First U.S. PAL™ in Houston and Tampa See Overwhelming Success Despite Pandemic

Each lagoon registers US $50,000 in daily ticket revenue, receiving 1,200 visitors.

The firm is now advancing with Master Licensing Agreements, which include a significant number of PAL developments designated by geographical areas. This business model has attracted investment funds, real estate firms and leading malls in Florida, California, and North and South Carolina, where Crystal Lagoons is in advanced negotiations, and is set to meet company projections of 1,000 PAL for the U.S.

Because of their high profitability, the long-term security they offer, and as Covid and Amazon-proof alternatives, Master Agreements are the "business of the future, today" with investors keen to move forward. Japan, renowned for its technology, as well as Korea (30 PAL), Pakistan (15 PAL) and Central America (18 PAL), are examples of this.

PAL create beach life on people's doorsteps, and quickly become the most beautiful place in any city. Ideal for hosting launches, road shows, food-halls, weddings, concerts, dayclubs in an idyllic environment with settings such as beaches, the wedding peninsula, terraces, domes. They also cater to an array of gastronomic services, retail, beach clubs, amphitheaters and recreational and cultural activities, making them the meeting point of the 21st century.

"U.S. investors see perpetual income with unprecedented rates of return, thanks to the PAL business model's potential, emerging as attractive long-term investment alternatives. Successful even with minimal initial infrastructure, they can be developed with their own profits, while also generating fresh income," explains Ivan Manzur, expected to assume as VP of Sales at Crystal Lagoons U.S. Corp.™

