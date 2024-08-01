FirstGen Forward announces new class of Network Members

Aug 01, 2024, 10:00 ET
Eighty new institutions selected to FirstGen Forward Network based on demonstrated commitment to improving experiences and advancing success for first-generation students
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstGen Forward, formerly the Center for First-generation Student Success, today announced the selection of eighty (80) institutions of higher education to the new class of the FirstGen Forward Network. These colleges and universities were chosen based upon their demonstrated commitment to improving experiences and advancing success for first-generation college students.
"We are pleased to welcome our newest class into the FirstGen Forward Network," said Dr. Sarah E. Whitley, executive vice president with FirstGen Forward. "Through the application process, it was evident that these higher education institutions are not only taking steps to serve first-generation students, but are prepared to make a long-term commitment and employ strategies that foster an environment of success for this important population."
The FirstGen Forward Network provides a three-phase approach to scaling holistic first-generation student success by engaging and empowering higher education institutions to transform the first-generation student experience, advance academic and co-curricular outcomes, and build more inclusive institutional structures. To date, 429 institutions of higher education, including two statewide systems, have entered the Network, representing 49 states and the District of Columbia.
Institutions must apply to join the FirstGen Forward Network. During the first year of active engagement, Network Member institutions commit to building a foundational understanding of first-generation student success through participating in monthly workshops, networking, and professional development opportunities, sharing knowledge and resources, and contributing to a peer community.
An institution may advance to the Network Leader phase upon successfully completing the Network Member requirements. The ultimate goal for Network Member institutions is to progress through the phases and achieve Network Champion status.
All new Network Members participated in the FirstGen Forward Network Virtual Kickoff on June 6, 2024. Below is a full listing of the new 2024-25 FirstGen Forward Network Members.
"Being named as a FirstGen Forward Network Member is an exciting opportunity for these institutions to join a dedicated community of professionals prepared to share evidence-based practices and resources, troubleshoot challenges, generate knowledge, and continue to advance the success of first-generation students across the country," said Maurice Jones, CEO of FirstGen Forward. "We are excited to see a groundswell of activity from the Class of 2024 Network Members, and, together, we will challenge the nation to ensure first-generation students thrive."
FirstGen Forward recognized the following institutions in the 2024-25 class (institutions listed alphabetically):
- Aims Community College
- Augusta University
- Babson College
- Bowdoin College
- Bucknell University
- Butler University
- California State University, Dominguez Hills
- Centenary University
- Clark University
- Coastal Bend College
- Coastal Carolina University
- Colgate University
- College of William & Mary
- Delaware County Community College
- Duquesne University
- Eastern Mennonite University
- Eureka College
- Fayetteville State University
- Fort Lewis College
- Gardner-Webb University
- Geisinger College of Health Sciences
- Georgia Northwestern Technical College
- Georgian Court University
- Greenfield Community College
- Hamline University
- Indiana University Bloomington
- Indiana University Columbus
- Indiana University East
- Indiana University Fort Wayne
- Indiana University Northwest
- Indiana University Online
- Indiana University South Bend
- Indiana University Southeast
- Kalamazoo College
- Kansas City Kansas Community College
- Louisiana State University
- Louisiana State University Shreveport
- Luther College
- Marymount University
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Mercer County Community College
- Middlesex College
- Midland College
- Midland University
- Mississippi University for Women
- Murray State University
- New Mexico Highlands University
- Northern Illinois University
- Pasco-Hernando State College
- Pima Community College
- Providence College
- Southern Methodist University
- Stephen F. Austin State University
- Stevens Institute of Technology
- Stony Brook University
- Tennessee State University
- Tennessee Technological University
- Texas Woman's University
- The Chicago School of Professional Psychology
- The University of Akron
- Tulane University
- University of Alabama in Huntsville
- University of California, Berkeley
- University of Colorado Boulder
- University of Denver
- University of Houston
- University of Idaho
- University of Missouri
- University of New Hampshire
- University of North Carolina, Wilmington
- University of Northern Colorado
- University of South Florida
- University of Tennessee at Martin
- University of Toledo
- University of Wisconsin - Madison
- Utah State University
- Western Colorado University
- William Paterson University
- Wittenberg University
- Xavier University
To learn more about FirstGen Forward and the Network, visit firstgenforward.org.
About FirstGen Forward
FirstGen Forward™, formerly the Center for First-generation Student Success, partners with higher education, philanthropy, business, the public sector and others to catalyze first-generation student success in education, career and life.
CONTACT:
Bill Barker
Senior Director of External Relations & Policy
[email protected]
(202) 719-1188
SOURCE FirstGen Forward
