Firstleaf Announces 'Celebrate Firsts' Campaign Highlighting the Importance of Life's Special Moments

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading wine company and subscription service, Firstleaf, encourages people to celebrate life's special moments with the launch of their campaign, 'Celebrate Firsts'.

'Celebrate Firsts' launched at a time when many are coming together after time apart. From first reunions, to moves to new cities, to first anniversaries, or new jobs, Firstleaf believes that these moments — big or small — should be celebrated, and that there's no better way to do so than over a glass of wine with those you love.

Consumer trends point to the excitement around creating new experiences during the upcoming holiday season. Firstleaf surveyed 2,000 Americans (21+) and found that 82% of respondents agree that there's nothing more memorable than experiencing something for the first time. Their most memorable firsts included first jobs (49%), first loves (48%), first kisses (45%) and first pets (41%).

"Firsts are special. They mark the start of something beautiful, present new experiences, and open doors to moments of discovery. The campaign captures the magic of first experiences and the essence of the Firstleaf brand where with new wines in every box, there's always a first ready to be uncorked," said Patty Montagno, Vice President of Brand & Creative at Firstleaf.

The 'Celebrate Firsts' campaign includes a heartwarming and relatable television spot that highlights the journey of a young couple from the first moment their eyes meet, to them falling in-love and sharing their first family holidays together.

Alongside the television spot, Firstleaf is inviting all wine enthusiasts to share their favorite first moments. By visiting the site www.celebratefirsts2021.com and sharing a photo or blurb of a special first, participants will have the chance to win a new adventure in 2022, including a private Napa wine tasting tour and hot air balloon ride, or a Cinque Terre Hike in Italy.

With a vast portfolio of world-class wines in their cellar, Firstleaf's mission is to provide risk-free wine exploration without the hit or miss. Stemming from the belief that wine is personal, 98% of Firstleaf boxes are unique so that members always have something new to try, completely personalized to their tastes.

"We will continue to transform how consumers engage with wine, making it exciting to explore new wines and discover new favorites," said Montagno.

This holiday season, Firstleaf is also offering exclusive holiday bundles, gift cards and custom selections to make sharing wine easy and customizable. After all, firsts are better together.

For more information on Firstleaf, visit www.firstleaf.club/tv/. To view the television spot, check out www.youtube.com/c/Firstleafwineclub, and for sweepstakes information, visit www.celebratefirsts2021.com.

Creative agency, DPDK, and production studio, Hazazah, both out of the Netherlands worked with the Firstleaf brand team to conceptualize the idea and bring it to life.

Methodology

These results were taken from a random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans aged 21+ who celebrate a winter holiday conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by Firstleaf between October 5 and October 8, 2021. OnePoll is a corporate member of the AAPOR and adheres to the AAPOR Code of Professional Ethics and Practice.

About Firstleaf

Firstleaf is transforming the $70B US wine market by helping consumers experience wine in a whole new way: theirs. Founded by serial entrepreneur Philip James, Firstleaf launched in February 2016 with the vision of creating a world in which wine lovers uncork a positive experience with every bottle. As a leading wine company and subscription service, Firstleaf takes the guesswork out of wine selection through personalized boxes tailored to each member's taste.

Spanning five continents and twelve countries, Firstleaf collaborates with winemakers around the globe as well as blends its own wines in the renowned Napa and Sonoma regions. With a commitment to quality that undergoes the most rigorous standards, Firstleaf tastes over 10,000 wines per year and only selects the best for the club. Firstleaf has won more than 2,000 awards, including over 300 90+ point scores. For more information on Firstleaf, visit www.firstleaf.club.

SOURCE Firstleaf

