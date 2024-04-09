Firstrade Launches Fractional Share Trading, Enhancing Market Accessibility for Investors

New service will allow investors to trade fractional shares of over 4,000 stocks and ETFs

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade, a pioneer in commission-free online trading, today announced the launch of its much-anticipated Fractional Share Trading service. The innovative offering marks a significant step forward in Firstrade's mission to provide investors with unparalleled flexibility and accessibility in the stock market.

Fractional Share Trading enables investors to trade fractional shares of over 4,000 stocks and ETFs. With this new offering, Firstrade aims to further simplify trading, making it easier for everyone to invest, starting with as little as $5 per stock or ETF. The development is particularly beneficial for those looking to invest in high-priced stocks with a lower capital outlay, thereby offering stock market access to a broader range of investors.

"The launch of Fractional Share Trading is more than just an expansion of our services," said Don Montanaro, President of Firstrade. "It's a testament to our dedication to breaking down barriers in the investment world, making it easier and more affordable for individuals to participate in the financial markets."

In line with Firstrade's longstanding commitment to cost-effective investing, the Fractional Share Trading service is offered with zero commission fees. This approach not only empowers investors to diversify their portfolios but also aligns with Firstrade's ethos of affordable and accessible investing.

Other Key Features Include:

Flexible Trading Choices: Firstrade clients can trade US stocks and ETFs, beginning with as little as $5 per trade with no maximum order limit. In addition, clients can customize their investment strategies to suit their financial plans.

per trade with no maximum order limit. In addition, clients can customize their investment strategies to suit their financial plans. Diverse Investments: Firstrade clients can trade fractional shares of over 4,000 US stocks and ETFs, allowing customers to diversify their portfolios in line with their investment aspirations.

Reinvest Dividends with DRIP: Users can opt for the dividends from their fractional shares to be automatically reinvested, acquiring additional whole and fractional shares of a company's stock over time, thus fueling their portfolio's growth.

Firstrade's Fractional Share Trading is now seamlessly integrated and available across both its web and mobile platforms, ensuring a consistent and user-friendly trading experience for all Firstrade clients.

To learn more about Firstrade and Fractional Share Trading, please visit https://www.firstrade.com/trading/fractional-shares.

About Firstrade

At Firstrade, "Clients' Experience First" remains our guiding principle. We champion our clients with exceptional service and cutting-edge financial solutions at the lowest cost.

Established in 1985, Firstrade stands as a leading online brokerage, offering commission-free trades on stocks, ETFs, options and mutual funds, complemented by a selection of fixed income products. Alongside its diverse product line, Firstrade provides no-fee IRA retirement services and advanced tools, empowering self-directed investors to confidently navigate their financial future. Firstrade is a registered member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit https://www.firstrade.com.

Media Relations Contact:

5W Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Firstrade Securities Inc.