FirstEnergy Power Restoration Update

AKRON, Ohio, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE) utilities have made significant progress restoring power following Friday's windstorm, with most customers now back in service and crews continuing work for those still affected. At the same time, crews are addressing new outages resulting from winds and thunderstorms that moved through the region yesterday afternoon and overnight, with the greatest impacts in eastern Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey.

Power has been restored to more than 97% of the nearly 1.1 million FirstEnergy customers affected by storms over the last few days. About 35,400 customers remain without service. A contingent of more than 10,000 FirstEnergy employees, contractors and outside resources are supporting around the clock restoration efforts.

Estimated restoration times (ETRs) have been set for most outages, which can be viewed on firstenergycorp.com/outages or by logging onto individual accounts. Global ETRs – which reflect when nearly all customers in an area are expected to have power restored – will be set for the Met-Ed area of Pennsylvania, Jersey Central Power & Light (JCP&L) in New Jersey and Mon Power in West Virginia later today. Many customers will have power restored sooner than the global ETR.

Updates by electric company as of 2p.m.:

JCP&L: More than 47,300 customers in northern and central New Jersey have had power restored, and 4,900 remain without service. ETRs will be set this afternoon.

More than 47,300 customers in northern and central New Jersey have had power restored, and 4,900 remain without service. ETRs will be set this afternoon. Met-Ed: More than 39,400 customers in eastern Pennsylvania have had power restored, and 13,400 remain without service. ETRs will be set later today.

More than 39,400 customers in eastern Pennsylvania have had power restored, and 13,400 remain without service. ETRs will be set later today. Penelec: Power has been restored to more than 99% of the 165,500 customers impacted. The ETR for the remaining 950 customers is today by 5 p.m.

Power has been restored to more than 99% of the 165,500 customers impacted. The ETR for the remaining 950 customers is today by 5 p.m. Penn Power: 15,900 customers in western Pennsylvania have had power restored, and 3,400 remain without service. All outages are expected to be restored today, and ETRs have been set for each individual outage.

15,900 customers in western Pennsylvania have had power restored, and 3,400 remain without service. All outages are expected to be restored today, and ETRs have been set for each individual outage. West Penn Power: Power has been restored to more than 98% of the 165,700 customers impacted. The ETR for the remaining 2,900 customers is today by 11 p.m.

Power has been restored to more than 98% of the 165,700 customers impacted. The ETR for the remaining 2,900 customers is today by 11 p.m. The Illuminating Company: Power has been restored to nearly 99% of the 212,400 customers impacted. The remaining 2,400 outages are expected to be restored today, and ETRs have been set for each individual outage.

Power has been restored to nearly 99% of the 212,400 customers impacted. The remaining 2,400 outages are expected to be restored today, and ETRs have been set for each individual outage. Ohio Edison: Power has been restored to more than 99% of the 254,000 customers impacted. The remaining 2,100 outages are expected to be restored today, and ETRs have been set for each individual outage.

Power has been restored to more than 99% of the 254,000 customers impacted. The remaining 2,100 outages are expected to be restored today, and ETRs have been set for each individual outage. Toledo Edison: Power has been restored to nearly 100% of the 40,900 customers impacted. The remaining 160 outages are expected to be restored today, and ETRs have been set for each individual outage.

Power has been restored to nearly 100% of the 40,900 customers impacted. The remaining 160 outages are expected to be restored today, and ETRs have been set for each individual outage. Mon Power: Nearly 45,700 customers in West Virginia have had power restored. All of the 6,500 remaining outages are from the new weather system, and ETRs will be set this afternoon.

Nearly 45,700 customers in West Virginia have had power restored. All of the 6,500 remaining outages are from the new weather system, and ETRs will be set this afternoon. Potomac Edison: Power has been restored to 97% of the 22,100 customers impacted. The remaining 580 outages are expected to be restored today, and ETRs have been set for each individual outage.

Customers who are without power can call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877), text OUT to 544487 or report online at firstenergycorp.com/outages.

News Media Hotline: 888-233-3583

SOURCE FirstEnergy Corp.