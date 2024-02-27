Firstrade Enhances Real-Time Market Data Services for Investors with Strategic Nasdaq Enterprise License Upgrade

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade Securities Inc., a leading online brokerage firm nearing its 40th anniversary, today announced it is further enhancing its ability to deliver expansive and accurate real-time market data through an expanded Nasdaq Last Sale Enterprise License.

This strategic enhancement reflects Firstrade's ongoing evolution and commitment to providing exceptional services to its growing client base. Leveraging the Nasdaq Last Sale Enterprise License, Firstrade will offer their clients more comprehensive and efficient access to real-time last-sale market data for all U.S. listed securities. This advanced level of service is tailored to meet the increasing demands of Firstrade's sophisticated and expanding client base.

"The transition to an Enterprise License with Nasdaq is a testament to Firstrade's growth and our unwavering commitment to providing our clients with the most accurate real-time market data," said Don Montanaro, President of Firstrade Securities Inc. "As our clientele expands, this partnership with Nasdaq is another strategic move enabling us to enhance our capabilities and keep us at the forefront of the trading industry, now and in the future."

Since its establishment in 1985, Firstrade has consistently offered a wide range of investment products and increasingly advanced trading tools at $0 commission. These offerings can support individual investors in navigating their financial journeys. Firstrade relentlessly pursues excellence in every edge of the experience and is committed to delivering top-tier services in a dynamically evolving financial landscape.

About Firstrade

At Firstrade, "Clients' Experience First" remains our guiding principle. We champion our clients with exceptional service and cutting-edge financial solutions at the lowest cost.

Established in 1985, Firstrade stands as a leading online brokerage, offering commission-free trades on stocks, ETFs, options and mutual funds, complemented by a selection of fixed income products. Alongside its diverse product line, Firstrade provides no-fee IRA retirement services and advanced tools, empowering self-directed investors to confidently navigate their financial future. Firstrade is a registered member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit https://www.firstrade.com.

Media Relations Contact:

5W Public Relations

Firstrade@5WPR.com

SOURCE Firstrade Securities Inc.