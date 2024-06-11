FirstEnergy Names Nikhil Rao Associate General Counsel, Litigation and Labor & Employment

AKRON, Ohio, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) has promoted Nikhil Rao to the role of Associate General Counsel, Litigation and Labor & Employment, effective June 16.

In his new position, Rao will oversee and manage a broad range of FirstEnergy's legal matters, including litigation, claims, employment and labor law issues, internal investigations, and privacy and cybersecurity matters. Rao will report to Hyun Park, Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer.

"Nikhil is an experienced and respected attorney who has proven himself to be a very thoughtful, calm, collaborative and trusted partner with a strong track record of resolving challenging matters and creating value for our stakeholders," said Park. "Nikhil's business and litigation experience – as well as his demonstrated commitment to our core values – distinguished him as the best candidate for the position."

Rao, who joined FirstEnergy in 2014, currently serves as Senior Corporate Counsel II in the Federal Regulatory Group, where he has handled high-stakes federal regulatory and legal matters for the company before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and federal district and appellate courts.

Rao started his career in 1997 as an investment banking analyst for Merrill Lynch before spending two years at a venture capital firm. After obtaining a law degree, he was a clerk for the Honorable Solomon Oliver, Jr., U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. Rao also worked as a litigator at Skadden in New York City, clerked for the Honorable Peter W. Hall, U.S. Court of Appeals, Second Circuit, and worked in the Business and Tort Litigation group for Jones Day in Cleveland.

Rao earned a Bachelor of Arts from Amherst College in 1997 and received his Juris Doctor from Case Western Reserve University School of Law. An Eagle Scout, Rao actively supports Boy Scouts of America (BSA), serving as an Assistant Scoutmaster and recently completing Wood Badge, BSA's national leadership training program.

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate more than 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on X, formerly known as Twitter, @FirstEnergyCorp.

Editor's Note: A professional photo of Nikhil Rao is available for download on Flickr.

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.