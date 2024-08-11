FirstEnergy Releases Community-Specific Estimated Restoration Times; Power Now Restored to Nearly 90% of Illuminating Company Customers Impacted by Historic Storm

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to around-the-clock hard work by more than 7,500 storm responders, FirstEnergy announced that nearly all customers will have power restored much sooner than the original global estimate of Wednesday, Aug. 14. To date, power has been restored to nearly 90% of Illuminating Company customers, with less than 35,000 remaining without service.

Line crews from FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania electric vcompanies assist with power restoration in the greater Cleveland area following Tuesday's historic storm.
Listed below are the Estimated Times of Restoration (ETRs) by community in impacted counties. Customers with outages in communities that are not listed can view their current individual ETR by logging into their account at firstenergycorp.com or texting STAT to 544487 if they are registered for text alerts. Most of those customers are expected to have power restored sooner than the ETRs in the lists below, though a small number of customers in areas with more extensive damage may extend further into the week.

ETRs by County/Community:

Ashtabula County
If your community is not listed below, please log into your account at firstenergycorp.com or text STAT to 544487 if you are registered for text alerts to get your specific outage ETR.

Colebrook Township               

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Orwell                                     

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Orwell Township                     

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Windsor Township                 

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Cuyahoga County
If your community is not listed below, please log into your account at firstenergycorp.com or text STAT to 544487 if you are registered for text alerts to get your specific outage ETR.

Bay Village                                         

Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.

Beachwood                                       

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Bratenahl                               

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Brook Park                                         

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Brooklyn                                             

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Brooklyn Heights                             

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Cleveland                                           

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Cuyahoga Heights                           

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Euclid                                                   

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Fairview Park                                     

Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.

Gates Mills                                         

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Highland Heights                             

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Hunting Valley                                   

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Lakewood                                           

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Linndale                                               

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Lyndhurst                                           

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Mayfield                                             

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Mayfield Heights                             

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Newburgh Heights                         

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

North Olmsted                                 

Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.

Olmsted Falls                                     

Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.

Olmsted Township                         

Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.

Pepper Pike                                       

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Richmond Heights                           

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Rocky River                                         

Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.

South Euclid                                       

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

University Heights                           

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Westlake                                             

Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.

Woodmere                                         

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Geauga
If your community is not listed below, please log into your account at firstenergycorp.com or text STAT to 544487 if you are registered for text alerts to get your specific outage ETR.

Aquilla                                     

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Burton                                     

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Burton Township                     

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Chardon                                 

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Chardon Township                 

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Chester Township                   

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Claridon Township                 

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Hambden Township               

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Huntsburg Township               

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Middlefield Township             

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Munson Township                   

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Newbury Township                 

Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Lake
If your community is not listed below, please log into your account at firstenergycorp.com or text STAT to 544487 if you are registered for text alerts to get your specific outage ETR.

Concord                                   

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Concord Township                 

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Eastlake                                   

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Fairport Harbor                       

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Grand River                             

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Kirtland                                   

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Kirtland Hills                           

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Lakeline                                   

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Leroy Township                       

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Mentor                                   

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Mentor on the Lake               

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

North Perry                             

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Painesville                               

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Painesville Township               

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Perry                                       

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Perry Township                       

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Timberlake                             

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Waite Hill                               

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m.

Wickliffe                                 

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Willoughby                             

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Willoughby Hills                     

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Willowick                               

Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Lorain
If your community is not listed below, please log into your account at firstenergycorp.com or text STAT to 544487 if you are registered for text alerts to get your specific outage ETR.

Avon                                       

Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.

Avon Lake                               

Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.

If they have not done so already, customers who are without power can call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) or text OUT to 544487 to report their outage or click the "Outages" link on firstenergycorp.com.

