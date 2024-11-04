Firstrade Partners with Convoy of Hope to Support Relief Efforts Following Hurricanes Helene and Milton

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Firstrade Securities, a leading online stock brokerage firm, is proud to announce a partnership with Convoy of Hope, a boots-on-the-ground relief organization, to assist in the recovery efforts following the devastation caused by hurricanes Helene and Milton. The back-to-back hurricanes ravaged communities across Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, displacing millions of families and causing widespread destruction.

Firstrade has donated $250,000 to support Convoy of Hope's relief efforts in the affected areas. This financial contribution will help provide essential supplies and services to communities in need.

Firstrade's CEO, John Liu, shared his thoughts on the partnership and the company's commitment to relief efforts: "Our team in Florida saw the devastation firsthand, and we knew we had to act. It's not just about financial support—it's about being part of a team helping families rebuild their lives. We are proud to join Convoy of Hope in this effort and remain committed to standing with the communities we serve."

Convoy of Hope, recognized for its rapid response to disasters, has been instrumental in providing essential supplies such as food, water, and hygiene kits to the hardest-hit areas. Their ability to swiftly mobilize teams and resources has been a lifeline for countless families affected by the recent hurricanes.

Ethan Forhetz, Vice President of Public Engagement at Convoy of Hope, commented on the partnership: "These two storms and the devastation they left behind are unprecedented. Convoy of Hope is incredibly grateful for the generous support of Firstrade, which enables us to continue to meet the needs of hundreds of thousands of hurricane survivors. Because of great partners like Firstrade, Convoy has already delivered more than 4 million pounds of essential relief supplies, and many more are en route to the hardest-hit areas. We couldn't do what we do to help people without our friends at Firstrade."

For more information on how to donate or get involved, please visit Firstrade's website or Convoy of Hope's disaster relief page.

About Firstrade

At Firstrade, "Clients' Experience First" remains our guiding principle. As a cross-cultural business, we recognize the power and importance of communities, and we pride ourselves on how we service communities, as well as the clients that live in them. Likewise, we pride ourselves on our commitment to providing exceptional service and cutting-edge financial solutions at the lowest cost to our clients who entrust us with their business.

Established in 1985, Firstrade stands as a leading online brokerage, offering commission-free trades on stocks, ETFs, options and mutual funds, complemented by a selection of fixed income products. Alongside its diverse product line, Firstrade provides no-fee IRA retirement services and advanced tools, empowering self-directed investors to confidently navigate their financial future. Firstrade is a registered member of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). For more information, visit https://www.firstrade.com.

About Convoy of Hope

Convoy of Hope is a global, faith-based organization that serves vulnerable communities. By partnering with local churches, businesses, civic organizations, and government agencies, Convoy has strategically offered help and hope in more than 130 countries around the world. Since its founding in 1994, Convoy of Hope has served 250 million people and counting. Visit convoyofhope.org to learn more.

