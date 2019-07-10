FirstLight Fiber Acquires Todd Cable Construction

ALBANY, N.Y., July 10, 2019 FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast, announced today that it has acquired Todd Cable Construction. This transaction will enhance the Company's ability to expand its fiber network and facilitate continued growth by adding a proven team with robust construction capabilities and services. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Top notch construction services can be difficult to secure, particularly when we have short-term customer commitments to meet and given FirstLight is investing significantly to expand its fiber footprint on a record pace," said Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight. "Unlike our prior acquisitions, which were typically focused on purchasing existing fiber assets, this transaction dramatically broadens FirstLight's capabilities to build new fiber by bringing construction talent in house. Over the years, we have cultivated a strong relationship with Todd Cable and have come to depend on their capabilities to meet our customers' delivery timelines. Now as part of FirstLight, we can work more closely to better control this aspect of service delivery."

Founded in 1999, FirstLight has been building and operating its own fiber optic network for 20 years. With an expert team, FirstLight serves the networking needs of national telecommunications providers, CLECs, and leading enterprises, including healthcare organizations, high tech manufacturing and research facilities, financial institutions, colleges and universities, K-12 schools, public safety agencies, as well as local and state governments.

"We have worked with FirstLight for many years acting as its construction arm. Through this relationship, we have come to appreciate all that FirstLight has accomplished over the past few years and respect its talented team. We are glad to be part of this vibrant organization and now have access to the resources and people needed to accelerate our growth trajectory and fully participate in the 5G evolution," said Todd Warmingham, President and CEO of Todd Cable Construction, who will lead FirstLight's construction services business unit.

"This transaction helps to ensure that FirstLight is properly aligned to meet the needs of its customers and continue to expand its fiber footprint. Having this capability inhouse allows us to seamlessly pursue development opportunities such as turnkey solutions to support 5G," said Patrick Coughlin, Chief Development Officer for FirstLight.

About FirstLight Fiber

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our 15,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

