FirstLight Home Care Honors Award Recipients During National Conference

FirstLight Home Care

18 Oct, 2023, 10:47 ET

Annual event offers a wealth of education, networking, camaraderie and celebration

CINCINNATI, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight Home Care recently honored franchisees, caregivers and team members at its annual conference in Orlando, FL. This year's theme was "Living Our Values," a message intended to highlight the core values the company lives every day, without compromise.

"We love coming together to help guide our franchisees and their businesses into the future and to celebrate all that they've done throughout the year for their clients, caregivers and communities," said FirstLight President and CEO Glee McAnanly. "This was an incredible event with outstanding engagement among our franchisees and team members."

The event provided opportunities for FirstLight franchise teams to strengthen relationships, build connections and share best practices through expert industry and franchisee panels and special sessions focused on helping franchisees own their communities and make the company's core values actionable in their business.

Franchisees, team members recognized
Marketa "Kitti" Tikander, FirstLight Home Care of Southern Maine, was recognized as FirstLight's National Caregiver of the Year for her compassion, integrity and genuine kindness.

FirstLight honored Franchisee of the Year, Mark Paretchan, owner of FirstLight Home Care of Marin County and Sonoma County for outstanding client satisfaction, quality of service, caregiver retention and year-over-year revenue growth.

Dan Paluga of Greater Ann Arbor and Canton, MI, received Rookie of the Year, an award given to a first-time franchise owner who achieves the highest hours per week of care within their first 12 months of operation.

The company's inaugural Founders' Award honored Judy DeVincentis of Pueblo, CO, for her ongoing dedication to the mission and values that have made FirstLight what it is today.

Other awards included:
Quality Assurance

  • Lyndon and Marianne Christman, multiple territories in Central Ohio
  • Ken and Mary Ellen Fleming, multiple territories in Greater Charlotte, NC and Rock Hill, SC
  • Keith and Raelene Plummer, Northwest Arkansas and South Tulsa, OK

Top Single Territory

  • Jeremy Fellows, Don Fellows and Jeffrey Lamborne, Grand Rapids, MI

Top Multi-Unit Territory

  • Don and Craig Randall, multiple territories in South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida

About FirstLight Home Care
FirstLight Home Care, a leading provider of home care services, is a lifeline for seniors, veterans, adults living with dementia, and anyone 18 and older who needs care where they call home. FirstLight exists to help people have their best day, every day. The company's mission is to provide compassionate home care so that all families served have peace of mind knowing their loved ones receive the support they need to enjoy the quality of life they deserve. FirstLight's network of professional caregivers is passionate about creating meaningful relationships and making a difference in the lives of others. The franchise system includes nearly 200 independently owned and operated home care locations throughout the United States. To learn more, or to find a local office, visit FirstLightHomeCare.com.

