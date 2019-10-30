FirstLight Launches Newly Configured Monitoring Solutions

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstLight, a leading provider of fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast, announced today that it now offers both Enterprise and Network Monitoring as a stand-alone solution. In partnership with TruePath Technologies Inc., a trusted, locally-based provider, FirstLight has combined the best of managed services with high quality, network infrastructure to provide customers with a comprehensive view of their network's performance.

FirstLight's Network and Enterprise Monitoring solutions allow customers to understand key performance metrics at a glance, allowing clients to quickly react with a measured and informed approach to network management. Streamlined implementation allows for faster time to results such as minimized downtime and lower overall network management expense. Proactive response can be viewed on a dashboard through a single portal with instant reporting featuring real-time data and historical reporting, which means that the benefits of this service increase over time. Previously, FirstLight offered these solutions bundled as part of an Engineering Services Agreement. Now these solutions can be provided as a stand-alone offering, with a standard set of capabilities, at a cost-effective price.

"Our partnership, engineering and customer focus have enabled us to team up with FirstLight and create an easy to use, enterprise grade monitoring offering," said Douglas Mauro, Owner of TruePath Technologies Inc.

Based on FirstLight's network assessment data, many customers have network issues that are easily correctable, but far fewer customers have systems in place to alert them when these issues arise. Without deploying timely measures to detect and report on performance disruptions, the network cannot operate at peak efficiency and uptime could be compromised. To realize the full benefits of your network, it is critical to optimize performance via proactive alerts and monitoring, and FirstLight's Monitoring solution is designed to provide that visibility.

"For years, FirstLight's enterprise customers have enjoyed the benefits of our Monitoring services," stated Maura Mahoney, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Management for FirstLight. "We are pleased to announce that the efficiency gains that can be realized from these solutions are now available as a stand-alone offering with an easily consumable approach. FirstLight's Monitoring solutions allow our customers to worry less about potential networking issues and to focus more on what matters most, running their business."

To learn more about FirstLight, visit www.firstlight.net.

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 9,000 locations in service with more than 30,000 locations serviceable by our 15,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

Media Contact:

Maura Mahoney

Mmahoney@firstlight.net

SOURCE FirstLight

Related Links

http://firstlight.net

