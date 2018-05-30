Firstrade: Investors Driven by Rising Interest Rates - Not Presidential Tweets

In addition, 43 percent have made a stock purchase based on a recent news article; 37 percent based on a list of "top" stocks; 12 percent on advice from a friend; and just two percent on a Presidential tweet.

The online survey of 562 Firstrade customers was conducted in March and April. It also found that:

Asked about what attributes are most valued when investing in a publicly-traded company, respondents answered in order of importance:

1. financial performance

2. reputation

3. popular products

4. corporate governance

5. new products

6. U.S.-based

7. environmentally friendly

More than 85 percent of those surveyed said that tax reform has had no impact on their retirement goals.

41 percent surveyed are less confident in a continued bull market in 2018, with 14 percent more confident and 45 percent feeling about the same.

24 percent of respondents use a mobile app to trade while 70 percent do not, with 6 percent indicating that they plan to use a mobile app in the near future.

"From time to time we like to poll our customer base on investing trends to gauge how they are shaping their investment decisions," said John Liu, Firstrade's founder and chief executive officer. "While we can understand that investors base their decisions on rising interest rates and concerns about inflation, who would have ever thought that even the smallest percentage of investors would make stock purchases based on a tweet by the President. How times have changed!"

About Firstrade Securities

Firstrade is a leading online brokerage offering a full line of investment products and tools to help self-directed investors take control of their financial future. Since its founding in 1985, Firstrade has worked to provide high value and quality services to our customers. Combining proprietary trading technology, a highly intuitive user interface, outstanding customer service and mobility applications, Firstrade is a comprehensive solution for all of your investing needs. Whether you are a new investor or an active trader, at Firstrade, we are committed to excellence, and putting the investor first. For the fifth year in a row, Firstrade was awarded 4.5 stars out of five for the website's ease of use and also received 4.5 stars for its commissions and fees by StockBrokers.com 2018 Online Broker Review. For more information, visit www.firstrade.com.

