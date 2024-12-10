FirstEnergy Names Executive to Lead West Virginia and Maryland Electric Company Business

Leaders also selected to oversee engineering and planning for distribution business and finance function for transmission business



AKRON, Ohio, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) today announced that James H. Myers III has been appointed President, West Virginia and Maryland, effective December 15. In this role, he will oversee and be accountable for operational excellence, financial performance and state regulatory strategy and outcomes for the company's combined West Virginia/Maryland business, including the Mon Power and Potomac Edison electric companies and its regulated generation facilities. Myers will report to Wade Smith, President, FirstEnergy Utilities.

Myers' appointment is part of FirstEnergy's move to a new business structure that shifts decision making and service closer to customers. Under this structure, the company expects to foster better execution and customer investment at the local level, making a positive difference in the communities served by FirstEnergy's electric companies.

Wade Smith, President, FirstEnergy Utilities: "Jim's knowledge, vision and continuous improvement mindset are key to driving strong safety and reliability performance, enhancing the customer experience and executing our capital investment plan to support growth and a robust electric system. I'm confident his experience and commitment to financial and operational excellence will help transform the company while successfully meeting the challenges and opportunities unique to West Virginia and Maryland."

Also supporting its new operational structure, FirstEnergy has named Sally Thomas to the role of Vice President, Distribution Engineering and Planning, effective January 12, and Joe Storsin to Vice President, Transmission Finance, effective December 15.

Thomas will report to Toby Thomas, Chief Operating Officer, and will be responsible for overseeing and setting strategic direction for design, comprehensive and integrated planning and protection, reliability, engineering standards and specifications, asset and program management, joint use program, and mapping and records.

Reporting to Mark Mroczynski, President, Transmission, Storsin will oversee the finance organization for the company's transmission business and have responsibility for standalone transmission financial planning and performance.

Jim Myers Biography

Most recently Vice President of the company's West Virginia and Maryland operations, Myers joined Allegheny Energy in 1985 as a student engineering assistant and rose through a series of engineering and leadership roles before being promoted to director, Building Services in 2006. He was named director, Distribution Engineering and Planning in 2007; director, Asset Management in 2008; and director, Operations Support for Allegheny Power in 2011.

After FirstEnergy merged with Allegheny Energy in 2012, Myers was named director of Operations Support for Penelec. He was named director, Operations Services for Penelec in 2019 before being promoted to President, West Virginia Operations with responsibility for Mon Power in May 2020. In January 2022, he also assumed responsibility for the company's regulated power plants. He assumed his current position in 2024.

Myers holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and is a licensed professional engineer.

Sally Thomas Biography

Thomas currently serves as Director, Transmission Planning and Protection for FirstEnergy.

She joined FirstEnergy in 2003 as an assistant engineer in the company's Rotational Engineering Program. She was promoted to Project Manager in 2007 before being named Manager, Engineering Services in 2008 and General Manager of Operations in 2011. Thomas held leadership roles with Regional Operations Support and Commissioning before being named to her current role in 2018.

Thomas holds a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from Grove City College. She is a licensed professional engineer in Ohio.

Joe Storsin Biography

Storsin is currently FirstEnergy's Vice President, Strategy, Long-Term Planning and Business Performance, a position he has held since August 2021.

He began his career with FirstEnergy in 2006 as an intern in General Accounting and Financial Reporting. Storsin was hired full time in Financial Reporting and progressed through professional accountant and analyst positions before being named Supervisor of Financial Reporting in 2012. He advanced to Manager, Financial Reporting & Technical Accounting in 2014, Director of Accounting in 2016 and Director of Business Planning & Performance in 2019. He was promoted to Assistant Controller in 2020.

Storsin earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and a Master of Business Administration degree from Kent State University. He is a Certified Public Accountant licensed in Ohio. He also serves on the board of the FirstEnergy Family Credit Union and is the President of the Board of the Summit Choral Society.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X, @FirstEnergyCorp.

