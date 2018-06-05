FirstLight Provides Cloud Communications to Lakes Region Community Services (LRCS)

FirstLight has successfully completed the installation of a new FirstLight Cloud Communications system for LRCS, including Internet and fiber optic services. FirstLight offered LRCS a competitive price, first rate customer service, and most importantly the intention of offering a true partnership to the benefit of LRCS and the community. Colleen Cass, LRCS IT Educator, who coordinated this project with FirstLight was delighted with this new partnership, saying, "I was impressed with the high level of service we received and the smooth implementation of this project."

Since 1975, LRCS has been an essential community partner supporting individuals and families living with developmental disabilities or acquired brain disorders, as well as providing community-wide family support to enhance quality of life at all stages. LRCS serves residents of Belknap and southern Grafton counties in New Hampshire as one of 10 designated Area Agencies that provides community-based services to individuals with developmental disabilities and their families. NH's Area Agency system serves in excess of 10,000 individuals and families and LRCS employs over 400 people in the Lakes Region.

"Having access to a high quality fiber-based network like what we just deployed for LRCS is essential to enable them to fully support the community. The agency's Home Assist Program provides essential home-based services to the area's population and the reach of their community-based services benefit a great number of families," commented Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight. "We are thrilled to partner in a way that helps our communities thrive, and we look forward to support the businesses and groups within the North/Central New Hampshire area."

For more information on FirstLight or to learn how FirstLight helps to enhance community services visit https://www.firstlight.net.

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 8,000 locations in service with more than 20,000 locations serviceable by our 14,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

About LRCS

A dynamic human services organization, LRCS offers other essential and critical services to individuals in the greater Lakes Region of New Hampshire from birth throughout their lifespan. At the core of LRCS' work are inclusion, acceptance, and building strengths and partnerships – whether at the individual, family or community level. LRCS has offices in Laconia and Plymouth, NH which combine to serve families residing throughout Belknap and Southern Grafton Counties. For more information contact Joanne Piper Lang at 603-524-8811 or visit www.lrcs.org.

Media Contact:

Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA)

1-866-695-3629 ext. 6

pr@jsa.net

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/firstlight-provides-cloud-communications-to-lakes-region-community-services-lrcs-300659341.html

SOURCE FirstLight

Related Links

https://www.firstlight.net

