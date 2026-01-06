FirstComm Announces Strategic Leadership Hire to Strengthen Customer Experience and Operational Excellence

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstComm, a leading provider of advanced communication and managed technology services, today announced the appointment of David Battaglia as Vice President of Customer Experience. This strategic hire underscores FirstComm's continued investment in top-tier talent to elevate customer experience, accelerate operational innovation, and support the company's long-term growth strategy.

Battaglia is a transformation and operations executive with deep experience across telecom, cloud, and SaaS organizations. Over the course of his career, he has led global teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC, steering large-scale modernization initiatives, operational improvements, and complex organizational change. His leadership approach focuses on integrating people, processes, and systems to build sustainable, scalable, and reliable operations.

"FirstComm's commitment to exceptional customer experience is core to everything we do," said Paul Van Hyfte, CEO. "David's global perspective, operational rigor, and passion for developing high-performing teams make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team. His expertise will play a critical role as we continue investing in innovations and service improvements that directly benefit our customers."

Known for his ability to simplify complexity, Battaglia has built a career helping organizations deliver more effectively and grow with clarity. His work centers on strengthening operational foundations, streamlining cross-departmental collaboration, and removing barriers that slow execution. He prioritizes developing employees and leaders at every level, building environments where teams feel supported, expectations are clear, and accountability is shared.

"I'm excited to join FirstComm, where the company is so deeply committed to raising the bar for customers," said David Battaglia. "Reliable operations and great customer experience go hand in hand. I look forward to partnering with the team to continue building the structure, alignment, and momentum needed for FirstComm to scale with consistency while ensuring our customers feel the impact of every improvement we make."

Battaglia's appointment reflects FirstComm's broader strategy of strengthening its leadership team to support service excellence, operational modernization, and customer-focused innovation in 2026 and beyond.

