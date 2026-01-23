FirstEnergy Crews Ready for Winter Storm; Offer Tips to Stay Safe and Warm During Extreme Cold

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With a winter storm and bitter cold moving across much of the country, FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) electric companies are ready to respond. Crews have prepared for the weather, and we're reminding customers of simple steps they can take to stay safe and manage energy during the cold stretch. Current forecasts show the entire FirstEnergy service area will feel the drop in temperatures through next week. Many areas are also expecting snow, and crews are preparing for the extra challenges that heavy snowfall can create for both equipment and travel.

FirstEnergy line crews will be ready to assist if the storm causes any power outages. Light, fluffy snow – even in large amounts – typically has less impact because it doesn't stick to tree branches and power lines. Wet, heavy snow and ice can create more issues by weighing down branches and wires. Snow covered roads can also slow travel, which may slightly extend restoration times in some areas. Even so, our teams are prepared and will work as safely and quickly as possible to get the lights back on.

To help manage the weather safely and efficiently, we've activated our around‑the‑clock incident command structure so teams across our service area can coordinate restoration work, equipment needs and field support as conditions change.

We're also in close contact with other utilities and outside contractors so additional crews can be brought in quickly if the storm creates widespread damage. This ensures we have the people and resources needed to respond as soon as outages occur.

A video playlist of utility personnel discussing winter power restoration activities is available on YouTube.

How We Prepare for Winter Weather

FirstEnergy prepares early so our system is ready when winter weather hits. Here are some of the steps we take to help keep power reliable during extreme winter weather:

Ongoing, year‑round tree trimming keeps branches and brush away from power lines to reduce outages during snow, ice and high winds.

Major equipment upgrades through the $28 billion Energize365 program strengthen the electric system and boost reliability.

program strengthen the electric system and boost reliability. Routine aerial inspections throughout the year identify equipment or vegetation issues that aren't visible from the ground, allowing crews to address them before they impact service.

Key equipment and vehicles are inspected before winter to ensure everything is in proper working condition.

Staffing levels are reviewed so crews are ready to respond quickly to any localized outages.

Non‑essential planned outages are postponed in areas expecting dangerously cold weather.

Close coordination with the regional grid operator and other utilities ensures the grid continues running smoothly during extreme temperatures.

How Customers Can Prepare

Using energy wisely during extreme cold not only helps keep bills in check, it also keeps you safe and reduces strain on the electric system when demand is highest. Even small steps at home can make a big difference during a cold snap.

Here are 12 quick ways to save energy and stay safe during extreme cold:

Keep space heaters 3 feet from anything that can burn.

Don't leave space heaters or electric blankets unattended.

Never fold an electric blanket while it's on.

Use only indoor‑rated heaters inside.

Run generators outdoors, away from windows and vents.

Pre‑charge phones and other devices and keep flashlights and extra batteries handy.

Layer clothing or use blankets instead of raising the thermostat.

Run ceiling fans clockwise on low to push warm air down.

Close the fireplace damper when not in use.

Seal drafts with caulk or weather stripping.

Keep vents free of obstructions.

Turn off non-essential appliances, equipment and electric lights that you are not using.

Want more ways to save? Visit firstenergycorp.com/saveenergy for tools and programs to help you take control of your energy use.

Need help with your bill? Explore bill assistance programs and budget billing options that help manage monthly costs at firstenergycorp.com/billassist .

How to Report an Outage

If you lose power during the storm, report your outage by:

Calling 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877)

Texting OUT to LIGHTS (544487)

Clicking the "Outages" link on firstenergycorp.com

Get Outage Updates

Text REG to 544487 to sign up for outage text alerts. Once signed up, text STAT to 544487 to get the latest update for your home.

Log into your online account

View our outage map at firstenergycorp.com/outages.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions.

