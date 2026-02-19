Stronger, Smarter Power Grid to Improve Reliability for 6,000+ Customers in Berks County

New transmission substation and power line to strengthen grid, support economic growth

READING, Pa., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A major upgrade to the electric grid is underway to bring more electricity to the region and support faster power restoration for more than 6,000 FirstEnergy Pennsylvania (FE PA) customers in Berks County.

The Van Reed 69-kV Transmission Project includes constructing a new substation in Bern Township (pictured here) and adding a nearly four mile, high-voltage power line on a combination of wood and steel poles that add additional strength to the system.

Led by Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission LLC (MAIT), a FirstEnergy Transmission company, the Van Reed 69-kV Transmission Project includes constructing a new substation in Bern Township and adding a nearly four mile, high-voltage power line on a combination of wood and steel poles that add additional strength to the system. The work is designed to reduce outages around Reading, Bern Township and Leesport and support growth in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Mark Mroczynski, President of Transmission for FirstEnergy: "With valuable input from community members and public officials, we're delivering a project that reflects their feedback and supports what matters most to the region. This solution enhances service reliability for everyday customers while helping to attract new jobs, new families and new opportunities. We're proud to help carry that momentum forward by investing in the power infrastructure needed to meet today's demand and tomorrow's potential."

The project is moving forward with strong support from the Berks County Commissioners and local development agencies, who have played a pivotal role since the project's early planning nearly a decade ago. By working closely together, FE PA and MAIT are helping make sure the region has the dependable electric service it needs to help current and future employers grow and create opportunities.

Construction began in early January, and the project is expected to be in service before the end of this year.

What Upgrades Mean for Customers

If you live in central Berks County, this project is expected to help your lights stay on by handling higher demand during extreme cold and heat and standing up better to severe storms.

If you do experience an outage, this upgrade adds backup power sources and smarter equipment that can reroute electricity. That means:

Fewer outages.

Faster restoration.

More reliable service for homes, businesses and companies looking to start or expand here.

Think of the work as upgrading from a two-lane road to a four-lane highway. With more capacity and stronger infrastructure, the system can better handle increased "traffic" and bounce back faster when issues occur.

Berks County Commissioner Christian Leinbach: "This project is a critical investment in Berks County's future. Strengthening the power grid means more reliable electric service for our residents and businesses. This initiative paves the way for economic growth across the region, especially the area surrounding the Reading Regional Airport. It provides the power for existing businesses to expand and attracts new businesses while moving our community forward."

Jeffrey Rush, Board Chairman, Greater Reading Chamber Alliance: "The Greater Reading Chamber Alliance supports FirstEnergy's continued investment in expanding electric service in Berks County. Reliable, resilient energy infrastructure is foundational to business attraction, retention and expansion. These improvements strengthen our competitive position and support long-term economic growth across the region."

Built for Today – and Tomorrow

This approximately $30 million project is part of Energize365, FirstEnergy's long-term investment program to modernize and strengthen the electric grid. FirstEnergy plans to invest $36 billion between 2026 and 2030 to build a smarter, more resilient grid that meets the evolving of communities across the service area. In Pennsylvania alone, the company plans to invest approximately $13 billion through 2030, consisting of nearly $6.7 billion in transmission investments and $6.7 billion in distribution investments.

Customers can learn more about the value of a modern transmission system through FirstEnergy's video series "Why a Modern Transmission System Matters to You" on the company's YouTube channel.

About FirstEnergy Transmission and FirstEnergy Corp.

FirstEnergy Transmission, jointly owned by FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) and Brookfield Super-Core Infrastructure Partners, owns and operates American Transmission Systems Inc. (ATSI), Mid-Atlantic Interstate Transmission LLC (MAIT) and Trans-Allegheny Interstate Line Company (TrAILCo).

FirstEnergy is one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

