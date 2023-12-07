FirstEnergy Fuels Student Success with $100,000 Donation to Garfield High School in Akron

News provided by

FirstEnergy Corp.

07 Dec, 2023, 14:17 ET

AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has donated $100,000 to support Akron Public Schools' efforts to bolster student success at Garfield High School through its new FirstEnergy Power Charge Program, which incentivizes good behavior and decision making at school.

Akron Public Schools' College & Career Academies use interventions and support tools to contribute to enhanced student behavior and academic success. These methods set clear guidelines and expectations for students, enabling them to earn reward points through positive behaviors, including punctuality, adherence to dress code and the use of appropriate language.

Lorna Wisham, vice president of Corporate Affairs and Community Involvement and president of FirstEnergy Foundation: "Our contribution will usher in transformational change within the overall school environment and enhance students' personal development in and outside of the classroom. The program recognizes successful students systematically, creating a positive academic culture while reducing disruptive classroom behaviors."

The FirstEnergy funds were used to purchase software that enables Garfield students to digitally manage their reward points and track balances. Students can redeem accumulated points at the FirstEnergy Power Charge school store for items like snacks and school merchandise. The program also integrates financial literacy for students, allowing points to be saved for significant rewards such as prom tickets or other school events.

Beyond the classroom benefits, the FirstEnergy Power Charge Program aligns with the company's commitment to prepare more students with skills and positive behaviors that contribute to the region's future workforce, including at FirstEnergy.

Akron Public Schools Superintendent David James: "Thanks to FirstEnergy, our Garfield students are experiencing a new approach to learning that is creating opportunities they may not have previously imagined. The new Power Charge program further encourages our students to be positive contributors at school and among society."

Headquartered in Akron, FirstEnergy has long supported Akron Public Schools. Through its FirstEnergy Academy of Emerging Technology and Design at Garfield High School, company employees offer students instructional support and real-world learning opportunities in areas of business management, energy and environmental protection, information technology and more. 

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, @FirstEnergyCorp.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Also from this source

JCP&L Proposes Expansion of Energy Efficiency Offerings

JCP&L Proposes Expansion of Energy Efficiency Offerings

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) subsidiary Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L) has filed for an expansion of its energy efficiency programs with the...
Mon Power and Potomac Edison Reach Settlement Agreements for Tree-Trimming and Fuel Costs

Mon Power and Potomac Edison Reach Settlement Agreements for Tree-Trimming and Fuel Costs

Mon Power and Potomac Edison, subsidiaries of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), have filed settlement agreements with the West Virginia Public Service...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Electrical Utilities

Image1

Education

Image1

Utilities

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.