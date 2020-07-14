FirstLight Expands Managed Solutions Suite

ALBANY, N.Y., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, announced today the addition of two managed service offerings to its comprehensive portfolio of Managed solutions: Managed Access and Managed Wi-Fi.

FirstLight addresses the often complex and time-consuming responsibility of business IT infrastructure management with its rollout of Managed Access, an enterprise switching solution, and Managed Wi-Fi, a wireless access solution. With performance, security and simplicity at its core, FirstLight offers a fully managed approach to switching and Wi-Fi, including design, installation, ongoing supervision and software maintenance.

"With the important role network architecture plays in the success of today's enterprises, we understand the need for meticulous deployment and management of these technologies," said Maura Mahoney, Chief Marketing Officer at FirstLight. "Our Managed Access and Managed Wi-Fi offerings can make IT administration less cumbersome for organizations, allowing them to devote more time and energy to the initiatives that help their organizations achieve their business objectives."

These two new solutions, which ease the burden of intricate resource administration on IT teams and improve the user experience across workforces, build upon FirstLight's existing Cisco-based Managed solutions, including its SD-WAN service and is built on the renowned Cisco Meraki architecture. Both Managed Access and Wi-Fi solutions offer simplified device and dashboard configuration, increased visibility into key metrics, and performance optimization. As a Cisco Premier Partner for nearly 20 years, FirstLight offers proven engineering expertise to support these technologies, which are available in several solution tiers to meet the varying needs of today's businesses.

FirstLight's managed solution portfolio also offers Network Assurance, which provides access to FirstLight's team of experts to assist with solution design, configuration and implementation.

About FirstLight Fiber

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic, connecting more than 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our more than 20,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments

To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net, or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instragram.

