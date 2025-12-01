FirstEnergy Foundation Helps Power the Future with $10,000 Grant to York College

YORK, Pa., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The FirstEnergy Foundation is helping York College of Pennsylvania power up the next generation of electrical engineers with a $10,000 grant. The funding will strengthen the college's Electrical Engineering program in the Kinsley School of Engineering, Sciences and Technology, giving students hands-on experience with the same cutting-edge technology that keeps our communities running every day.

Learning That Goes Beyond the Textbook

The funds will provide York College students with access to advanced power engineering tools and lab simulations that help bring learning to life as the need for skilled electrical engineers continues to grow. Instead of just reading about concepts, students will tackle real-world challenges of power generation, transmission and renewable energy systems in a controlled space. Turning classroom lessons into practical experience helps graduates leave ready and confident to keep our communities energized.

John Hawkins, President of FirstEnergy Pennsylvania: "This is a great opportunity for us to support York College and the students who will power our communities for years to come. The investment is a win-win because it helps create a steady pipeline of talented graduates with electrical engineering skills – which are in high demand – to meet the workforce needs of local businesses, including FirstEnergy."

York College's electrical engineering program teaches students the skills they need for a wide range of careers like designing and managing the power grid to creating renewable energy solutions and beyond. The program enrolls nearly 60 students, and the demand for their skills is growing fast. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, electrical engineering jobs are projected to increase by 7% from 2024 to 2034, adding nearly 20,000 new positions plus thousands more as experienced engineers retire.

Kala Meah, Professor and Chair of Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering and Computer Science at York College: "I would like to personally thank the FirstEnergy Foundation for its generous gift to support and enhance power engineering education at York College of Pennsylvania. This contribution will strengthen hands-on, real-world problem-solving opportunities in our classrooms. With this support, our future power engineers will gain the experience they need to help build a better world."

Collaborating to Make a Difference

This isn't the first time FirstEnergy has teamed up with York College. Last year, the FirstEnergy Foundation supported the college's Summer JumpStart program with a $15,000 grant to help underprivileged high school students in York City explore careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields. FirstEnergy and Met-Ed employees have also volunteered countless hours of their time over the years to mentor York College students and share real-world insights from the electric utility industry.

