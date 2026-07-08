Firstrade Marks 41 Years With 30-Location Street Campaign Across New York City

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Firstrade Securities Inc.

Jul 08, 2026, 09:00 ET

From Penn Station to Times Square, the longtime online brokerage tells its story along New York's busiest commuter routes with a 30-site outdoor campaign running through August 16, 2026

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade Securities Inc., a leading U.S. commission-free online trading brokerage, has launched a 30-location out-of-home (OOH) campaign across Manhattan bus stops and street-level media, running through August 16, 2026. This rollout represents Firstrade's biggest and most direct push yet to reach New Yorkers on their home turf.

The placements cluster around some of the city's busiest transit hubs. Penn Station alone serves more than 600,000 passengers a day across Amtrak, NJ Transit and the LIRR, which is the busiest passenger transportation facility in North America, according to Amtrak, while the Times Square–42nd Street/Port Authority subway complex, the busiest station complex in the MTA system, moved 58.8 million riders in 2025. The remaining placements extend through Grand Central, Herald Square, Fifth Avenue, Central Park South, Flatiron, Greenwich Village and the Financial District, putting Firstrade's message in front of commuters, tourists and residents across nearly the full length of Manhattan.

"When I started this company in Flushing in 1985, I was serving my neighbors," said John Liu, CEO of Firstrade. "That idea about putting the client first hasn't changed in forty-one years. Bringing our name where New Yorkers walk every day feels like a return to where we started."

To connect that offline experience with online community engagement, Firstrade is launching the Firstrade Street Hunt on Instagram and Threads: find three different Firstrade soccer-themed bus stop ads around Manhattan, post a photo publicly tagging @Firstrade and #FirstradeStreetHunt, and register to enter. The contest runs through July 26, 2026; the first 30 participants to complete all the steps receive a Firstrade cap and water bottle. Full rules are in the bio of Firstrade's Instagram and Threads accounts.

For more information, visit www.firstrade.com.

No purchase, account opening, or trading is required to participate. U.S. shipping only; one prize per person; while supplies last. This promotion is not sponsored, endorsed, or administered by Meta, Instagram, or Threads. Firstrade reserves the right to modify, suspend, or terminate this promotion and to make final determinations regarding eligibility and prize distribution.

About Firstrade

At Firstrade, "Clients' Experience First" remains our guiding principle. We champion our clients with exceptional service and cutting-edge financial solutions at the lowest cost.

Established in 1985, Firstrade stands as a leading online brokerage, offering commission-free trades on stocks, ETFs, options and mutual funds, complemented by a selection of fixed income products. See our Pricing page for detailed pricing. Alongside its diverse product line, Firstrade provides no-fee IRA retirement services and advanced tools, empowering self-directed investors to confidently navigate their financial future. Firstrade is a registered member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit https://www.firstrade.com.

Follow Firstrade on social media:
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All investments involve risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results.

Media Contact
5W Public Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Firstrade Securities Inc.

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