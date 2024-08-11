FirstEnergy Releases Community-Specific Estimated Restoration Times; Power Now Restored to Nearly 90% of Illuminating Company Customers Impacted by Historic Storm

AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to around-the-clock hard work by more than 7,500 storm responders, FirstEnergy announced that nearly all customers will have power restored much sooner than the original global estimate of Wednesday, Aug. 14. To date, power has been restored to nearly 90% of Illuminating Company customers, with less than 35,000 remaining without service.

Line crews from FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania electric vcompanies assist with power restoration in the greater Cleveland area following Tuesday's historic storm.

Listed below are the Estimated Times of Restoration (ETRs) by community in impacted counties. Customers with outages in communities that are not listed can view their current individual ETR by logging into their account at firstenergycorp.com or texting STAT to 544487 if they are registered for text alerts. Most of those customers are expected to have power restored sooner than the ETRs in the lists below, though a small number of customers in areas with more extensive damage may extend further into the week.

ETRs by County/Community:

Ashtabula County

If your community is not listed below, please log into your account at firstenergycorp.com or text STAT to 544487 if you are registered for text alerts to get your specific outage ETR.

Colebrook Township Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m. Orwell Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m. Orwell Township Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m. Windsor Township Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Cuyahoga County

If your community is not listed below, please log into your account at firstenergycorp.com or text STAT to 544487 if you are registered for text alerts to get your specific outage ETR.

Bay Village Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m. Beachwood Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Bratenahl Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Brook Park Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Brooklyn Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Brooklyn Heights Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Cleveland Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Cuyahoga Heights Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Euclid Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Fairview Park Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m. Gates Mills Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Highland Heights Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Hunting Valley Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Lakewood Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Linndale Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Lyndhurst Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Mayfield Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Mayfield Heights Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Newburgh Heights Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. North Olmsted Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m. Olmsted Falls Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m. Olmsted Township Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m. Pepper Pike Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Richmond Heights Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Rocky River Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m. South Euclid Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. University Heights Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Westlake Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m. Woodmere Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Geauga

If your community is not listed below, please log into your account at firstenergycorp.com or text STAT to 544487 if you are registered for text alerts to get your specific outage ETR.

Aquilla Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Burton Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m. Burton Township Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m. Chardon Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Chardon Township Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Chester Township Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Claridon Township Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Hambden Township Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Huntsburg Township Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m. Middlefield Township Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m. Munson Township Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Newbury Township Sunday, Aug. 11 by 11 p.m.

Lake

If your community is not listed below, please log into your account at firstenergycorp.com or text STAT to 544487 if you are registered for text alerts to get your specific outage ETR.

Concord Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Concord Township Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Eastlake Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Fairport Harbor Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Grand River Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Kirtland Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Kirtland Hills Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Lakeline Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Leroy Township Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Mentor Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Mentor on the Lake Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. North Perry Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Painesville Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Painesville Township Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Perry Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Perry Township Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Timberlake Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Waite Hill Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 a.m. Wickliffe Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Willoughby Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Willoughby Hills Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m. Willowick Monday, Aug. 12 by 11 p.m.

Lorain

If your community is not listed below, please log into your account at firstenergycorp.com or text STAT to 544487 if you are registered for text alerts to get your specific outage ETR.

Avon Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m. Avon Lake Monday, Aug. 12 by 4 p.m.

If they have not done so already, customers who are without power can call 1-888-LIGHTSS (1-888-544-4877) or text OUT to 544487 to report their outage or click the "Outages" link on firstenergycorp.com.

