FirstGen Forward announces new class of Network Members

Eighty new institutions selected to FirstGen Forward Network based on demonstrated commitment to improving experiences and advancing success for first-generation students

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstGen Forward , formerly the Center for First-generation Student Success, today announced the selection of eighty (80) institutions of higher education to the new class of the FirstGen Forward Network. These colleges and universities were chosen based upon their demonstrated commitment to improving experiences and advancing success for first-generation college students.

"We are pleased to welcome our newest class into the FirstGen Forward Network," said Dr. Sarah E. Whitley, executive vice president with FirstGen Forward. "Through the application process, it was evident that these higher education institutions are not only taking steps to serve first-generation students, but are prepared to make a long-term commitment and employ strategies that foster an environment of success for this important population."

The FirstGen Forward Network provides a three-phase approach to scaling holistic first-generation student success by engaging and empowering higher education institutions to transform the first-generation student experience, advance academic and co-curricular outcomes, and build more inclusive institutional structures. To date, 429 institutions of higher education, including two statewide systems, have entered the Network, representing 49 states and the District of Columbia.

Institutions must apply to join the FirstGen Forward Network. During the first year of active engagement, Network Member institutions commit to building a foundational understanding of first-generation student success through participating in monthly workshops, networking, and professional development opportunities, sharing knowledge and resources, and contributing to a peer community.

An institution may advance to the Network Leader phase upon successfully completing the Network Member requirements. The ultimate goal for Network Member institutions is to progress through the phases and achieve Network Champion status.

All new Network Members participated in the FirstGen Forward Network Virtual Kickoff on June 6, 2024. Below is a full listing of the new 2024-25 FirstGen Forward Network Members.

"Being named as a FirstGen Forward Network Member is an exciting opportunity for these institutions to join a dedicated community of professionals prepared to share evidence-based practices and resources, troubleshoot challenges, generate knowledge, and continue to advance the success of first-generation students across the country," said Maurice Jones, CEO of FirstGen Forward. "We are excited to see a groundswell of activity from the Class of 2024 Network Members, and, together, we will challenge the nation to ensure first-generation students thrive."

FirstGen Forward recognized the following institutions in the 2024-25 class (institutions listed alphabetically):

Aims Community College

Augusta University

Babson College

Bowdoin College

Bucknell University

Butler University

California State University, Dominguez Hills

Centenary University

Clark University

Coastal Bend College

Coastal Carolina University

Colgate University

College of William & Mary

Delaware County Community College

Duquesne University

Eastern Mennonite University

Eureka College

Fayetteville State University

Fort Lewis College

Gardner-Webb University

Geisinger College of Health Sciences

Georgia Northwestern Technical College

Georgian Court University

Greenfield Community College

Hamline University

Indiana University Bloomington

Indiana University Columbus

Columbus Indiana University East

Indiana University Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne Indiana University Northwest

Northwest Indiana University Online

Online Indiana University South Bend

Indiana University Southeast

Southeast Kalamazoo College

Kansas City Kansas Community College

College Louisiana State University

Louisiana State University Shreveport

Luther College

Marymount University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Mercer County Community College

Middlesex College

Midland College

Midland University

Mississippi University for Women

Murray State University

New Mexico Highlands University

Northern Illinois University

Pasco-Hernando State College

Pima Community College

Providence College

Southern Methodist University

Stephen F. Austin State University

Stevens Institute of Technology

Stony Brook University

Tennessee State University

Tennessee Technological University

Texas Woman's University

The Chicago School of Professional Psychology

The University of Akron

Tulane University

University of Alabama in Huntsville

University of California, Berkeley

University of Colorado Boulder

University of Denver

University of Houston

University of Idaho

University of Missouri

University of New Hampshire

University of North Carolina, Wilmington

University of Northern Colorado

University of South Florida

University of Tennessee at Martin

University of Toledo

University of Wisconsin - Madison

Utah State University

Western Colorado University

William Paterson University

Wittenberg University

Xavier University

To learn more about FirstGen Forward and the Network, visit firstgenforward.org .

About FirstGen Forward

FirstGen Forward™, formerly the Center for First-generation Student Success, partners with higher education, philanthropy, business, the public sector and others to catalyze first-generation student success in education, career and life.

CONTACT:

Bill Barker

Senior Director of External Relations & Policy

[email protected]

(202) 719-1188

SOURCE FirstGen Forward