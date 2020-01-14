FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania Utilities Remind Customers of Available Assistance Programs to Help with Winter Bills

Dollar Energy Fund is an emergency hardship fund designed to help residential customers restore or maintain electric service. Eligible customers may receive up to $500 , while funds are available. Program funding is provided by FirstEnergy customers, company employees, and FirstEnergy shareholders. The distribution of funds is administered by the Dollar Energy Fund. For information call 888-282-6816 or visit www.dollarenergy.org .





LIHEAP is a federally funded grant program administered by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania through its network of local county assistance offices. Eligible customers may receive up to $1,000 to help with heating bills. Funds are available through the Cash and Crisis programs. LIHEAP funds may be used to pay an electric bill even if electricity is not the main source of heat. For information about LIHEAP call 866-857-7095 or visit www.compass.state.pa.us .





is a federally funded grant program administered by the Commonwealth of through its network of local county assistance offices. Eligible customers may receive up to to help with heating bills. Funds are available through the Cash and Crisis programs. LIHEAP funds may be used to pay an electric bill even if electricity is not the main source of heat. For information about LIHEAP call 866-857-7095 or visit The Pennsylvania Customer Assistance Program (PCAP) helps residential customers maintain electric service and/or eliminate their past-due balance. At initial enrollment the past due balance is set aside for forgiveness. Debt forgiveness credits are applied directly to participants' electric service accounts in recognition of payments that are made in-full. Customers may also qualify for a monthly credit based on income and usage information. PCAP participants also are automatically enrolled in the Equal Payment Plan (EPP) – a budget plan that provides the ability to make consistent monthly payments. For enrollment information call 888-282-6816, or to apply online, visit dollarenergy.org/myapp.

Income eligible customers also can reduce their electric bills by making their homes more energy efficient by participating in the WARM Program. This program is available to homeowners and renters with landlord approval. WARM Program participants:

Receive an in-home energy evaluation





Work with a trained energy educator to create an energy-savings plan





Have the opportunity to receive energy-saving light bulbs; caulking and weather-stripping installed in their home; electric water heater inspections; and refrigerator/freezer testing and possible replacement.

The specific improvements that a customer is eligible to receive will be determined during the home energy evaluation. While no payment is required for these installations or services, there are household income requirements and electricity use requirements. For more information, customers can call Dollar Energy Fund at 888-282-6816, or apply online at www.energysavepa.com .

To apply or learn more about other company programs, visit www.firstenergycorp.com/billassist or call 800-545-7741.

FirstEnergy's Pennsylvania residential customers also can manage their electric bills through the Equal Payment Plan (EPP). With EPP, customers can make consistent monthly payments to avoid seasonal highs and lows in their electric bills.

In addition to the payment options, FirstEnergy offers a Medical Certification program. Disconnection of electric service resulting from overdue bills can be delayed up to 30 days if it is determined that the loss of electric service would be especially dangerous to the health of a permanent member of a customer's household. An appropriate health care professional must complete a Medical Certification Form describing the resident's medical condition. The Medical Certification process also can be used to restore electric service after a customer has been disconnected.

FirstEnergy also offers a program called Third Party Notification where a relative, friend, clergy, or social service agency can be notified along with the customer if electric service is about to be disconnected. The third party is not obligated to pay the overdue bills but can help make payment arrangements for the customer who might have difficulty paying their bill.

