Potomac Edison Residential Customers in Maryland to Receive Second Round of Energy Relief Bill Credits

Credits will appear automatically on February bills

WILLIAMSPORT, Md., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 247,000 Potomac Edison residential customers in Maryland will get automatic bill credits in February as part of the next phase of the state's Legislative Energy Relief Refund program. The credits, created as part of the Next Generation Energy Act passed in April 2025, are designed to help families manage rising electricity costs.

Jim Myers, FirstEnergy's President of West Virginia and Maryland: "We know energy costs have been challenging for many households, and these credits will give eligible customers meaningful relief in February. While Potomac Edison doesn't set electricity supply prices – the price for the actual electricity used by customers – we're committed to offering year-round tools and programs to help customers manage their energy costs."

What Customers Can Expect

Eligible customers who received the first round of bill credits in September 2025 will automatically receive the second round in February 2026. The credit amount is based on each household's average electricity use over the past year:

Less than 570 kWh: $45.32

570-1705 kWh: $52.82

Greater than 1,705 kWh: $60.32

Who's Eligible

To qualify for the February credit, customers must:

Have an active residential electricity account as of Nov. 1, 2025.

Have recorded electricity use between Sept. 1, 2024, and Aug. 31, 2025.

Still have an active account when the credit is applied.

Eligible customers will automatically receive the credit – there's no need to sign up or apply. The credits are funded through payments made by utilities and electricity suppliers under Maryland's renewable energy laws and will not be charged back to customers.

For more information, please visit firstenergycorp.com/MDEnergyReliefCredit.

Year-Round Ways to Manage Energy Costs

The energy relief credit complements Potomac Edison's year-round offerings designed to help customers save energy and manage monthly bills, including assistance programs, energy-saving tools and rebates. Customers can explore resources at:

Bill assistance : firstenergycorp.com/billassist.

: firstenergycorp.com/billassist. Energy efficiency programs and rebates : energysavemd.com.

: energysavemd.com. Energy-saving tips: firstenergycorp.com/saveenergy.

If you'd like to help others in need, Potomac Edison encourages donations to local energy assistance programs: PotomacEdison.com/assistance.

Potomac Edison serves about 285,000 customers in seven counties in Maryland and about 155,000 customers in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia. Follow Potomac Edison at www.potomacedison.com , on X @PotomacEdison , and on Facebook at facebook.com/PotomacEdison .

FirstEnergy is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at firstenergycorp.com and on X @FirstEnergyCorp.

