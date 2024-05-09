Work Underway to Upgrade High-Voltage Power System in Northwest Ohio

New substation equipment and line upgrades to benefit 23,000 Toledo Edison customers

AKRON, Ohio, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Transmission Systems, Inc. (ATSI), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has started construction to upgrade a 138-kilovolt substation in Lucas County's Springfield Township and reconfigure connecting high-voltage power lines. The combined work will enhance reliability for nearly 23,000 customers of Toledo Edison in the area.

ATSI will expand the substation on company-owned property by 17,870 square feet, a 58% increase in the size of its footprint, to install new equipment – including new automated devices – that will allow the company to enhance and reorganize the existing transmission lines. This will help reduce the number of power outages that customers experience and make it easier for the station to be maintained without power interruptions.

Carl Bridenbaugh, FirstEnergy's Vice President of Transmission: "This upgrade to our substation and connecting lines will help prevent outages for thousands of Toledo Edison customers in northwest Ohio while providing us with the flexibility we need to provide safe, reliable power in the future."

ATSI also will upgrade more than 10 miles of existing transmission lines that connect to the substation and construct a one-mile section of new line. The new configuration will eliminate potential sources of service interruptions. The $24 million project is expected to be completed in mid-2025.

The project is part of Energize365, a multi-year grid evolution program focused on transmission and distribution investments that will deliver the power FirstEnergy's customers depend on today while also meeting the challenges of tomorrow. With planned investments of $26 billion between 2024 and 2028, the program will create a smarter, more secure grid that will meet and exceed reliability targets and accommodate electric vehicles, the electrification of homes and businesses, and clean energy sources.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.