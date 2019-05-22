FirstEnergy Announces Promotions in Human Resources, Finance Organizations

AKRON, Ohio, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today announced promotions in its Human Resources and Finance organizations.

Christine L. Walker, vice president, Human Resources, has been named senior vice president and chief human resources officer, effective July 1, 2019. She succeeds Charles D. Lasky, who is retiring from FirstEnergy after 33 years of service. Walker will report to FirstEnergy President and Chief Executive Officer Charles E. Jones.

"We appreciate the many contributions and thoughtful leadership Charlie provided during his career, which includes nearly two decades in fossil fleet and human resources leadership roles," Jones said. "In her new position, Chris will assume overall responsibility for our human resources function, and focus on building a world-class workforce by advancing FirstEnergy's career management, succession planning and diversity and inclusion initiatives."

In the finance organization, Tracy M. Ashton, director of business planning and performance, has been named assistant controller, Corporate, effective May 26, 2019. Ashton will report to Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer Jason Lisowski.

Walker began her career with GPU, Inc., in the Information Technology organization and held various positions in Human Resources and Customer Service prior to GPU's merger with FirstEnergy in 2001. She was promoted to director, Compensation and Retirement programs in 2005, named executive director, Human Resources, in 2011, and executive director, Talent Management, in 2016. She was named vice president, Human Resources, in 2018.

Walker holds a bachelor's degree in project management and organizational management. She is also a Certified Compensation Professional.

Ashton joined FirstEnergy in 2008 as an accountant. In 2016, she was promoted to director, FirstEnergy Utilities/FirstEnergy Transmission Long-Term Planning, and she was named to her current position in 2018. Ashton began her career as an auditor at Deloitte & Touche.

Ashton earned a bachelor's degree in business administration with a major in accounting from Kent State University. She is also a Certified Public Accountant.

Lasky began his career with the company in 1986 as an engineer at the W.H. Sammis Plant in Stratton, Ohio. After serving in various engineering positions at Sammis and other generation locations, he was promoted to planning supervisor at the R.E. Burger Plant in Shadyside, Ohio, in 1992 and to Industrial Relations coordinator at the company's corporate offices in 1994. Lasky held several fossil operations and plant management positions before being named director of the Bruce Mansfield Plant in Shippingport, Pa., in 2001. He was promoted to vice president of Fossil Fleet Operations in 2004, named senior vice president, Human Resources in 2015, and senior vice president, Human Resources and chief human resource officer in 2018.

Lasky earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from The University of Akron and is a graduate of the University of Michigan Business School Executive Program, University of Michigan Chief Human Resource Officer program and the MIT Reactor Technology Course for Utility Executives.

Photos of Walker, Lasky and Ashton are available on Flickr.

