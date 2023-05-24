FirstEnergy Holds 2023 Annual Meeting

Board Chair, Interim President and CEO John W. Somerhalder addresses shareholders

Company announces preliminary voting results

Brian X. Tierney appointed to Board of Directors

AKRON, Ohio, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) Board Chair, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer John W. Somerhalder told shareholders today that FirstEnergy is making progress on its plans to drive long-term success and create sustainable value for all of its stakeholders. Speaking at the company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, he said this is an exciting moment in the company's history.

"Over the last two years, we've taken critical steps to transform FirstEnergy into a more innovative, efficient and forward-thinking company. And, we're fostering a culture that will drive continued progress toward becoming a premier electric utility," he said.

"We have a clear plan to meet our goals, and in Brian Tierney we have the right person to lead our company into the future. When he joins us as president and CEO on June 1, he will hit the ground running to advance our strategy and build on the strong foundation we have in place today," Somerhalder added.

The company's strategy is comprised of three pillars: a strong foundation, a customer focus, and investments that enable the transition to a clean and resilient energy future. Somerhalder discussed the company's progress in each of these areas, including its stronger financial position and cultural transformation; efforts to provide enhanced service that exceeds customer expectations; and support for electric vehicle adoption and renewable energy integration.

"We're poised to leverage our many strengths, from the cultural transformation that has taken place to our diverse assets and talented employees who are making the company stronger with their drive, passion and ingenuity," he said.

Somerhalder's presentation and remarks are available here.

Preliminary Voting Results

FirstEnergy also announced preliminary voting results from its 2023 Annual Meeting. Shareholders reelected 10 directors to new one-year terms on the company's Board and ratified the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2023. Shareholders approved, on an advisory basis, named executive officer compensation and an annual frequency for future advisory votes to approve named executive officer compensation.

Based on preliminary results, a management proposal to reduce the percentage of shares required to call a special meeting of shareholders received the requisite vote.

Preliminary results indicate shareholders did not approve a shareholder proposal related to termination pay and did not approve a shareholder proposal seeking to establish a new board committee on decarbonization risks.

All preliminary voting results are subject to final certification and will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K.

The following directors were elected to one-year terms:

Jana T. Croom , chief financial officer, Kimball Electronics

, chief financial officer, Kimball Electronics Steven J. Demetriou , executive chair of the board of directors of Jacobs Solutions Inc.

, executive chair of the board of directors of Jacobs Solutions Inc. Lisa Winston Hicks , lead independent director of the board and retired board chair of MV Transportation, Inc.

, lead independent director of the board and retired board chair of MV Transportation, Inc. Paul Kaleta , retired executive vice president, general counsel, federal affairs, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary at First Solar, Inc.; managing director of SERC Consulting LLC

, retired executive vice president, general counsel, federal affairs, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary at First Solar, Inc.; managing director of SERC Consulting LLC Sean T. Klimczak , senior managing director and global head of infrastructure, Blackstone Inc.

, senior managing director and global head of infrastructure, Blackstone Inc. James F. O'Neil III , chief executive officer and vice chairman of Orbital Infrastructure Group

, chief executive officer and vice chairman of Orbital Infrastructure Group John W. Somerhalder, II , interim president, chief executive officer and chair of FirstEnergy; former interim president and chief executive officer of CenterPoint Energy, Inc.

, interim president, chief executive officer and chair of FirstEnergy; former interim president and chief executive officer of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Andrew Teno , portfolio manager of Icahn Capital LP

, portfolio manager of Icahn Capital LP Leslie M. Turner , retired senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of The Hershey Company

, retired senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of The Hershey Company Melvin Williams , retired president of Nicor Gas and senior vice president of Southern Company Gas

Jesse A. Lynn, general counsel of Icahn Enterprises, L.P., chose not to stand for re-election to the board. Lynn's decision not to stand for re-election was due to a desire to reduce his number of board commitments and was not due to any disagreements with FirstEnergy's operations, policies or procedures.

Following the Annual Meeting, Tierney was appointed to the FirstEnergy Board of Directors effective June 1, 2023. On March 27, FirstEnergy announced Tierney's appointment as president and chief executive officer, also effective June 1.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp or online at www.firstenergycorp.com.

