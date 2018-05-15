FirstLight's Services Enhance Connectivity for Saratoga Springs School District

With technology offerings such as iPads, tablets, SMART boards and online educational resources for all students, the Saratoga Spring School District sought to work with a communication service provider that could offer dedicated multi-Gigabit speed, reliability and superior customer support.

"FirstLight has been very attentive to the school district's needs and has provided a secure and consistent connection to the Internet, as well as quality voice services," commented David L'Hommedieu, Assistant Superintendent for Information Technology and Operational Innovation for the Saratoga Springs School District. "FirstLight's service offerings have allowed our students and staff to effectively access web-based applications that, prior to Firstlight, would have required intensive bandwidth capacity. A weight has been lifted knowing that the district's uptime will not be an issue for years to come allowing our students, faculty and staff to leverage the latest educational applications without experiencing any buffering or downtime."

"We are honored to serve the Saratoga Springs School District in New York, a district that has been educating students since 1923," stated Kurt Van Wagenen, President and CEO of FirstLight. "As a service provider with deep experience supporting K-12 and higher learning educational institutions, we understand the critical role that our high quality connectivity solutions play in supporting the learning environment, and we're proud to have been chosen to to support the schools in Saratoga Springs."

FirstLight provides a comprehensive portfolio of secure, scalable telecommunications solutions and knowledgeable staff experienced in working with K-12 districts and libraries to support advanced voice/VoIP, multicast, video and distance learning applications for single and multi-site institutions.

About FirstLight

FirstLight, headquartered in Albany, New York, provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud and voice services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast connecting nearly 8,000 locations in service with more than 20,000 locations serviceable by our 14,000-route mile network. FirstLight offers a robust suite of advanced telecommunications products featuring a comprehensive portfolio of high bandwidth connectivity solutions including Ethernet, wavelength and dark fiber services as well as dedicated Internet access solutions, data center, cloud and voice services. FirstLight's clientele includes national cellular providers and wireline carriers and many leading enterprises, spanning high tech manufacturing and research, hospitals and healthcare, banking and financial, secondary education, colleges and universities, and local and state governments.

About Saratoga Springs School District

Our mission, supported by the Saratoga Springs community, is for every student to experience a personal connection to learning which will serve them for a lifetime. Each student's innate desire to learn will be fostered through access to challenging and relevant learning experiences, appropriately designed learning environments and skilled instructors who are trained to utilize innovative instructional strategies.

In addition to an outstanding academic experience, the Saratoga Springs City School District has a reputation for having a supportive community. Partnerships and ongoing support from our community allows students to gain real-world knowledge and hands-on experience. Read more about the Saratoga Springs community.

