisition & Development

0.03 %

0.26 %

Commercial & Industrial

(0.11 %)

(0.50 %)

Residential Mortgage

0.00 %

0.01 %

Consumer

(1.23 %)

(0.65 %)

Total Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries

(0.05 %)

(0.10 %)

Non-accrual loans totaled $4.7 million at March 31, 2026 compared to $4.2 million at December 31, 2025.  The increase in non-accrual balances at March 31, 2026 was related to one commercial loan moving to non-accrual status in the first quarter. 

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $0.1 million at March 31, 2026 and $0.2 million at December 31, 2025.  There were no loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure at March 31, 2026.  Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $0.5 million at December 31, 2025.  As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more increased slightly to 0.35% at March 31, 2026 compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2025 and 0.42% as of March 31, 2025. 

ABOUT FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

First United Corporation is a Maryland corporation chartered in 1985 and a financial holding company registered with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, that elected financial holding company status in 2021.  The Corporation's primary business is serving as the parent company of the Bank, First United Statutory Trust I ("Trust I") and First United Statutory Trust II ("Trust II" and together with Trust I, "the Trusts"), both Connecticut statutory business trusts.  The Trusts were formed for the purpose of selling trust preferred securities that qualified as Tier 1 capital.  The Bank has two consumer finance company subsidiaries- Oak First Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia corporation, and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company – and one subsidiary that it uses to hold real estate acquired through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure – First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust.  In addition, the Bank owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland, and a 99.9% non-voting membership interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Allegany County, Maryland and Mineral County, West Virginia.   The Corporation's website is www.mybank.com 

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements do not represent historical facts, but are statements about management's beliefs, plans and objectives about the future, as well as its assumptions and judgments concerning such beliefs, plans and objectives.  These statements are evidenced by terms such as "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," and similar expressions.  Although these statements reflect management's good faith beliefs and projections, they are not guarantees of future performance and they may not prove true.  The beliefs, plans and objectives on which forward-looking statements are based involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those addressed in the forward-looking statements.  For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, see the section of the periodic reports that First United Corporation files with the Securities and Exchange Commission entitled "Risk Factors". In addition, investors should understand that the Corporation is required under generally accepted accounting principles to evaluate subsequent events through the filing of the consolidated financial statements included in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and the impact that any such events have on our critical accounting assumptions and estimates made as of March 31, 2026, which could require us to make adjustments to the amounts reflected in this press release.

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

Oakland, MD

Stock Symbol :  FUNC

Financial Highlights - Unaudited








(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended




March 31,

March 31,




2026

2025

Results of Operations:




     Interest income 

$                25,710

$                24,062

     Interest expense 

7,637

8,046

     Net interest income

18,073

16,016

     Provision for credit losses

879

656

     Other operating income

5,208

4,822

     Net gains

132

92

     Other operating expense

13,692

12,576

     Income before taxes

$                  8,842

$                  7,698

     Income tax expense

2,179

1,892

     Net income

$                  6,663

$                  5,806








Per share data:





     Basic net income per share

$                    1.03

$                    0.90

     Diluted net income per share

$                    1.03

$                    0.89

     Adjusted Basic net income (1)

$                    1.02

$                    0.90

     Adjusted Diluted net income (1)

$                    1.02

$                    0.89

     Dividends declared per share

$                    0.26

$                    0.22

     Basic book value per share 

$                  31.84

$                  28.35

     Adjusted basic book value per share (1)

$                  31.83

$                  20.87

     Diluted book value per share 

$                  31.78

$                  28.27

     Adjusted diluted book value per share (1)

$                  31.77

$                  20.85

     Tangible book value per share

$                  30.08

$                  26.55

     Adjusted tangible book value per share (1)

$                  30.07

$                  19.21

     Diluted Tangible book value per share

$                  30.02

$                  26.47

     Adjusted diluted tangible book value per share (1)

$                  30.01

$                  19.19








     Closing market value

$                  36.64

$                  30.02

     Market Range:




         High

$                  40.53

$                  41.61

         Low

$                  35.02

$                  29.38








Shares outstanding at period end: Basic

6,446,717

6,478,634

Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,459,155

6,497,454








Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End)




Return on average assets

1.29 %

1.19 %

Adjusted return on average assets (1)

1.28 %

1.19 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

13.06 %

12.83 %

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)

12.99 %

12.83 %

Net interest margin (non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $57 and $49

3.83 %

3.56 %

Net interest margin GAAP

3.82 %

3.55 %

Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2)

58.45 %

59.95 %








(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.




(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on disposals of fixed assets.

March 31,

December 31,




2026

2025

Financial Condition at period end:




Assets

$           2,039,010

$           2,087,453

Earning assets

$           1,810,557

$           1,807,780

Gross loans

$           1,525,466

$           1,521,704

     Commercial Real Estate

$              609,491

$              570,808

     Acquisition and Development

$                97,785

$                90,272

     Commercial and Industrial

$              246,192

$              277,034

     Residential Mortgage

$              526,314

$              536,912

     Consumer

$                45,684

$                46,678

Investment securities

$              282,711

$              279,534

Total deposits

$           1,750,703

$           1,735,149

     Noninterest bearing

$              451,303

$              453,036

     Interest bearing

$           1,299,400

$           1,282,113

Shareholders' equity

$              205,262

$              203,634
















Capital ratios:













     Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

15.82 %

15.36 %

     Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

13.94 %

13.52 %

     Tier 1 Leverage

12.23 %

12.21 %

     Total risk based capital

17.07 %

16.61 %








Asset quality:













Net charge-offs for the quarter

$                    (198)

$                      (99)

Nonperforming assets: (Period End)




     Nonaccrual loans

$                  4,695

$                  4,192

     Loans 90 days past due and accruing

66

477








     Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due

$                  4,761

$                  4,669








     Other real estate owned

$                  1,083

$                  1,083

     Other repossessed assets

$                  2,692

$                  2,802

     Modified loans

$                  1,955

$                  1,209








Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.31 %

1.28 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans

424.94 %

464.46 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets

233.73 %

227.61 %

Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total loans

0.31 %

0.31 %

Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets

0.23 %

0.22 %

Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.31 %

0.28 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.42 %

0.41 %

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

Oakland, MD

Stock Symbol :  FUNC

Financial Highlights - Unaudited





















For the Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Results of Operations:





     Interest income 

$                  25,710

$                  26,153

$              25,762

$           24,871

$              24,062

     Interest expense 

7,637

8,166

8,359

8,164

8,046

     Net interest income

18,073

17,987

17,403

16,707

16,016

     Provision for credit losses

879

717

510

860

656

     Other operating income

5,208

5,330

5,074

4,940

4,822

     Net (losses)/gains

132

(97)

261

146

92

     Other operating expense

13,692

14,869

12,986

12,974

12,576

     Income before taxes

$                    8,842

$                    7,634

$                9,242

$             7,959

$                7,698

     Income tax expense

2,179

1,857

2,294

1,975

1,892

     Net income

$                    6,663

$                    5,777

$                6,948

$             5,984

$                5,806









Per share data:






     Basic net income per share 

$                      1.03

$                      0.89

$                  1.07

$               0.92

$                  0.90

     Diluted net income per share

$                      1.03

$                      0.89

$                  1.07

$               0.92

$                  0.89

     Adjusted basic net income (1)

$                      1.02

$                      1.10

$                  1.07

$               0.92

$                  0.90

     Adjusted diluted net income (1)

$                      1.02

$                      1.10

$                  1.07

$               0.92

$                  0.89

     Dividends declared per share

$                      0.26

$                      0.26

$                  0.26

$               0.22

$                  0.22

     Book value

$                    31.84

$                    31.33

$                30.65

$             29.43

$                28.35

     Diluted book value

$                    31.78

$                    31.27

$                30.59

$             29.38

$                28.27

     Tangible book value per share

$                    30.08

$                    29.56

$                28.87

$             27.64

$                26.55

     Diluted Tangible book value per share

$                    30.02

$                    29.50

$                28.82

$             27.59

$                26.47









     Closing market value

$                    36.64

$                    37.19

$                36.77

$             31.01

$                30.02

     Market Range:





         High

$                    40.53

$                    40.79

$                38.41

$             32.09

$                41.61

         Low

$                    35.02

$                    33.63

$                32.02

$             25.90

$                29.38









Shares outstanding at period end: Basic 

6,446,717

6,499,476

6,496,908

6,494,611

6,478,634

Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,459,155

6,511,358

6,508,790

6,506,493

6,497,454









Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)





Return on average assets

1.29 %

1.21 %

1.24 %

1.20 %

1.19 %

Adjusted return on average assets (1)

1.28 %

1.28 %

1.24 %

1.20 %

1.19 %

Return on average shareholders' equity

13.06 %

12.70 %

13.23 %

12.78 %

12.83 %

Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity (1)

12.99 %

13.39 %

13.23 %

12.78 %

12.83 %

Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $57 and $49

3.83 %

3.67 %

3.64 %

3.61 %

3.56 %

Net interest margin GAAP

3.82 %

3.66 %

3.63 %

3.60 %

3.55 %

Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (2)

58.45 %

58.19 %

58.73 %

59.66 %

59.95 %

(1) See reconcilation of this non-GAAP financial measure provided elsewhere herein.





(2) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on disposals of fixed assets.

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,



2026

2025

2025

2025

2025

Financial Condition at period end:





Assets

$             2,039,010

$             2,087,453

$         2,023,974

$      2,007,471

$         1,979,753

Earning assets

$             1,810,557

$             1,807,780

$         1,784,056

$      1,789,747

$         1,762,891

Gross loans

$             1,525,466

$             1,521,704

$         1,496,762

$      1,502,481

$         1,479,869

     Commercial Real Estate

$                609,491

$                570,808

$            554,418

$         550,717

$            532,764

     Acquisition and Development

$                  97,785

$                  90,272

$              93,968

$           98,937

$              94,063

     Commercial and Industrial

$                246,192

$                277,034

$            279,079

$         281,484

$            282,370

     Residential Mortgage

$                526,314

$                536,912

$            521,317

$         521,968

$            520,072

     Consumer

$                  45,684

$                  46,678

$              47,980

$           49,375

$              50,600

Investment securities

$                282,711

$                279,534

$            278,898

$         279,541

$            275,143

Total deposits

$             1,750,703

$             1,735,149

$         1,678,902

$      1,614,207

$         1,623,574

     Noninterest bearing

$                451,303

$                453,036

$            429,986

$         425,784

$            422,415

     Interest bearing

$             1,299,400

$             1,282,113

$         1,248,916

$      1,188,423

$         1,201,159

Shareholders' equity

$                205,262

$                203,634

$            199,099

$         191,147

$            183,694









Capital ratios:















     Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

15.82 %

15.36 %

15.59 %

15.22 %

14.87 %

     Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

13.94 %

13.52 %

13.68 %

13.32 %

12.97 %

     Tier 1 Leverage

12.23 %

12.21 %

12.10 %

12.08 %

11.94 %

     Total risk based capital

17.07 %

16.61 %

16.84 %

16.47 %

16.10 %









Asset quality:















Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter

$                     (198)

$                       (99)

$                  (435)

$              (151)

$                 (360)

Nonperforming assets: (Period End)





     Nonaccrual loans

$                    4,695

$                    4,192

$                3,825

$             3,813

$                4,026

     Loans 90 days past due and accruing

66

477

801

535

233









     Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due

$                    4,761

$                    4,669

$                4,626

$             4,348

$                4,259









     Other real estate owned

$                    1,083

$                    1,083

$                2,718

$             3,035

$                3,062

     Other repossessed assets

$                    2,692

$                    2,802

$                3,043

$             2,802

$                2,802

     Modified loans

$                    1,955

$                    1,209

$                   998

$             1,198

$                1,021









Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.31 %

1.28 %

1.28 %

1.27 %

1.25 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans

424.94 %

464.46 %

499.06 %

499.45 %

458.69 %

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets

233.73 %

227.61 %

183.78 %

186.98 %

182.43 %

Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total loans

0.31 %

0.31 %

0.31 %

0.29 %

0.29 %

Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets

0.23 %

0.22 %

0.23 %

0.22 %

0.22 %

Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.31 %

0.28 %

0.26 %

0.25 %

0.27 %

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.42 %

0.41 %

0.51 %

0.51 %

0.51 %

Consolidated Statement of Condition








(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

March 31, 2026

December 31, 2025





Assets



Cash and due from banks

$

89,220

$

129,830

Interest bearing deposits in banks

627

1,782

Cash and cash equivalents

89,847

131,612

Investment securities – available for sale (at fair value)

109,004

107,144

Investment securities – held to maturity (at cost)

172,672

171,361

Equity investments with readily determinable fair market values

1,035

1,029

Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost

1,621

4,630

Loans held for sale

132

130

Loans

1,525,466

1,521,704

Unearned fees

(512)

(476)

Allowance for credit losses

(19,951)

(19,470)

Net loans

1,505,003

1,501,758

Premises and equipment, net

30,020

29,665

Goodwill and other intangible assets

11,361

11,444

Bank owned life insurance

50,125

50,360

Deferred tax assets

9,141

8,730

Other real estate owned, net

1,083

1,083

Operating lease asset

939

1,015

Pension asset

20,036

20,798

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

36,991

46,694

Total Assets

$

2,039,010

$

2,087,453

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Liabilities:



Non-interest bearing deposits

$

451,303

$

453,036

Interest bearing deposits

1,299,400

1,282,113

Total deposits

1,750,703

1,735,149

Short-term borrowings

19,588

17,661

Long-term borrowings

30,929

95,929

Operating lease liability

1,095

1,180

Allowance for credit loss on off balance sheet exposures

1,418

1,218

Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

28,323

30,992

Dividends payable

1,692

1,690

Total Liabilities

1,833,748

1,883,819

Shareholders' Equity:  



Common Stock – par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 6,446,717 at March 31, 2026 and 6,499,476 at December 31, 2025

64

65

Surplus

19,360

21,551

Retained earnings

212,255

207,284

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(26,417)

(25,266)

Total Shareholders' Equity

205,262

203,634

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,039,010

$

2,087,453

Historical Income Statement


























2026

2025


Q1

Year to date

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

In thousands

(Unaudited)









Interest income











Interest and fees on loans

$

22,502

$

90,328

$

23,219

$

23,060

$

22,294

$

21,755

Interest on investment securities











Taxable

1,882

7,210

1,845

1,826

1,776

1,763

Exempt from federal income tax

59

218

59

57

57

45

Total investment income

1,941

7,428

1,904

1,883

1,833

1,808

Other

1,267

3,092

1,030

819

744

499

Total interest income

25,710

100,848

26,153

25,762

24,871

24,062

Interest expense











Interest on deposits

6,631

27,524

7,044

7,009

6,788

6,683

Interest on short-term borrowings

11

75

17

17

21

20

Interest on long-term borrowings

995

5,136

1,105

1,333

1,355

1,343

Total interest expense

7,637

32,735

8,166

8,359

8,164

8,046

Net interest income

18,073

68,113

17,987

17,403

16,707

16,016

Credit loss expense/(credit)











Loans

679

2,345

480

480

728

657

Debt securities held to maturity


43


43


Off balance sheet credit exposures

200

355

237

(13)

132

(1)

Provision for credit losses

879

2,743

717

510

860

656

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

17,194

65,370

17,270

16,893

15,847

15,360

Other operating income











Net gains on investments, available for sale


97


97


Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans

86

533

132

163

146

92

Gains/(losses) on disposal of fixed assets

46

(228)

(229)

1


Net gains/(losses)

132

402

(97)

261

146

92

Other Income











Service charges on deposit accounts

547

2,255

568

563

577

547

Other service charges

189

845

207

218

214

206

Trust department

2,554

9,824

2,667

2,448

2,386

2,323

Debit card income

931

4,057

1,173

980

983

921

Bank owned life insurance

539

1,408

364

355

348

341

Brokerage commissions

382

1,445

308

346

370

421

Other

66

332

43

164

62

63

Total other income

5,208

20,166

5,330

5,074

4,940

4,822

Total other operating income

5,340

20,568

5,233

5,335

5,086

4,914

Other operating expenses











Salaries and employee benefits

8,201

29,347

7,108

7,589

7,319

7,331

FDIC premiums

279

1,051

273

266

267

245

Equipment

521

2,217

559

515

565

578

Occupancy

725

2,860

817

679

675

689

Data processing

1,664

6,243

1,623

1,517

1,600

1,503

Marketing

234

904

288

182

196

238

Professional services

569

2,449

745

639

589

476

Contract labor

166

634

178

127

166

163

Telephone

96

380

97

89

96

98

Other real estate owned

123

2,235

1,866

69

208

92

Investor relations

60

306

55

57

132

62

Contributions

65

344

120

90

78

56

Other

989

4,435

1,140

1,167

1,083

1,045

Total other operating expenses

13,692

53,405

14,869

12,986

12,974

12,576

Income before income tax expense

8,842

32,533

7,634

9,242

7,959

7,698

Provision for income tax expense

2,179

8,018

1,857

2,294

1,975

1,892

Net Income

$

6,663

$

24,515

$

5,777

$

6,948

$

5,984

$

5,806

Basic net income per share

$

1.03

$

3.78

$

0.89

$

1.07

$

0.92

$

0.90

Diluted net income per share

$

1.03

$

3.77

$

0.89

$

1.07

$

0.92

$

0.89

Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding

6,483

6,490

6,499

6,496

6,489

6,474

Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

6,494

6,504

6,510

6,508

6,506

6,490

Dividends declared per share

$

0.26

$

0.96

$

0.26

$

0.26

$

0.22

$

0.22

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

Reconciliation of as reported (GAAP) and non-GAAP financial measures








The following tables below provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated under
generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (as reported) and non-GAAP. A non-GAAP
financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial
position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the
most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the
United States. The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial
measures provide investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in
addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP. While management uses these non-
GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be
viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP or considered to
be more important than financial results determined in accordance with GAAP.

 

The following non-GAAP financial measures exclude gains on disposal of fixed assets in 2026.


Three months ended March 31,


2026

2025

(in thousands, except for per share amount)






Net income - as reported

$

6,663

$

5,806

Adjustments:






     Gain on disposal of fixed assets

(46)


     Income tax effect of adjustments

11


Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

6,628

$

5,806








Basic and diluted earnings per share - as reported

$

1.03

$

0.89

Adjustments:






     Gain on disposal of fixed assets

(0.01)


Adjusted basic and diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)

$

1.02

$

0.89


















As of or for the three months ended


March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2026

2025

Per Share Data






Basic net income per share - as reported

$

1.03

$

0.90

Basic net income per share - non-GAAP

$

1.02

$

0.90

Diluted net income per share - as reported

$

1.03

$

0.89

Diluted net income per share - non-GAAP

$

1.02

$

0.89

Basic book value per share 

$

31.84

$

28.40

Adjusted basic book value per share (1) - non-GAAP

$

31.83

$

28.40

Diluted book value per share 

$

31.78

$

28.42

Tangible book value per share

$

30.08

$

26.55

Diluted Tangible book value per share

$

30.02

$

26.47








Basic book value per share - as reported

$

31.84

$

28.40

Adjustments:






     Gain on disposal of fixed assets

(0.01)


Adjusted basic book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

31.83

$

28.40








Diluted book value per share - as reported

$

31.78

$

28.40

Adjustments:






     Gain on disposal of fixed assets

(0.01)


Adjusted diluted book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

31.77

$

28.40











As of or for the three months ended

Significant Ratios:





March 31,



2026

2025

Return on Average Assets - as reported

1.29 %

1.19 %

     Adjustments:






     Gain on disposal of fixed assets

(0.01 %)


Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP)

1.28 %

1.19 %








Return on Average Equity - as reported

13.06 %

12.83 %

     Adjustments:






     Gain on disposal of fixed assets

(0.07 %)


Adjusted Return on Average Equity (non-GAAP)

12.99 %

12.83 %



Three Months Ended



March 31,



2026

2025

(dollars in thousands)

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/Rate

Average
Balance

Interest

Average
Yield/Rate

Assets

















Loans

$

1,483,206

22,513

6.16

%

$

1,483,151

21,768

5.95

%

Investment Securities:

















     Taxable

290,835

1,885

2.63

%

284,303

1,763

2.51

%

     Non taxable

7,498

105

5.68

%

6,524

81

5.04

%

     Total

298,333

1,990

2.71

%

290,827

1,844

2.57

%

Federal funds sold

128,969

1,169

3.68

%

41,750

384

3.73

%

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

4,234

23

2.20

%

8,488

15

0.72

%

Other interest earning assets

4,219

72

6.92

%

5,774

100

7.02

%

Total earning assets

1,918,961

25,767

5.45

%

1,829,990

24,111

5.34

%

Allowance for credit losses

(21,654)






(18,413)






Non-earning assets

201,510






165,125






Total Assets

$

2,098,817





$

1,976,702






Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Deposits

















     Interest-bearing demand deposits

$

396,375

$

1,668

1.71

%

$

373,903

$

1,652

1.79

%

     Interest-bearing money markets- retail

548,853

3,675

2.72

%

464,151

3,547

3.10

%

     Interest-bearing money markets- brokered

168

1

2.41

%

134

1

3.03

%

     Savings deposits

159,673

38

0.10

%

171,517

43

0.10

%

     Time deposits - retail

150,022

924

2.50

%

144,519

1,046

2.94

%

     Time deposits - brokered

31,111

325

4.24

%

36,041

394

4.43

%

     Total deposits

1,286,202

6,631

2.09

%

1,190,265

6,683

2.28

%

Short-term borrowings

18,588

11

0.24

%

23,053

20

0.35

%

Long-term borrowings

87,262

995

4.62

%

120,929

1,343

4.50

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,392,052

7,637

2.22

%

1,334,247

8,046

2.45

%

Non-interest-bearing deposits

466,475






427,518






Other liabilities

33,383






31,474






Shareholders' Equity

206,907






183,463






Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

2,098,817





$

1,976,702






Net interest income and spread



$

18,130

3.23

%


$

16,065

2.89

%

Net interest margin






3.83

%





3.56

%

SOURCE First United Corporation

21%

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