First Wisconsin Live It Up Super Greens Salmonella Lawsuit filed by Ron Simon & Associates

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The national food poisoning law firm of Ron Simon & Associates has filed the first salmonella lawsuit in Wisconsin linked to contaminated Live It Up Super Greens dietary supplement powders. The lawsuit was filed in Walworth County, Wisconsin. A copy of the lawsuit is available upon request.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Jay Sperry, who purchased Live It Up Super Greens dietary supplement powder online and consumed it in early December 2025.

Live It Up Super Greens supplement powders with expiration dates from August 2026 to January 2028 have been linked to the salmonella outbreak and have since been recalled. Additional products may be identified as the Food and Drug Administration continues its investigation. “Through this lawsuit and others, we will be able to determine exactly how the contamination occurred, what steps are needed to fix the problem, and force Live It Up to make sure this never happens again. We will also make sure that all of our clients get full and fair compensation for their injuries.”

On December 11th, Mr. Sperry began experiencing symptoms consistent with a salmonella infection, including diarrhea, nausea, and abdominal pain. Shortly thereafter, Mr. Sperry was forced to seek medical treatment at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center where he was hospitalized for five days.

Mr. Sperry continues to suffer from ongoing bowel complications related to the illness.

Health Officials Identify Live It Up Super Greens Powders as the Source of Nationwide Salmonella Typhimurium Outbreak

On January 14, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), issued a recall of Live It Up Super Greens dietary supplement powders after Salmonella Typhimurium illnesses were linked to the products.

According to the FDA and CDC, as of January 14, 2026, a total of 45 Salmonella cases across 21 states have been linked to this outbreak. Illness onset dates range from August 22, 2025 through December 30, 2025. Twelve hospitalizations have been reported, and no deaths have been confirmed at this time.

Ron Simon, the nationally recognized food safety attorney who represents over a dozen victims in the outbreak, issued the following statement:

"Through this lawsuit and others, we will be able to determine exactly how the contamination occurred, what steps are needed to fix the problem, and force Live It Up to make sure this never happens again. We will also make sure that all of our clients get full and fair compensation for their injuries."

Food Safety Attorneys Establish Live It Up Super Greens Claim Center

Ron Simon & Associates has established a Live it Up Super Greens Claim Center to assist individuals who may have been affected by this outbreak. The Claim Center can be reached toll-free at 1-888-335-4901 or by visiting the firm's website at https://www.ronsimonassociates.com/.

About Food Safety Attorney Ron Simon

Over the last 33 years, Ron Simon and his colleagues have prosecuted thousands of food poisoning cases for victims across the United States. His work has resulted in numerous upgrades to food safety procedures in Fortune 500 companies and in legislation designed to protect consumers from dangerous food-borne pathogens.

Mr. Simon and his clients have been featured on NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, FOX and virtually all other major television networks and print media. Mr. Simon and his legal team have collected over $850,000,000 for their clients. His firm regularly publishes articles about food safety and litigation at www.foodpoisoningnews.com which are read by viewers in over 180 countries.

Through litigation, media commentary, and his food poisoning publications, Mr. Simon relentlessly challenges food manufacturers, distributors, and restaurants to do a better job in making our food safe.

For media inquiries or additional information regarding the Live it Up Super Greens outbreak and related litigation, please contact Ron Simon directly at (713) 819-8116 or [email protected].

SOURCE Ron Simon & Associates