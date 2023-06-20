FirstEnergy Names Amanda Mertens Campbell Vice President, External Affairs

News provided by

FirstEnergy Corp.

20 Jun, 2023, 08:30 ET

Brings extensive background in energy policy and government and public affairs to lead company's external affairs activities

AKRON, Ohio, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today announced that Amanda Mertens Campbell has been named vice president, External Affairs, effective July 10. Campbell will lead and oversee local, state and federal external affairs for FirstEnergy. In this role, she will drive engagement on issues that significantly impact the company's customers, employees and operations aligned with FirstEnergy's core values and business strategies. She will report to Mark Mroczynski, acting vice president, Operations.

"Amanda's knowledge of the energy industry, along with her experience leading policy development and strategy and driving industry and trade association collaboration around key issues, make her a strong addition to the FirstEnergy leadership team," Mroczynski said. "As we renew our leadership on policies and regulations that advance our ability to serve customers, she will play a key role in ensuring our activities remain grounded in our core values and enhanced political engagement policies and procedures."

Since 2018, Mertens Campbell served as vice president of Government Affairs and Community and Project Outreach for The Williams Companies. In this role, she was instrumental in building teams engaged in government and regulatory affairs, guiding the development of strategic policy and regulatory agendas that integrated business priorities and sustainability goals. Under her leadership, The Williams Companies established itself as an industry leader on clean energy and climate change issues. In addition, she led efforts to partner with customers to create and execute community outreach campaigns that support energy infrastructure development and operations.

Prior to The Williams Companies, Mertens Campbell was executive counsel, Global Government Affairs and Policy for GE Power, a subsidiary of The General Electric Company. She has also served as manager of Global Affairs and Policy for GE Hitachi Nuclear.

Before joining GE, Mertens Campbell was minority counsel from 2008-2009 and general counsel from 2009-2010 for The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Energy and Commerce. She has also held an associate attorney role with Stinson LLP in its Washington, D.C., energy regulatory practice.

Mertens Campbell earned a Bachelor of Science degree in American Studies and English from Lake Forest College and received a Juris Doctorate from Roger Williams University School of Law. Campbell is a member of the bar associations in Maryland, District of Columbia and U.S. Supreme Court.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: A professional photo of Amanda Mertens Campbell is available for download on Flickr.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.

Also from this source

FirstEnergy Upgrades High-Voltage Power Line in Clark County

FirstEnergy Reminds Public to Have a Safety-First Summer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.