FirstEnergy Foundation Donates to Trees for Troops Campaign

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation has donated $15,000 to the Trees for Troops campaign to help make the holidays brighter for service men and women and their families at military bases across the U.S. This is the second year that FirstEnergy has provided financial support or employee volunteers to assist with the program.

"Supporting our communities and giving back to those who serve our country is a priority for FirstEnergy," said Troy Rhoades, FirstEnergy external affairs consultant and a co-chair of the company's Veterans and Allies employee business resource group. "We're proud to partner with Trees for Troops to bring a festive spirit and joy to the brave men and women who may be far from home during the holidays."

Earlier this month, FedEx Freight drivers began delivery of trees to 79 military bases across the country housing all branches of the military. To date, FedEx has helped deliver more than 244,000 Christmas trees since Trees for Troops launched in 2005.

Hundreds of tree farms across 27 states and parts of Canada donated and collected trees for this year's program. As customers at these tree farms picked out their trees for the season, they also were able to purchase trees to be donated to military families across the country. Those who donated trees had the option to attach a holiday message for their tree's recipient. More information about the program can be found at www.treesfortroops.org.

The FirstEnergy Foundation is funded solely by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and provides support to non-profit, tax-exempt health and human services agencies; educational organizations; cultural and arts programs and institutions; and civic groups in areas served by FirstEnergy's 10 electric operating companies and in areas where the company conducts business.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its ten electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,500 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com. Follow FirstEnergy and its utilities on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp, @ToledoEdison, @IlluminatingCo, @OhioEdison, @MonPowerWV, @JCP_L, @Penn_Power, @Penelec, @Met_Ed, @PotomacEdison, @W_Penn_Power.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Related Links

http://www.firstenergycorp.com

