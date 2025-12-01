Need Help with Your Electric Bill? JCP&L Makes it Easy to Apply for the Universal Service Fund

Company hosting free assistance event in Burlington County on Dec. 4

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With many households facing financial challenges, Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), a FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) company, is here to help. JCP&L's Energy Assistance Outreach Team (EAOT) provides personalized support to eligible customers applying for the Universal Service Fund (USF) – a program designed to lower monthly electric bills.

JCP&L's EAOT is a dedicated team that connects customers with bill assistance programs and partners with local organizations to raise awareness about available resources. EAOT will work directly with eligible customers to help them complete and submit USF applications. To get help, customers can attend a local utility assistance event or contact EAOT directly at firstenergycorp.com/USF.

Doug Mokoid, President, FirstEnergy New Jersey: "We understand many customers are concerned about home energy costs. We want them to know that JCP&L has their back! Our Energy Assistance Outreach Team can help customers get back on track and keep their homes comfortable."

What is USF?

USF is a year-round statewide program designed to help low- to moderate-income households manage their energy costs. Eligible customers receive monthly credits to make their energy bills more affordable, and qualifying participants may benefit from a one-time elimination of their account balance through the USF Fresh Start Program.

To qualify, a household must:

Have a gross income at or below 60% of the state median income level.

Pay more than 2% of its annual income for electricity if it does not have electric heat, or more than 4% of its annual income on electricity if it uses electric heat.

Applying for USF

Customers can visit firstenergycorp.com/USF to schedule a session with a team member to learn more about USF and receive dedicated help completing and submitting their application.

Burlington County Assistance Event

JCP&L is hosting a free utility assistance event in Burlington County on Dec. 4, 2025. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Country Lakes Firehouse (Station 3) located at 103 Firehouse Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015.

EAOT team members will be on hand to assist customers with applying for USF and to provide information about additional bill assistance programs and payment plans.

Community partners will also be at the event help provide support and answer questions regarding assistance programs, including:

New Jersey Board of Public Utilities

New Jersey Department of Community Affairs

New Jersey Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP)

BoldAge PACE

Community Affairs and Resource Center (CARC)

Comfort Partners

Light Up Your World

O.C.E.A.N., Inc.

Pinelands Family Success Center

SHARES

Customers may also visit firstenergycorp.com/billassist to learn about additional bill assistance programs or to see if they qualify for a payment arrangement.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million New Jersey customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on X @JCP_L, on Facebook at facebook.com/JCPandL or online at jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

