Firstrade Introduces State-of-the-Art Commission-Free Trading App

The Firstrade app 3.0.2 is available for iOS devices today with an Android version coming soon.

Firstrade's powerful new and secure app gives customers the ability to monitor the market, explore investment ideas and trade in seconds wherever— and whenever— they want. Its enhanced trading screen streamlines and simplifies order entries with effortless access to trading tools, market data and research.

Highlights include:

Swipe left to quickly Buy or Sell right from the Positions page or Watchlist

or right from the Positions page or Watchlist Intuitive, user-friendly buy/sell interface enabling trades in seconds

Transfer funds to and from your banking institution

Charts can be converted to landscape mode with indicator overlays

All single and multi-leg options strategies available

Access to financial research, data and event calendars

Real time market data and news feed

Complete control over multiple accounts

8 AM to 8 PM extended hours trading

extended hours trading Ability to open a no-fee IRA account

Ability to instantly review portfolio dashboard

All products and services consolidated in one account

"There are three reasons why investors choose a brokerage. Pricing, technology and content. With the addition of our new app, Firstrade has it all. First, we continue to pioneer the zero commissions model with commission-free trading on stocks, options, ETFs and mutual funds; second, Firstrade's proprietary technology enhances lightning fast execution speed, ease of use and the most reliable and secure trading system on both our Web platform and our app; and third, we educate our customers with tutorial videos, hands-on customer service and informative content," said John Liu, chairman and CEO of Firstrade Securities. "We have no barriers to entry and our customers have access to the same research and market news used by professional Wall Street analysts, thus helping to level the playing field. We continue to innovate by delivering the products and services our customers want."

Visit our mobile trading information center to get more detailed information about the app and to view tutorial videos.

About Firstrade Securities

Firstrade is a leading online brokerage offering 100% commission-free trading on stocks, options, ETFs and mutual funds through its mobile app and web platform. It offers a full line of investment products and tools to help self-directed investors take control of their financial future. Since its founding in 1985, Firstrade has worked to provide high value and quality services to our customers. Combining proprietary trading technology, a highly intuitive user interface, outstanding customer service and mobility applications, Firstrade is a comprehensive solution for all of your investing needs. Whether you are a new investor or an active trader, at Firstrade, we are committed to excellence, and putting the investor first. For the fifth year in a row, Firstrade was awarded 4.5 stars out of five for the website's ease of use and also received 4.5 stars for its commissions and fees by StockBrokers.com 2018 Online Broker Review. Member FINRA/SIPC since 1985. For more information, visit www.firstrade.com.

Media Contact:

Anne Steinberg

Kitchen Public Relations

anne@kitchenpr.com

212-687-8999

SOURCE Firstrade Securities Inc.

Related Links

http://www.firstrade.com

