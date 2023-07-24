FIRST UNITED CORPORATION ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS

OAKLAND, Md., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC), a bank holding company and the parent company of First United Bank & Trust (the "Bank"), today announced earnings results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2023. Consolidated net income was $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2023, or $0.66 per share (basic and diluted), compared to $5.4 million, or $0.82 per share (basic and diluted), for the second quarter of 2022 and $4.4 million, or $0.66 per basic share and $0.65 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2023. Year to date income was $8.8 million, or $1.32 per basic share $1.31 per diluted share, compared to $11.1 million, or $1.68 per share (basic and diluted) for the same period of 2022.

According to Carissa Rodeheaver, President and CEO, "Despite the challenging and competitive environment, net income for the second quarter remained stable as we saw improved fee income and were able to hold expenses. The net interest margin declined as we expected, driven by the increased expense of our deposit portfolio. We experienced strong loan growth in both the consumer and commercial portfolios although we expect growth to slow as we head into the second half of the year. Asset quality, capital and available liquidity remain strong."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Total assets at June 30, 2023 decreased by $9.0 million , or 0.5%, when compared to March 31, 2023 and increased by $80.2 million , or 4.3%, when compared to December 31, 2022 . Significant changes during the second quarter included:

decreased by , or 0.5%, when compared to and increased by , or 4.3%, when compared to . Significant changes during the second quarter included: Cash balances decreased by $67.3 million when compared to March 31, 2023 and increased $14.2 million when compared to December 31, 2022 . The year-to-date increase in cash was related to management's strategic decision to obtain $80.0 million in Federal Home Loans Bank ("FHLB") borrowings and $61.1 million in brokered deposits in the first quarter, offset by strong loan growth in the second quarter.

when compared to and increased when compared to . The year-to-date increase in cash was related to management's strategic decision to obtain in Federal Home Loans Bank ("FHLB") borrowings and in brokered deposits in the first quarter, offset by strong loan growth in the second quarter.

Investment securities decreased by $6.2 million when compared to March 31, 2023 and by $10.7 million when compared to December 31, 2022 , due primarily to the normal principal amortization in 2023.

when compared to and by when compared to , due primarily to the normal principal amortization in 2023.

Gross loans increased by $61.0 million when compared to March 31, 2023 and by $70.5 million when compared to December 31, 2022 , as:

when compared to and by when compared to , as:

commercial balances increased by $39.9 million during the second quarter and by $37.3 million when compared to December 31, 2022 ,

during the second quarter and by when compared to ,



residential mortgage balances increased by $19.4 million during the second quarter and by $31.1 million when compared to December 31, 2022 ; and

during the second quarter and by when compared to ; and



consumer loans increased by $1.7 million during the second quarter and by $2.1 million when compared to December 31, 2022 .

during the second quarter and by when compared to .

Deposits decreased by $11.3 million when compared to March 31, 2023 and increased by $9.2 million when compared to December 31, 2022 due to the addition of $61.1 million in brokered deposits, which was partially offset by decreases in other deposit balances due to customer spending habits and two large commercial customers utilizing $39.5 million in cash in the second quarter of 2023.

when compared to and increased by when compared to due to the addition of in brokered deposits, which was partially offset by decreases in other deposit balances due to customer spending habits and two large commercial customers utilizing in cash in the second quarter of 2023. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") to loans outstanding was 1.25% at June 30, 2023 as compared to 1.31% at March 31, 2023 and to an allowance for loan loss ("ALL") of 1.14% at December 31, 2022 .

as compared to 1.31% at and to an allowance for loan loss ("ALL") of 1.14% at . On January 1, 2023 , the Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 326 – Financial Instruments, Credit Losses (CECL) and increased the ACL by $2.9 million for the Day 1 adjustment, which included $2.0 million to the ACL and $0.9 million related to life-of-loan reserve on unfunded loan commitments. For periods prior to adoption of CECL, the Company recognized ALL based on an incurred loss model.

, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 326 – Financial Instruments, Credit Losses (CECL) and increased the ACL by for the Day 1 adjustment, which included to the ACL and related to life-of-loan reserve on unfunded loan commitments. For periods prior to adoption of CECL, the Company recognized ALL based on an incurred loss model.

Total provision expense related to credit losses was $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to provision expense of $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2022.

for the second quarter of 2023 as compared to provision expense of for the first quarter of 2022 and for the second quarter of 2022. Consolidated net income was $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2023.

for the second quarter of 2023. Net interest margin, on a non-GAAP, fully tax equivalent ("FTE") basis, was 3.39% for the second quarter of 2023 compared to 3.53% for the first quarter of 2023 and 3.46% for the second quarter of 2022.



Non-interest income increased by $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the first quarter of 2023, due to increases in service charges, debit card income, wealth management and gains on sales of mortgages.

Operating expenses decreased by $0.1 million quarter over quarter in 2023 driven by a $0.4 million decrease in salaries and benefits, a $0.1 million decrease in occupancy and equipment and $0.1 million decline in net expenses attributable to other real estate owned ("OREO"). These decreases were offset by increases of $0.1 million in FDIC assessments, $0.1 million in investor relations expenses and $0.3 million in other expenses.

Income Statement Overview

Consolidated net income was $4.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to $5.4 million for the second quarter of 2022 and $4.4 million for the first quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted net income was $0.66 per share for the second quarter of 2023, compared to basic and diluted net income per share of $0.82 for the second quarter of 2022. For the first quarter of 2023, basic net income was $0.66 per share and diluted net income was $0.65 per share.

The decrease in net income year-over-year was primarily driven by a $1.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits due to an increase in health insurance costs related to unusually high claims, as well as increased salary expense for new hires, merit increases effective April 1, 2023, increased incentive compensation, and decreases in deferred loan costs due to decrease in loan reductions. Data processing expenses increased by $0.1 million, FDIC premiums increased by $0.1 million and miscellaneous expenses increased by $0.7 million primarily attributable to increased pension plan of $0.3 million, check fraud related expenses of $0.2 million, and increases in membership dues and licenses, mortgage escrow, debit card expense, and miscellaneous loan fees, partially offset by decreases in personnel related expense and loan service fees. An increase in net interest income of $0.2 million and a decrease in income tax expense of $0.3 million also partially offset the decrease. The provision for credit losses was $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2023 compared to provision for loan loss of $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2022.

Compared to the linked quarter, net income was stable. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2023 decreased by $0.3 million and was driven by an increase in interest expense of $2.5 million, partially offset by an increase of $2.1 million in interest income. Provision for credit losses decreased by $0.1 million due primarily to the continued strong credit quality of our loan portfolio and decreased historical loss factors, which was offset slightly by the strong loan growth and increases in other qualitative factors related to the uncertain economic environment. Other operating income remained stable, including service charges, wealth management income, and debit card income. Salaries and employee benefits decreased by $0.4 million primarily due to decreases in health insurance costs and incentive compensation. Net other real estate owned expenses decreased by $0.1 million related to gains on sales of OREO properties recognized in the second quarter of 2023. Miscellaneous expenses increased by $0.3 million due to increases in FDIC assessments of $0.1 million, check fraud related expenses of $0.1 million, and investor relations costs of $0.1 million.

Year to date net income for the first six months of 2023 was $8.8 million compared to $11.1 million for the same period in 2022. The year-over-year decrease was primarily driven by a $2.4 million in salaries and employee benefits year over year due primarily to increased salary expense of $1.1 million related to new hires and merit increases effective April 1, 2023, increased health insurance costs of $0.8 million associated with unusually high claims and increased incentive payouts of $0.2 million. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $0.2 million, data processing expense increased by $0.3 million, and FDIC assessments increased by $0.1 million. Other miscellaneous expenses, such as loan service fees, dues and licenses, check fraud expenses, employee benefit plan expense, and miscellaneous expenses increased by $1.1 million. Provision for credit losses increased by $0.7 million when compared to prior year. These increases were partially offset by an increase in net interest income of $1.4 million, gains on sales of mortgages of $0.1 million, service charges on deposit accounts of $0.1 million, and debit card income of $0.1 million.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $0.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 when compared to the second quarter of 2022. This increase was driven by an increase of $5.2 million in interest income from an overall increase in yield of 86 basis points on interest earning assets and an increase in average balances of $152.7 million. Interest income on loans increased by $3.9 million due to the increase of 81 basis points in overall yield on the loan portfolio as new loans were booked at higher rates as well as adjustable-rate loans repricing in correlation to the rising rate environment and an increase in average balances of $117.1 million. Investment income increased by $0.2 million. The increase of $5.0 million in interest expense was driven by an increase of 142 basis points on interest paid on deposit accounts as well as an increase of $126.1 million in average balances of interest-bearing deposit accounts when compared to the same period of 2022. Increased deposit pricing is a result of the continued pressure on deposits as well as a shift in the deposit portfolio mix from non-interest-bearing deposits to interest-bearing accounts including the Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") product to ensure full FDIC insurance coverage. The net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was 3.24% compared to 3.52% for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Comparing the second quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2023, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, decreased by $0.3 million This decrease was driven by an increase of $2.1 million in interest income offset by a $2.5 million increase in interest expense. Interest paid on long-term borrowings increased by $0.8 million due to $80.0 million in FHLB borrowings obtained during the first quarter and an increase of interest rates on variable rate trust preferred borrowings. Interest expense on deposits increased by $1.7 million due to an increase in the average rate paid and an increase in average deposit balances of $31.2 million during the quarter. The increase in deposit balances was attributable to the addition of $61.1 million in brokered deposits late in the first quarter, offset by customary fluctuations in commercial and municipal deposits in the quarter and declines due to intense competition for deposits and increased customer utilization of cash. Interest income on loans increased by $1.3 million related to an overall increase of 21 basis points in yield.

Comparing the six months ended June 30, 2023 to the six months ended June 30, 2022, net interest income, on a non-GAAP, FTE basis, increased by $1.4 million. Interest income increased by $8.9 million and interest expense increased by $7.5 million. The yield on earning assets increased 79 basis points to 4.45% in 2023 compared to 3.66% in 2022 in correlation with the rising interest rate environment and new loans booked at higher rates. Interest expense on deposits increased $6.2 million while the average balances increased $100.0 million and interest on long-term borrowings increased $1.4 million relating to $80.0 million in FHLB borrowings obtained during the first quarter of 2023 and an increase of interest rates on variable rate trust preferred borrowings. The increased interest expense resulted in an overall increase of 122 basis points on interest bearing liabilities. The net interest margin for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was 3.39% compared to 3.46% for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Non-Interest Income

Other operating income, including gains, for the second quarter of 2023 increased slightly by $0.1 million when compared to the same period of 2022. Increases in service charges, debit card income, and gains on sales of mortgages were partially offset by decreases in wealth management income attributable to the decline in market values of assets under management.

On a linked quarter basis, other operating income, including gains on sales of mortgages, debit card income, service charges, and wealth management income, remained stable.

Other operating income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 remained stable when compared to the same period of 2022. This increase was primarily due to the increase in gains on sales of residential mortgage loans of $0.1 million, service charges on deposit accounts of $0.1 million, and debit card income of $0.1 million, which was partially offset by decreases in wealth management income attributable to the decline in market values of assets under management.

Non-Interest Expense

Operating expenses increased by $1.9 million when comparing the second quarter of 2023 to the second quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily driven by a $1.1 million increase in salaries and employee benefits due to an increase in health insurance costs related to unusually high claims, as well as increased salary expense for new hires, merit increases effective April 1, 2023, and increased incentive compensation. Data processing expenses increased by $0.1 million, FDIC premiums increased by $0.1 million and miscellaneous expenses increased by $0.7 million primarily attributable to increased employee benefit plan costs of $0.3 million, check fraud related expenses of $0.2 million, and increases in membership dues and licenses, mortgage escrow interest expense, debit card expense, and miscellaneous loan fees, partially offset by decreases in personnel related expense and loan service fees.

Comparing the second quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2023, operating expenses decreased by $0.1 million. Salaries and employee benefits decreased by $0.4 million primarily due to decreases in health insurance costs, incentive compensation and reduced in loan costs. Net OREO expenses decreased by $0.1 million related to gains on sales of OREO properties recognized in the second quarter. Miscellaneous expenses increased by $0.3 million due to increases in FDIC assessments of $0.1 million, check fraud related expenses of $0.1 million, and investor relations costs of $0.1 million attributable to our annual shareholder meeting and proxy.

For the six months ended June 30, 2023, non-interest expenses increased by $3.9 million when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2022. Salaries and employee benefits increased by $2.4 million year over year due primarily to increased salary expense of $1.1 million related to new hires and merit increases effective April 1, 2023, increased health insurance costs of $0.8 million associated with unusually high claims and increased incentive payouts of $0.2 million. Occupancy and equipment expense increased by $0.2 million, data processing expense increased by $0.3 million, and FDIC assessments increased by $0.1 million. Other miscellaneous expenses, such as loan service fees, dues and licenses, check fraud expenses, employee benefit plan expense, and miscellaneous expenses increased by $1.1 million.

The effective income tax rates as a percentage of income for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022 were 24.0% and 24.5%, respectively. The decrease in the tax rate for the 2023 period was primarily related to a new low-income housing tax credit investment in 2022 that began generating tax credits during the fourth quarter of 2022. This tax credit will continue through 2032.

Balance Sheet Overview

Total assets at June 30, 2023 were $1.9 billion, representing a $80.2 million increase since December 31, 2022. During the first six months of 2023, cash and interest-bearing deposits in other banks increased by $14.2 million resulting from implementation of the contingency funding plan and obtaining $61.1 million of brokered certificates of deposit and $80.0 million in FHLB borrowings. Implementing the contingency funding plan and the increase in on-balance sheet liquidity was a precautionary move given the market disruption associated with the volatile banking environment and the near-term uncertainties regarding growth in the deposit portfolio. The increase in cash obtained from contingency funding was partially offset by the funding of loan growth during 2023. The investment portfolio decreased by $10.7 million associated with normal principal amortization and gross loans increased by $70.5 million. Other assets, including deferred taxes, premises and equipment, and accrued interest receivable, increased by $4.0 million as pension assets increased by $0.6 million, equity investments increased by $0.7 million, and deferred tax assets increased by $1.2 million.

Total liabilities at June 30, 2023 were $1.8 billion, representing a $76.9 million increase since December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased by $9.2 million since December 31, 2022. The increase in deposits during the first six months was primarily attributable to $61.1 million in new brokered deposits, which was partially offset by a decrease of approximately $40.0 million in non-interest-bearing deposits due to a shift to interest bearing accounts, two large commercial customers having large deposit withdrawals totaling $39.5 million during 2023 to fund business activity, the effects of consumer and commercial spending and the competitive market for deposits. Short term borrowings decreased by $14.5 million since December 31, 2022 due to municipalities utilizing cash in our treasury management product for normal spending. Long term borrowings increased by $80.0 million in the first six months of 2023 when compared to December 31, 2022 due to the acquisition of $80.0 million in FHLB borrowings. The addition of brokered deposits and the FHLB borrowings was a precautionary move as described above.

Outstanding loans of $1.4 billion at June 30, 2023 reflected growth of $70.5 million for the first six months of 2023. Since December 31, 2022, commercial real estate loans increased by $24.7 million and acquisition and development loans increased by $8.4 million. Commercial and industrial loans increased by $4.3 million since December 31, 2022. Growth in the commercial portfolios was driven by increased activity with existing clients as well as cultivating new business relationships. Residential mortgage loans increased $31.1 million related to management's strategic decision to book new mortgage loans at higher rates to our in-house portfolio. The consumer loan portfolio increased slightly by $2.1 million.

New commercial loan production for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was approximately $67.6 million. The pipeline of commercial loans as of June 30, 2023 was $22.5 million. At June 30, 2023, unfunded, committed commercial construction loans totaled approximately $42.6 million. Commercial amortization and payoffs were approximately $99.3 million through June 30, 2023 due primarily to pay-offs of short-term commercial loans as well as normal amortizations of the commercial loan portfolio.

New consumer mortgage loan production for the second quarter of 2023 was approximately $32.3 million, with most of this production comprised of in-house mortgages. The pipeline of in-house, portfolio loans as of June 30, 2023, was $6.2 million. The residential mortgage production level normalized in the second quarter of 2023 due to the increasing interest rates that occurred throughout 2022 and 2023. Unfunded commitments related to residential construction loans totaled $21.0 million at June 30, 2023. Management began shifting activity towards the secondary market in the second quarter to reduce the need for additional funding.

Total deposits at June 30, 2023 increased by $9.2 million when compared to December 31, 2022. During the first six months of 2023, non-interest-bearing deposits decreased by $40.0 million primarily due a shift in the deposit portfolio mix from non-interest-bearing deposits to interest-bearing accounts including the Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS") product to ensure full FDIC insurance coverage, consumer and commercial spending and the competitive deposit market. Interest bearing demand deposits increased by $65.5 million and traditional savings and money market accounts decreased by $85.3 million, which is primarily related to consumer spending habits during 2023, businesses utilizing cash, and two large customers reducing deposits by $39.5 million for regular business purposes. Total time deposits increased by $103.0 million. This increase in time deposits was primarily driven by management's decision to acquire $61.1 million in brokered deposits during the first quarter of 2023 due to the heightened uncertainty in the deposit market associated with the volatile banking environment as well as increased interest rates on a promotional nine-month CD product offered in 2023.

The book value of the Company's common stock was $23.12 per share at June 30, 2023 compared to $22.77 per share at December 31, 2022. At June 30, 2023, there were 6,711,422 of basic outstanding shares and 6,724,734 of diluted outstanding shares of common stock. The increase in the book value at June 30, 2023 was due to the undistributed net income of $6.1 million for the first six months of 2023, which was partially offset by a decrease in shareholders' equity of $2.2 million, net of tax, due to the adoption of ASC 326- CECL.

Asset Quality

On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted CECL, which replaced the incurred loss impairment model with an expected loss model. As a result of the CECL adoption, the Company recorded a transition adjustment of $2.2 million, net of $0.7 million in tax, to retained earnings as of January 1, 2023 for the cumulative effect of the adoption of CECL. The Company recorded a $2.0 million increase to the ACL related to loans and a $0.9 million increase to the allowance for credit losses on off balance sheet exposures.

For periods prior to the adoption of CECL, the Company recognized credit losses for loans that were collectively evaluated for impairment based on an incurred loss approach, which limited our measurement of credit losses to credit events that were estimated to have already occurred. The ALL under the incurred model was a valuation allowance for probable incurred losses inherent in the loan portfolio. Management made the determination by taking into consideration historical loan loss experience, diversification of the loan portfolio, amount of secured and unsecured loans, banking industry standards and averages, and general economic conditions. Credit losses were charged against the ALL when the loan balance was confirmed uncollectible. Subsequent recoveries, if any, were credited to the ALL. Ultimate losses varied from current estimates. The estimates were reviewed periodically and as adjustments became necessary, they were reported in earnings in the periods in which they become reasonably estimable.

The ACL was $16.9 million at June 30, 2023 compared to the ALL of $15.7 million recorded at June 30, 2022 and $14.6 million at December 31, 2022. The provision for credit losses was $0.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, compared to provision expense of $0.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The provision expense recorded in the second quarter of 2023 was primarily related to strong loan growth and increases in qualitative risk factors related to the uncertainty of the economy, inflation levels, and rising interest rates, which was partially offset by the reduction of historical loss factors related to the strength of our overall portfolio. Net charge-offs of $0.4 million were recorded for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 compared to net charge-offs of $0.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The ratio of the ACL to loans outstanding was 1.25% at June 30, 2023 compared to 1.31% at March 31, 2023 and 1.14% at December 31, 2022.

The ratio of year-to-date net charge offs to average loans for the six months ending June 30, 2023 was an annualized 0.10%, compared to net charge offs to average loans of 0.07% for 2022. Details of the ratio, by loan type, are shown below. Our special assets team continues to effectively collect on charged-off loans, resulting in ongoing overall low net charge-off ratios.

Ratio of Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries to Average Loans

6/30/2023 6/30/2022 Loan Type (Charge Off) / Recovery (Charge Off) / Recovery Commercial Real Estate (0.04 %) 0.00 % Acquisition & Development 0.02 % 0.03 % Commercial & Industrial (0.13 %) (0.04 %) Residential Mortgage 0.01 % 0.03 % Consumer (1.40 %) (1.45 %) Total Net (Charge Offs)/Recoveries (0.10 %) (0.07 %)

Non-accrual loans totaled $3.0 million at June 30, 2023 compared to $3.5 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease in non-accrual balances at June 30, 2023 was primarily driven by principal reductions in the residential mortgage portfolio. OREO balances increased by $0.1 million since December 31, 2022 due to the addition of a new OREO property during the second quarter, which was partially offset by sale of OREO held by the Bank at December 31, 2022.

Non-accrual loans that have been subject to partial charge-offs totaled $0.1 million at June 30, 2023 and $0.2 million at December 31, 2022. Loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate properties in the process of foreclosure totaled $1.8 million at June 30, 2023. There were no loans subject to foreclosure at December 31, 2022. As a percentage of the loan portfolio, accruing loans past due 30 days or more was 0.18% at June 30, 2023 compared to 0.17% at March 31, 2023 and 0.16% at December 31, 2022.

First United Corporation is a Maryland corporation chartered in 1985 and a financial holding company registered with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (the "FRB") under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended, that elected financial holding company status in 2021. The Corporation's primary business is serving as the parent company of First United Bank & Trust, a Maryland trust company (the "Bank"), First United Statutory Trust I ("Trust I") and First United Statutory Trust II ("Trust II" and together with Trust I, "the Trusts"), both Connecticut statutory business trusts. The Trusts were formed for the purpose of selling trust preferred securities that qualified as Tier 1 capital. The Bank has two consumer finance company subsidiaries- Oak First Loan Center, Inc., a West Virginia corporation, and OakFirst Loan Center, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company – and two subsidiaries that it uses to hold real estate acquired through foreclosure or by deed in lieu of foreclosure – First OREO Trust, a Maryland statutory trust, and FUBT OREO I, LLC, a Maryland limited liability company. In addition, the Bank owns 99.9% of the limited partnership interests in Liberty Mews Limited Partnership, a Maryland limited partnership formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Garrett County, Maryland ("Limited Mews"), and a 99.9% non-voting membership interest in MCC FUBT Fund, LLC, an Ohio limited liability company formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing and operating low-income housing units in Allegany County, Maryland (the "MCC Fund").

FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

Oakland, MD

Stock Symbol : FUNC

Financial Highlights - Unaudited



















(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,





2023

2022

2023

2022

Results of Operations:



















Interest income

$ 19,972

$ 14,731

$ 37,801

$ 28,878



Interest expense

5,798

760

9,109

1,566



Net interest income

14,174

13,971

28,692

27,312



Provision/(credit) for credit/loan losses 395

631

938

210



Other operating income 4,483

4,413

8,822

8,795



Net gains

86

13

140

65



Other operating expense

12,511

10,631

25,149

21,210



Income before taxes

$ 5,837

$ 7,135

$ 11,567

$ 14,752



Income tax expense

1,423

1,708

2,778

3,609



Net income

$ 4,414

$ 5,427

$ 8,789

$ 11,143





















Per share data:



















Basic net income per share

$ 0.66

$ 0.82

$ 1.32

$ 1.68



Diluted net income per share

$ 0.66

$ 0.82

$ 1.31

$ 1.68



Dividends declared per share

$ 0.20

$ 0.15

$ 0.40

$ 0.30



Book value

$ 23.12

$ 19.97











Diluted book value

$ 23.07

$ 19.93











Tangible book value per share

$ 21.29

$ 18.17











Diluted Tangible book value per share

$ 21.25

$ 18.14































Closing market value

$ 14.26

$ 18.76











Market Range:



















High

$ 17.01

$ 23.80











Low

$ 12.56

$ 17.50





























Shares outstanding at period end: Basic

6,711,422

6,656,395









Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted

6,724,734

6,666,790





























Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)

















Return on average assets

0.95 %

1.26 %









Return on average shareholders' equity

11.43 %

16.25 %









Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $452 and $444

3.39 %

3.46 %









Net interest margin GAAP

3.34 %

3.40 %









Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1)

66.00 %

57.11 %





























(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets.

June 30

December 31













2023

2022









Financial Condition at period end:

















Assets

$ 1,928,393

$ 1,848,169









Earning assets

$ 1,707,522

$ 1,643,964









Gross loans

$ 1,350,038

$ 1,279,494











Commercial Real Estate

$ 483,485

$ 458,831











Acquisition and Development

$ 79,003

$ 70,596











Commercial and Industrial

$ 249,683

$ 245,396











Residential Mortgage

$ 475,540

$ 444,411











Consumer

$ 62,327

$ 60,260









Investment securities

$ 350,844

$ 361,548









Total deposits

$ 1,579,959

$ 1,570,733











Noninterest bearing

$ 466,628

$ 506,613











Interest bearing

$ 1,113,331

$ 1,064,120









Shareholders' equity

$ 155,156

$ 151,793













.

































Capital ratios:







































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

14.40 %

15.06 %











Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets

12.40 %

12.95 %











Tier 1 Leverage

11.25 %

11.46 %











Total risk based capital

15.60 %

16.12 %





























Asset quality:





































Net charge-offs for the quarter

$ (398)

$ (164)









Nonperforming assets: (Period End)



















Nonaccrual loans

$ 2,972

$ 3,495











Loans 90 days past due and accruing

160

307

































Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due

$ 3,132

$ 3,802

































Modified/Restructured loans

$ -

$ 3,028











Other real estate owned

$ 4,482

$ 4,733





























Allowance for credit losses to gross loans

1.25 %

1.14 %









Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans

568.81 %

418.77 %









Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets

539.79 %

171.48 %









Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans

0.23 %

0.30 %









Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets

0.16 %

0.21 %









Non-accrual loans to total loans

0.22 %

0.27 %









Non-performing assets to total assets

0.39 %

0.46 %











FIRST UNITED CORPORATION

Oakland, MD

Stock Symbol : FUNC

Financial Highlights - Unaudited

















































June 30, March 31,

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023

2022 2022 2022 2022



Results of Operations:



















Interest income $ 19,972 $ 17,829

$ 17,359 $ 16,185 $ 14,731 $ 14,147





Interest expense 5,798 3,311

2,179 1,044 760 806





Net interest income 14,174 14,518

15,180 15,141 13,971 13,341





Provision/(credit) for credit/loan losses 395 543

(736) (101) 631 (421)





Other operating income 4,483 4,339

4,479 4,604 4,413 4,382





Net gains 86 54

11 96 13 52





Other operating expense 12,511 12,638

11,590 10,329 10,630 10,580





Income before taxes $ 5,837 $ 5,730

$ 8,816 $ 9,613 $ 7,136 $ 7,616





Income tax expense 1,423 1,355

1,847 2,677 1,708 1,901





Net income $ 4,414 $ 4,375

$ 6,969 $ 6,936 $ 5,428 $ 5,715























Per share data:



















Basic net income per share $ 0.66 $ 0.66

$ 1.05 $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86





Diluted net income per share $ 0.66 $ 0.65

$ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86





Dividends declared per share $ 0.20 $ 0.20

$ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15





Book value $ 23.12 $ 22.85

$ 22.77 $ 19.83 $ 19.97 $ 20.65





Diluted book value $ 23.07 $ 22.81

$ 22.68 $ 19.80 $ 19.93 $ 20.63





Tangible book value per share $ 21.29 $ 21.01

$ 20.91 $ 18.03 $ 18.17 $ 18.83





Diluted Tangible book value per share $ 21.25 $ 20.96

$ 20.87 $ 18.00 $ 18.14 $ 18.82

























Closing market value $ 14.26 $ 16.89

$ 19.65 $ 16.55 $ 18.76 $ 22.53





Market Range:



















High $ 17.01 $ 20.41

$ 20.56 $ 19.27 $ 23.80 $ 24.50





Low $ 12.56 $ 16.75

$ 16.74 $ 16.18 $ 17.50 $ 18.81

























Shares outstanding at period end: Basic 6,711,422 6,688,710

6,666,428 6,659,390 6,656,395 6,637,979



Shares outstanding at period end: Diluted 6,724,734 6,703,252

6,692,039 6,669,785 6,666,790 6,649,604























Performance ratios: (Year to Date Period End, annualized)

















Return on average assets 0.95 % 0.94 %

1.39 % 1.35 % 1.26 % 1.31 %



Return on average shareholders' equity 11.43 % 11.87 %

18.19 % 17.66 % 16.25 % 16.49 %



Net interest margin (Non-GAAP), includes tax exempt income of $225 and $241 3.39 % 3.53 %

3.56 % 3.53 % 3.46 % 3.40 %



Net interest margin GAAP 3.34 % 3.48 %

3.50 % 3.47 % 3.40 % 3.34 %



Efficiency ratio - non-GAAP (1) 66.00 % 67.02 %

56.27 % 51.49 % 57.11 % 58.81 %























(1) Efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing total operating expenses by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and other operating income, less gains/(losses) on sales of securities and/or fixed assets. June 30, March 31,

December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,





2023 2023

2022 2022 2022 2022



Financial Condition at period end:

















Assets $ 1,928,393 $ 1,937,442

$ 1,848,169 $ 1,803,642 $ 1,752,455 $ 1,760,325



Earning assets $ 1,707,522 $ 1,652,688

$ 1,643,964 $ 1,647,303 $ 1,608,094 $ 1,572,737



Gross loans $ 1,350,038 $ 1,289,080

$ 1,279,494 $ 1,277,924 $ 1,233,613 $ 1,181,401





Commercial Real Estate $ 483,485 $ 453,356

$ 458,831 $ 437,973 $ 421,942 $ 391,136





Acquisition and Development $ 79,003 $ 76,980

$ 70,596 $ 83,107 $ 116,115 $ 133,031





Commercial and Industrial $ 249,683 $ 241,959

$ 245,396 $ 269,004 $ 225,640 $ 194,914





Residential Mortgage $ 475,540 $ 456,198

$ 444,411 $ 427,093 $ 406,293 $ 399,704





Consumer $ 62,327 $ 60,587

$ 60,260 $ 60,747 $ 63,623 $ 62,616



Investment securities $ 350,844 $ 357,061

$ 361,548 $ 366,484 $ 373,455 $ 385,265



Total deposits $ 1,579,959 $ 1,591,285

$ 1,570,733 $ 1,511,118 $ 1,484,354 $ 1,507,555





Noninterest bearing $ 466,628 $ 468,554

$ 506,613 $ 474,444 $ 527,761 $ 530,901





Interest bearing $ 1,113,331 $ 1,122,731

$ 1,064,120 $ 1,036,674 $ 956,593 $ 976,654



Shareholders' equity $ 155,156 $ 152,868

$ 151,793 $ 132,044 $ 132,892 $ 137,038























Capital ratios:







































Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 14.40 % 14.90 %

15.06 % 14.40 % 14.31 % 14.55 %





Common Equity Tier 1 to risk weighted assets 12.40 % 12.82 %

12.95 % 12.36 % 12.27 % 12.45 %





Tier 1 Leverage 11.25 % 11.47 %

11.46 % 11.23 % 11.23 % 10.94 %





Total risk based capital 15.60 % 16.15 %

16.12 % 15.50 % 15.46 % 15.71 %























Asset quality:





































Net (charge-offs)/recoveries for the quarter $ (398) $ (245)

$ (164) $ (89) $ (179) $ (244) Nonperforming assets: (Period End)



















Nonaccrual loans $ 2,972 $ 3,258

$ 3,495 $ 1,943 $ 2,149 $ 2,332





Loans 90 days past due and accruing 160 87

307 569 $ 325 37



























Total nonperforming loans and 90 day past due $ 3,132 $ 3,345

$ 3,802 $ 2,512 $ 2,474 $ 2,369



























Modified/restructured loans $ - $ -

$ 3,028 $ 3,354 $ 3,226 $ 3,228





Other real estate owned $ 4,482 $ 4,598

$ 4,733 $ 4,733 $ 4,517 $ 4,477

























Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.25 % 1.31 %

1.14 % 1.22 % 1.28 % 1.29 %



Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans 568.81 % 517.83 %

418.77 % 799.85 % 732.29 % 655.75 %



Allowance for credit losses to non-performing assets 539.79 % 212.40 %

171.48 % 214.51 % 225.10 % 223.37 %



Non-performing and 90 day past due loans to total loans 0.23 % 0.26 %

0.30 % 0.20 % 0.20 % 0.20 %



Non-performing loans and 90 day past due loans to total assets 0.16 % 0.17 %

0.21 % 0.14 % 0.14 % 0.13 %



Non-accrual loans to total loans 0.22 % 0.25 %

0.27 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.20 %



Non-performing assets to total assets 0.39 % 0.41 %

0.46 % 0.40 % 0.40 % 0.39 %













































Consolidated Statement of Condition

























(Dollars in thousands - Unaudited)

June 30, 2023

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022













Assets











Cash and due from banks $ 86,901 $ 154,022 $ 72,420 Interest bearing deposits in banks

1,650

1,873

1,895 Cash and cash equivalents

88,551

155,895

74,315 Investment securities – available for sale (at fair value)

120,085

123,978

125,889 Investment securities – held to maturity (at cost)

230,759

233,083

235,659 Restricted investment in bank stock, at cost

4,490

4,490

1,027 Loans held for sale

500

184

— Loans

1,350,038

1,289,080

1,279,494 Unearned fees

(327)

(257)

(174) Allowance for credit losses

(16,905)

(16,871)

(14,636) Net loans

1,332,806

1,271,952

1,264,684 Premises and equipment, net

33,532

34,207

34,948 Goodwill and other intangible assets

12,268

12,350

12,433 Bank owned life insurance

46,963

46,652

46,346 Deferred tax assets

11,771

11,356

10,605 Other real estate owned, net

4,842

4,598

4,733 Operating lease asset

1,990

2,072

1,898 Accrued interest receivable and other assets

39,836

36,625

35,632 Total Assets $ 1,928,393 $ 1,937,442 $ 1,848,169 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Liabilities:











Non-interest bearing deposits $ 466,628 $ 468,554 $ 506,613 Interest bearing deposits

1,113,331

1,122,731

1,064,120 Total deposits

1,579,959

1,591,285

1,570,733 Short-term borrowings

50,078

52,030

64,565 Long-term borrowings

110,929

110,929

30,929 Operating lease liability

2,443

2,536

2,373 Allowance for credit loss on off balance sheet exposures

1,089

1,128

133 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities

27,397

25,332

26,444 Dividends payable

1,342

1,334

1,199 Total Liabilities

1,773,237

1,784,574

1,696,376 Shareholders' Equity:











Common Stock – par value $0.01 per share; Authorized 25,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding 6,711,422 shares at June 30, 2023 and 6,666,428 at

December 31, 2022

67

67

67 Surplus

24,901

24,529

24,409 Retained earnings

170,298

167,229

166,343 Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(40,110)

(38,957)

(39,026) Total Shareholders' Equity

155,156

152,868

151,793 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,928,393 $ 1,937,442 $ 1,848,169















Historical Income Statement

























Three Months Ended

2023 2022

Q2 Q1

Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 In thousands (Unaudited) Interest income























Interest and fees on loans $ 16,780 $ 15,444 $ 15,097 $ 14,058 $ 12,861 $ 12,432 Interest on investment securities























Taxable

1,779

1,768

1,719

1,587

1,540

1,406 Exempt from federal income tax

268

270

272

273

279

282 Total investment income

2,047

2,038

1,991

1,860

1,819

1,688 Other

1,145

347

271

267

51

27 Total interest income

19,972

17,829

17,359

16,185

14,731

14,147 Interest expense























Interest on deposits

4,350

2,678

1,729

621

401

475 Interest on short-term borrowings

29

31

26

47

21

18 Interest on long-term borrowings

1,419

602

424

376

338

313 Total interest expense

5,798

3,311

2,179

1,044

760

806 Net interest income

14,174

14,518

15,180

15,141

13,971

13,341 Credit loss expense























Loans

434

414

(740)

(108)

624

(419) Off balance sheet credit exposures

(39)

129

4

7

7

(2) Provision/(credit) for credit/loan losses

395

543

(736)

(101)

631

(421) Net interest income after provision for loan losses

13,779

13,975

15,916

15,242

13,340

13,762 Other operating income























Net gains on investments, available for sale

—

—

—

—

—

3 Gains on sale of residential mortgage loans

86

54

14

3

7

21 Gains/(losses) on disposal of fixed assets

—

—

(1)

—

6

28 Net gains

86

54

11

96

13

52 Other Income























Service charges on deposit accounts

546

516

530

523

463

465 Other service charges

244

232

239

241

232

213 Trust department

2,025

1,970

2,006

2,005

2,044

2,189 Debit card income

1,031

955

1,036

1,053

983

886 Bank owned life insurance

311

305

305

302

297

292 Brokerage commissions

258

297

244

272

313

220 Other

68

64

119

208

81

117 Total other income

4,483

4,339

4,479

4,604

4,413

4,382 Total other operating income

4,569

4,393

4,490

4,700

4,426

4,434 Other operating expenses























Salaries and employee benefits

6,865

7,290

6,239

6,130

5,793

5,968 FDIC premiums

277

193

157

150

155

174 Equipment

1,047

1,092

1,053

1,037

1,029

1,044 Occupancy

743

784

734

734

711

727 Data processing

946

969

928

890

805

821 Marketing

137

117

134

152

151

106 Professional services

522

518

665

(211)

564

520 Contract labor

159

139

136

159

158

165 Telephone

116

110

117

112

139

114 Other real estate owned

18

124

215

128

152

95 Investor relations

132

57

42

39

123

96 Contributions

79

64

104

121

42

21 Other

1,470

1,181

1,066

888

808

729 Total other operating expenses

12,511

12,638

11,590

10,329

10,630

10,580 Income before income tax expense

5,837

5,730

8,816

9,613

7,136

7,616 Provision for income tax expense

1,423

1,355

1,847

2,677

1,708

1,901 Net Income $ 4,414 $ 4,375 $ 6,969 $ 6,936 $ 5,428 $ 5,715 Basic net income per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.66 $ 1.05 $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86 Diluted net income per common share $ 0.66 $ 0.65 $ 1.04 $ 1.04 $ 0.82 $ 0.86 Weighted average number of basic shares outstanding

6,704

6,675

6,666

6,658

6,650

6,628 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding

6,718

6,697

6,692

6,669

6,661

6,636 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.15

















































































































Three Months Ended









June 30,









2023

2022





(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/Rate





Assets





































Loans

$ 1,317,728

$ 16,794

5.11 % $ 1,200,651

$ 12,876

4.30 %



Investment Securities:





































Taxable



337,032



1,779

2.12 %

350,602



1,540

1.76 %



Non taxable



26,093



479

7.36 %

26,879



500

7.46 %



Total



363,125



2,258

2.49 %

377,481



2,040

2.17 %



Federal funds sold



84,629



1,102

5.22 %

36,151



39

0.43 %



Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



1,735



19

4.39 %

3,728



4

0.43 %



Other interest earning assets



4,490



25

2.23 %

1,026



8

3.13 %



Total earning assets



1,771,707



20,198

4.57 %

1,619,037



14,967

3.71 %



Allowance for loan losses



(16,982)













(15,221)















Non-earning assets



175,369













166,785















Total Assets

$ 1,930,094











$ 1,770,601















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 377,773

$ 1,132

1.20 % $ 298,571

$ 93

0.12 %



Interest-bearing money markets



304,322



1,809

2.38 %

282,083



74

0.11 %



Savings deposits



226,172



56

0.10 %

251,187



18

0.03 %



Time deposits - retail



130,634



552

1.69 %

142,013



216

0.61 %



Time deposits - brokered



61,081



801

5.26 %

—



—

— %



Short-term borrowings



47,356



29

0.25 %

60,727



21

0.14 %



Long-term borrowings



110,929



1,419

5.13 %

30,929



338

4.38 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,258,267



5,798

1.85 %

1,065,510



760

0.29 %



Non-interest-bearing deposits



484,952













539,488















Other liabilities



31,517













30,564















Shareholders' Equity



155,358













136,039















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,930,094











$ 1,771,601















Net interest income and spread







$ 14,401

2.72 %





$ 14,207

3.42 %



Net interest margin













3.26 %











3.52 %





















































































Six Months Ended







June 30,







2023

2022



(dollars in thousands)

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Average

Yield/

Rate



Assets



































Loans

$ 1,298,743

$ 32,251

5.01 % $ 1,184,804

$ 25,326

4.31 %

Investment Securities:



































Taxable



338,817



3,547

2.11 %

356,878



2,946

1.66 %

Non taxable



26,099



963

7.44 %

27,447



1,005

7.38 %

Total



364,916



4,510

2.49 %

384,325



3,951

2.07 %

Federal funds sold



62,361



1,409

4.56 %

44,689



57

0.26 %

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks



3,342



45

2.72 %

4,487



5

0.22 %

Other interest earning assets



3,069



39

2.56 %

1,028



16

3.14 %

Total earning assets



1,732,431



38,254

4.45 %

1,619,333



29,355

3.66 %

Allowance for loan losses



(15,905)













(15,558)













Non-earning assets



172,461













172,839













Total Assets

$ 1,888,987











$ 1,776,614













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Interest-bearing demand deposits

$ 365,491

$ 2,020

1.11 % $ 291,220

$ 182

0.13 %

Interest-bearing money markets



314,246



3,107

1.99 %

289,377



137

0.1 %

Savings deposits



236,383



135

0.12 %

247,573



36

0.03 %

Time deposits - retail



124,684



832

1.35 %

148,377



521

0.71 %

Time deposits - brokered



35,771



933

5.26 %

—



—

— %

Short-term borrowings



52,332



60

0.23 %

60,144



39

0.13 %

Long-term borrowings



77,338



2,022

5.27 %

30,929



651

4.24 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities



1,206,245



9,109

1.52 %

1,067,620



1,566

0.30 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits



497,226













541,992













Other liabilities



30,497













29,337













Shareholders' Equity



155,019













137,665













Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 1,888,987











$ 1,776,614













Net interest income and spread







$ 29,145

2.93 %





$ 27,789

3.36 %

Net interest margin













3.39 %











3.46 %









































SOURCE First United Corporation