FirstAlt Awarded National Cooperative Purchasing Contract for Alternative Transportation Services by Region 4 Education Service Center through OMNIA Partners

The contract allows school districts across the country to leverage OMNIA Partners alternative transportation contract to provide services for their respective districts.

CINCINNATI, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstAlt, the alternative student transportation division of First Student, has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract for alternative transportation services by Region 4 Education Service Center through OMNIA Partners.

Region 4 Education Service Center's selection of FirstAlt underscores their continued commitment to provide their members access to the highest quality alternative transportation solutions. FirstAlt's executive team has more experience in alternative transportation than any company in the industry and this award reflects the trust Region 4 has in FirstAlt's solution and experience.

The cooperative purchasing contract makes FirstAlt's alternative transportation services available to school districts across the country, allowing them to quickly stand-up services for their students as the need arises. Available services include alternative transportation for students with special needs, homeless and displaced students and transportation for hard-to-service trips.

"This contract is a homerun for districts across the country with alternative transportation needs," said FirstAlt Vice President Gregg Prettyman. "We thank Region 4 Education Service Center for selecting us in this competitive bid process as well as OMNIA Partners for their trust in our ability to safely transport students to and from school. Together with OMNIA and our local transportation partners, we are looking forward to bringing FirstAlt's unmatched level of care to districts across the country."

"FirstAlt is an industry leader in delivering alternative transportation services to America's schoolchildren," said OMNIA Partners Senior Vice President of Sales Doug Looney. "By partnering with FirstAlt, we aim to go above and beyond to provide safe and reliable transportation options to students with unique needs."

FirstAlt utilizes a fleet of vetted vehicles from qualified local transportation companies to serve students with special transportation needs students, those experiencing homelessness and out-of-district students. FirstAlt's contracted drivers are fully vetted and specially trained in behavior and equipment management.

Contract Information:

Contract Number: R230902

Contract Terms: 7/1/24 – 6/30/27

Contract Renewal: This Contract allows up to two additional one-year extensions.

Additional information regarding the procurement process and contract award can be found on the FirstAlt landing page on the OMNIA Partners website.

About First Student

As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, fleet electrification, route optimization, and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of more than 45,000 buses.

About OMNIA Partners

As your ally in the purchasing process, OMNIA Partners is dedicated to optimizing procurement for your organization. Our goal is to improve the way your organization identifies, evaluates, and procures what they need at the best value. With free membership, you will gain full access to our portfolio of leading national supplier contracts, spend visibility, analytics, and subject matter experts to help you identify more strategic and efficient ways to procure. We are here to help you achieve your procurement goals while saving you time and money along the way. Discover a better way to buy at www.omniapartners.com.

Media Contact:

Jen Biddinger

513.362.4600

SOURCE First Student