FirstEnergy Foundation Marks 10 Years of Support for Fill a Glass with Hope®

$25,000 grant to provide 200,000 servings of fresh milk to Pennsylvania families in need

HARRISBURG, Pa., Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking a decade of support for Feeding Pennsylvania's Fill a Glass with Hope® program, the FirstEnergy Foundation today awarded a $25,000 grant during the initiative's 2026 kickoff at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. This contribution brings the Foundation's total investment in the program to $250,000 since 2016 and demonstrates its commitment to strengthening communities and addressing food insecurity.

As the nation's first statewide charitable fresh milk program, Fill a Glass with Hope® has helped Pennsylvania food banks provide families in need with more than 41 million servings of milk – which is enough to provide three glasses of milk to every Pennsylvania resident. The program is a collaboration between Feeding Pennsylvania, the American Dairy Association Northeast and the Pennsylvania Dairymen's Association.

Every Dollar Makes a Difference

Milk is one of the most requested items at food banks, yet it's rarely donated because it's perishable. This program bridges the gap and delivers fresh, nutritious milk to families in the Commonwealth, particularly children. According to Feeding Pennsylvania, every $1 donated provides eight glasses of milk to local food banks.

John Hawkins, President of FirstEnergy Pennsylvania: "Our commitment to the communities we serve goes far beyond keeping the lights on. This year, the FirstEnergy Foundation's $25,000 donation will provide approximately 200,000 servings of milk to families in need across Pennsylvania, many of whom live within our service areas."

This contribution follows the Foundation's recent distribution of $750,000 in grants to 37 food banks and pantries across Pennsylvania during Hunger Action Month in September 2025. In total, the initiative provided $2.5 million to 104 hunger-relief organizations across the six states served by FirstEnergy and its companies, marking the Foundation's largest hunger-relief investment to date.

To learn more about the Fill a Glass with Hope program or provide support, visit http://www.feedingpa.org.

